On May 17th, Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Q1 2023 earnings hit the street. CEO Doug McMillon’s update summed up the causes for the company's lackluster quarterly report.

"Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment. U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than expected.”

So much for Walmart being a panacea for inflation.

In short-order, Target (TGT) issued Q1 earnings. Target’s CEO cited, “unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations” as the cause for the dismal results. The back-to-back poor reports sent shock waves across the retail sector.

Yes, Walmart’s business model possesses strengths that should serve to blunt inflation. No, the company is not immune to higher prices or recessions.

While the firm’s management has a number of initiatives designed to drive growth, the retailer’s sheer size is a formidable obstacle to meaningful revenue expansion. Furthermore, the demographics of the average Walmart shopper may mean inflation will hit their pocketbooks a bit harder than some of its rival’s patrons.

Why Did Walmart Stock Crash?

Walmart reported its first quarter results for FY23 on May 17th. With revenue of $141.57 billion, the company beat the consensus estimate of $138.94 billion. However, adjusted EPS of $1.30 fell well short of the $1.48 per share expected by analysts.

When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the retailer sustained a 24% year-over-year decline in profit.

Even worse, when capex is included, Walmart’s free cash flow for the quarter stood at negative $7.3 billion, and FCF per share was negative $2.65. To place that in perspective, the firm has been FCF positive every quarter for nearly a decade.

During the earnings call, CEO McMillon attributed the poor performance to three causes, and he noted each represented approximately one third of the overall profit miss.

The first was increased wage expenses. He stated the problem has been resolved and should not affect the company moving forward. He also highlighted headwinds due to increasing fuel costs. McMillon expects gross margin pressure related to fuel costs to continue into Q2, albeit with an improvement over Q1.

The third issue was related to general merchandise sales within the U.S. Inflated food costs resulted in customers spending more on groceries and less on general merchandise. (According to BLS, as of the end of April, food prices are up 8.3%, year-over-year.) Since margins on groceries are significantly lower than on general merchandise items, gross margin suffered significantly. It also left the company with excess inventory.

As it relates to Walmart U.S. General Merchandise sales, we knew that we were up against stimulus dollars from last year but the rate of inflation in food pulled more dollars away from GM than we expected, as customers needed to pay for the inflation in food. Doug McMillon, CEO

Management guides for an increase in net sales for FY23 of 4%, a step up from the 3% forecast in February. At the same time, rising costs will result in operating income and earnings per share being flat to at best increasing marginally. This is a downward revision from the low- to mid-single-digit growth Walmart forecast at the beginning of the year.

The market reacted to the poor results and earnings revisions by sinking Walmart’s stock. At the end of the day, the shares were down over 11%, the steepest one day drop since 1987.

The company suffered a second blow the following day when Target’s quarterly results debuted and were considerably worse than that of Walmart. Furthermore, Target’s management echoed Walmart’s in citing inflation as the root cause of the poor showing.

Target's shares fell 27% on the news, and by the end of the week, WMT stock was down nearly 20%.

A side by side comparison of the two retailers is instructive and points to advantages WMT holds. Although Target’s comparable sales grew 3.3% year-over-year, higher costs resulted in net income falling 52%. Walmart’s comparable sales rose 3.0%, but it suffered a decline in net income of “only” 25%.

Where Does Walmart Go From Here?

Walmart has a number of potential growth drivers. Those initiatives include the Walmart Connect advertising business, Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart Health, and its financial services business.

The company's global advertising division grew over 30% in Q1. Management boasts of the “massive scale” and “massive reach” Walmart’s 160 million customers bring to advertisers.

Walmart’s goal is to grow advertising by more than ten times from 2021 through 2024. However, even if that number is reached, the overall effect will be negligible. The company's global advertising revenues stood at $2.1 billion in 2021. Now consider that Walmart’s sales that year hit $568 billion.

The firm has made great strides in its e-commerce business over the years. That division generated 13% of Walmart’s sales in 2021, and although growth in ecommerce is returning to pre pandemic levels, it still remains robust. Additionally. one-fourth of the buy online, pick up in store sales were garnered by WMT in 2021.

In a related development, the company partnered with Adobe (ADBE) to market its e-commerce technology to other businesses as a service.

Sam’s Club is another bright spot, with comparable sales increasing 10.2% in the most recent quarter, while Membership income increased 10.5%. Over the last two years, Sam’s Club’s sales are up 28.1%.

About a year ago, the company launched Walmart GoLocal, a new delivery as a service business. As of the end of Q1, WMT has 1000 GoLocal service pickup points and expects to have 5,000 by year’s end. GoLocal will allow small and medium-size businesses to tap into Walmart’s nationwide logistics network.

