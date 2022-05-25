imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Electronic Arts could see further gains in the short-term as demand for the FIFA gaming title is expected to rise approaching the upcoming World Cup. However, I take the view that earnings will need to rise further to justify the current price longer-term and uncertainty over the reception of EA Sports FC could place pressure on the stock.

In July of last year, I made the argument that Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was possibly overvalued at a price of $143.

Since then, the stock descended to a low of $109, before climbing back to a level of $136 at the time of writing.

The stock is on track for its longest winning streak in seven years after rising 23% since May 10 - reports of a potential takeover interest have also been propelling the stock higher.

The purpose of this article is to investigate whether Electronic Arts could be set for significantly more upside from here.

Recent Performance

From 2020 to 2021, net revenue was up marginally, with a drop in full game revenue meaning only modest growth of just under 2% in total net revenue.

However, total net revenue increased significantly by 23% in the last year, with a rebound in full game revenue contributing to such growth.

What is also noteworthy is that while I had previously cautioned that lower than expected sales of the FIFA 21 title could be a possibility as a result of competition from Konami's (OTCPK:KNMCY) eFootball PES 2021 title, FY22 Highlights show that EA Sports FIFA had more than 150 million accounts for the financial year - with this contributing to growth of 16% in the EA Player Network year-on-year to 580 million unique active accounts. Additionally, FIFA Mobile saw new unique players up by 80% year-on-year.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that cash and cash equivalents has fallen while total current liabilities has been rising.

However, deferred net revenue was a significant cause behind the rise in total current liabilities. With live services accounting for over 70% of the company's total net revenue - a rise in deferred net revenue of online-enabled games is understandable. With that being said, the fact that we have seen growth across the full game segment once again is encouraging and should help to limit excessive growth in deferred net revenue going forward.

Looking Forward

The rebound in net revenue for FY22 has been encouraging, and demonstrates that even with COVID lockdown restrictions no longer present and inflation a significant concern - demand for EA gaming titles still remains solid.

With that being said, the ending of the partnership between EA Sports and FIFA after 30 years means that while the company will reportedly continue to produce a FIFA 23 gaming title - Electronic Arts will no longer hold exclusive rights to the title following the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. While the company has significant opportunity to bolster revenue from the title up until then - the partnership with FIFA has been a key revenue earner for the company and it is unknown to what extent Electronic Arts will be affected by the loss of partnership with FIFA.

Instead, Electronic Arts will choose to produce a rebranded version of the game titled "EA Sports FC". While the game will still feature major clubs and players - FIFA controlled events such as the World Cup will no longer be included. Should investors perceive that the new gaming title may not hold as much appeal to players going forward, then this could place pressure on the stock going forward.

While we saw net revenue rebound significantly, earnings per share (diluted) is still down slightly on that of last year, from $2.87 in 2020 to $2.76 in 2021, which was mainly due to higher expenses on both Research and Development as well as Marketing and Sales:

Additionally, when looking at earnings from a longer-term standpoint, we can see that the company's P/E ratio is near a five-year high while normalized diluted EPS is near a five-year low.

From this standpoint - while the recent boost in net revenue is welcoming - earnings will need to see further growth from here to justify upside at the current price. Additionally, given that FIFA has been a major revenue earner for the company - it remains to be seen whether the rebranded EA Sports FC title will hold as much appeal.

Conclusion

To conclude, Electronic Arts has been seeing significant gains this month. The boost in revenue has been encouraging, and we could see further gains in the short-term as demand for the FIFA gaming title is expected to rise approaching the upcoming World Cup. Putting aside speculation as regards a potential takeover, I take the view that earnings will need to rise further to justify the current price longer-term and uncertainty over the reception of EA Sports FC could place pressure on the stock as the longer-term sales trajectory becomes more uncertain.

