Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 24th, 2022.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) could be a tempting offer for some investors at this time. The fund has shifted to a discount after spending most of the last year at a premium. This fund has moved between premiums and discounts since it launched. The overall decline in the markets is also making the fund cheaper too. The portfolio is tilted towards tech, which has been receiving an outsized decline relative to other sectors for the last six months or so.

Historically, the fund had underperformed its similar sister fund, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV). I believe that has made ETV more popular than ETW based almost entirely on past performance.

Another reason that shouldn't be discounted is that ETV pays a more regular return of capital distribution. For investors wishing to defer taxes, ETV is a dream holding. In 2021, 100% of ETV's distribution was ROC. For ETW, it was almost 21%. The remainder for ETW was mostly long-term capital gains and some qualified dividend classifications.

Indeed, we don't know when international markets will outperform again, but history shows us that it does happen. For those of us that have only been investing since 2008/09, it's a good reminder. We have just been living in one of the longest periods of outperformance in U.S. securities going back decades. Here's a chart provided by JPMorgan showing the relative performance between the markets.

U.S. Vs International Performance (JPMorgan)

I believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will set the international markets back again this year. That's where the greater diversification of ETW can still come in handy. The fund is slightly overweight U.S. exposure, so it can still perform well when either market is outperforming. At some point, though, the valuation of international vs. the U.S. should matter again.

U.S. Vs International Valuations (JPMorgan)

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -4

Discount: -6.76%

Distribution Yield: 10.26%

Expense Ratio: 1.09%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $989 million

Structure: Perpetual

ETW will "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium." They last reported being overwritten at 90% of the portfolio. This is fairly aggressive.

The tax-managed focus comes in with the "fund evaluating returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund." The investment policy is designed to achieve their main objective; "to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation."

Instead, the fund doesn't operate with any leverage, favoring an index option writing strategy. That should make it relatively less volatile than other leveraged diversified funds. In a rising interest rate environment, that is one less question to worry about as well. When rates rise, many other leveraged CEFs will experience higher interest expenses. Eaton Vance also keeps their expense ratios low compared to other CEFs.

Performance - Attractively Discounted

We discussed the fund's underperformance historically compared to ETV and that being due to the global tilt in the portfolio. Now, on a YTD basis, the fund has also been fairly weak. Of course, the rest of the market has been weak too.

In particular, the growth/tech category has been getting destroyed and entered into a bear market and kept falling. Therein lies the new issue for ETW, the heavier tilt towards tech and the mega-cap tech names.

For what it is worth, ETW has been holding up better on a total NAV return basis relative to Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). They list their benchmark as the S&P 500 and MSCI Europe.

YCharts

Combining the decline of the fund with the fund's current discount highlights the opportunity for this fund. The fund's 1-year z-score is quite shocking at -4. However, that can be a bit deceptive due to the period of 2021 being a historically elevated period for CEFs. Even if we look back at the last decade, though, we are still below the fund's average by quite a bit.

YCharts

Distribution - Attractive But Cautious

Since equity markets have been performing poorly, equity CEFs are at risk of distribution cuts. This is because they rely on capital gains to fund their distributions. While they can navigate through some periods of decline, the more prolonged or sharp the decline, the harder it becomes to come across gains.

A CEF portfolio is essentially like your own portfolio, probably a little bigger, though. Similar to your portfolio, where you have some positions with gains and some with losses, they too have some positions with gains. In a bear market, they just become harder to come by. Then they are also utilizing an options strategy that can also achieve some capital gains too in this environment.

I believe that ETW is probably getting close to needing another distribution trim if things don't start rebounding at some point.

ETW Distribution History (Eaton Vance)

Not that they couldn't find the gains to continue funding their current distribution, but it is becoming quite elevated. The distribution yield for shareholders comes to 10.26% - on a NAV basis, it comes to 9.60%. Eaton Vance has historically been fairly quick to adjust its distributions. Although they held steady through 2020, that was a rather quick decline with a rapid recovery. As we can see, ETW has adjusted several times over its history too.

YCharts

In 2021, the fund's net investment income came to $8,526,619, and they paid out a total of $94,064,756 to shareholders. That resulted in NII coverage of just 9%.

ETW Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

Meaning that the vast majority of the distribution would need to be covered via capital gains as expected.

As we discussed the tax classifications and return of capital above, it is important to understand a bit how it is generated between ETW and ETV, among several of their other funds. The reason it is generated is due to the index option writing. This strategy can create losses while the underlying portfolio appreciates offsetting those losses on a NAV basis.

Since indexes can't be owned directly, they are cash-settled contracts. They can also rise infinitely. That means a loss is generated as indexes head higher. During bull markets, this tends to happen a lot. At the same time, the underlying portfolio of stocks it holds is also appreciating to offset those realized losses. However, they don't realize too many of the gains in the portfolio.

Here is the breakdown of the losses for last year realized from the option writing strategy.

ETW Annual Report (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

Had the fund not realized those losses, the entire distribution could have been classified as long-term capital gains. That's still a relatively more attractive distribution classification than ordinary income, but it can defer taxes with ROC. It does this by reducing an investor's cost basis and, therefore, not being taxed until the position is sold.

In years such as 2021, that shouldn't have the option writing strategy generating losses; it should be contributing to gains. These gains can then be offset by realizing losses in the underlying positions that are being experienced.

ETW's Portfolio

Due to the fund's options strategy as their tax-managed approach that we discussed above, the fund doesn't have a lot of turnover in the portfolio. The fund reported just a 3% turnover last year. In 2017, they were even less active, with turnover in their portfolio at 1%. It touched a high of 7% in 2020.

The fund's portfolio had its largest allocation to tech at the end of 2021. This heavier weighting to tech has been the same for years now.

ETW Sector Weighting (Eaton Vance)

Given the top ten holdings, I don't expect this to have changed much either from the beginning of the year. The top ten make up a fairly weighty 28.29% of the portfolio.

ETW Top Ten (Eaton Vance)

ETW holds most of the MAMAA names, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Meta (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) - excluding Meta and holding both classes of Alphabet's stock. It also holds Tesla (TSLA), which has been in a tremendous downfall this year as valuations come down.

YCharts

These are the mega-cap tech names that are holding up relatively well on a YTD basis. It is more of the most speculative stocks with little or no earnings that are getting hurt even worse. That's another reason why ETW has held up fairly well, even with its large weighting in the tech sector.

AMZN's latest earnings are what really had driven it down too. Otherwise, it was holding up fairly well but still outpaces TSLA as far as not declining as far this year.

Conclusion

ETW has been having a tough time with its heavier weighting to tech. Yet, it has been holding up better than the broader market by a sliver and the more tech-heavy QQQ by a meaningful amount. During tough markets, this should be expected. On the flip side, during raging bull markets, QQQ will easily outperform. The overall declines and current discount make ETW a fairly attractive name to start an initial position.