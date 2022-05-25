Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images News

Suffice to say, Russia's attack on Ukraine has irreversibly changed the global energy landscape thus substantially benefiting providers of LNG infrastructure assets like Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) after a number of tough quarters.

Last year, a customer dispute caused a previously negotiated refinancing of debt facilities related to the PGN FSRU Lampung to fall through.

Even worse, parent Höegh LNG Holdings decided to materially reduce much-needed financial support to the company by limiting further drawdowns under the partnership's existing $85 million revolving credit facility.

As a result, the company was forced to reduce its quarterly cash distribution from $0.44 to a measly $0.01 per common unit.

The move caught investors flat-footed as evidenced by the resulting 70%+ selloff in the common units.

Following the carnage, parent Hoegh LNG made an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $4.25 in cash per common unit.

But after the Russian assault on Ukraine, leading European countries started to look for solutions to quickly reduce dependence on Russian gas. A couple of weeks ago, Germany confirmed the chartering of four floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") from Greece-based Dynagas (DLNG) and Hoegh LNG.

While the partnership's fleet remains under long-term legacy contracts, future prospects for FSRUs have clearly improved thus resulting in market participants chasing the company's common units in recent months.

Since the start of the war, the common unit price had increased by more than 50%, effectively killing the parent's $4.25 buyout offer.

On Wednesday, Hoegh LNG Partners surprisingly announced an agreement to be acquired by Hoegh LNG at a substantially increased price:

On May 25, 2022, the Partnership entered into a definitive merger agreement with Höegh LNG pursuant to which Höegh LNG will acquire, for cash, all of the outstanding publicly held common units of the Partnership, at a price of $9.25 per common unit for a total purchase price of approximately $167.6 million. The revised price represents an increase of $5.00 when compared to the offer of $4.25 per common unit made by Höegh LNG on December 3, 2021, a premium of 35.0% to the closing price of the Partnership's common units of $6.85 per unit on May 24, 2022 and a premium of 39.2% to the volume weighted average price of the Partnership's common units for the 30-trading day period ended May 24, 2022.

In connection with the transaction, the partnership's incentive distribution rights will be cancelled while its 8.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units (HMLP.PA) will remain outstanding.

The merger is expected to close in the second half of the year and remains subject to approval by a majority of the outstanding common units.

With parent Hoegh LNG owning more than 45% of the common units, approval appears to be a mere formality:

Höegh LNG owns 45.7% of the common units and has entered into a support agreement with the Partnership committing to vote its common units in favor of the merger.

Long-term holders of the partnership's common units won't be too happy as the proposed $9.25 buyout price remains a far cry from the unit's pre-selloff levels around $17.50.

That said, the COVID-19 shock in early 2020 resulted in the common units briefly touching the $7 level but the price quickly recovered alongside the general market rally.

Unfortunately, outside common equity holders appear to have very limited options to receive a higher unit price.

Bottom Line

Going forward, parent Hoegh LNG will be the sole beneficiary of vastly increased demand for LNG assets while the partnership's long-term common unitholders will be compensated at a fraction of the unit's prevailing trading price before last year's selloff.

Investors should not bet on a competing proposal or the parent increasing the buyout offer a second time and rather start looking for alternative investments in the space.