WMT is also in the beginning stages of building a fintech business. The goal is to capitalize on Walmart’s enormous reach by providing a variety of services including debit cards, checking and savings accounts, and an app designed to help users manage their money.

What Might Stand In Walmart’s Way

It is reasonable to assume that Walmart’s business model is ready made to weather heated inflation and/or a recession. Looking at the share price action during the Great Recession proves that the stock fared well during that time period.

However, Walmart as we know it has never faced the inflationary pressures that exist today. In 1980, WMT had 276 stores. By 1983, the high inflation that persisted through much of the seventies and eighties had subsided. Walmart didn’t open its first superstore, a combination of a traditional Walmart store with a grocery store, until 1988. Therefore, there is no evidence that suggests WMT will outperform in a high inflation environment.

However, there are reasons to believe WMT might have an achilles heel in an inflationary cycle. Looking at profiles of the average WMT shopper versus that of rivals raises some concerns. The retailer's customers are heavily represented among those with incomes of $75,000 or less. The share of shoppers frequenting WMT stores also increases markedly in the income groups below $50,000 and decreases among more affluent shoppers.

This leaves me wondering if inflation will force those in lower income brackets to curtail shopping on wants and focus on needs. That conforms with the CEO’s recent comments regarding grocery sales crowding out general merchandise purchases.

Another of my worries revolves around Walmart’s product mix. In FY22, the company’s U.S. sales were roughly $393 billion. Of that, $219 billion in revenues came from groceries.

Groceries are noted for having very low margins. The positive side of grocery sales is that folks gotta eat, so they return to stores on a regular basis. Unfortunately, there is an emerging trend that is eroding those modest margins.

During the height of the pandemic, Walmart and others turned to online grocery sales. The problem with this business model is that the already narrow margin falls, sometimes dramatically, when shoppers combine online grocery shopping with curbside pickup.

Margins of 2% to 4% fall to -5% for shoppers that pick up their groceries at curbside and slide to -15% when the retailer delivers to the customers’ home.

I’ll also hypothesize that unlike other transactions, perhaps those picking up groceries are more likely to refrain from entering the store during their visit. I’ve always viewed Walmart’s grocery business as a means to drive other sales while a customer is shopping for food. If I am correct, this could become a bit of a problem moving forward, as online grocery sales are expected to increase in the coming years.

WMT Stock Key Metrics

WMT currently trades for $124.13 per share. The average 12-month price target of the 27 analysts covering the stock is $157.56. The average price target of the 19 analysts that rated the stock following the last earnings call is $146.89.

Walmart’s forward P/E is 20.98x, just below the stock’s 5-year average P/E of 22.43x. The 5-year PEG ratio is 2.36x.

The current yield is 1.83%, with a payout ratio of 27.73%, and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 1.98%. Despite the marked drop in the share price of late, the yield is only marginally better than the 5-year average yield of 1.78%.

Walmart has AA credit ratings.

Is WMT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Walmart’s recent earnings report served as an additional dose of reality for investors (self included). It reinforces the idea that one should always seek a margin of safety in the share price of an investment even with “safe” stocks.

As outlined in this article, the CEO assured investors that one of the three headwinds adversely affecting earnings, that of increased wage expenses, is resolved.

McMillon also sees fuel costs as a continuing but lesser concern in Q2. His greatest concern moving forward are inventories and general merchandise sales. Consequently, Walmart forecasts zero growth in profitability in 2022.

Walmart has traditionally been resilient in recessions, and management sees them as opportunities to gain market share.

There are a number of criteria that mark my definition of an ideal investment. Walmart checks several of those boxes.

I consider WMT to be well managed.

The company possesses a firm financial foundation, underlined by its investment grade credit rating.

WMT has a moat that serves as a competitive edge over rivals.

It has a lengthy history of dividend increases coupled with a safe payout ratio.

Since it possesses these qualities and more, it may surprise you that I rate WMT as a HOLD.

That is because the stock fails on two levels.

The first is that Walmart is likely a victim of its own success. The company is so large that it will take enormous increases in revenue to drive meaningful growth. Moreover, its business model, the very moat that the company has developed, depends on very low margins to fend off competition.

In 2022, WMT had $573 billion in revenue, yet the company had free cash flow of only $11 billion. Moreover, despite a number of successful initiatives, Walmart has only grown revenue at a 2.86% rate over the last decade.

So I must ask, what is on the horizon that will lead to robust growth? Walmart’s days of significant domestic store count growth are in the rearview mirror, and Sam’s Club lags Costco in sales and profitability,

A second reason to look askance at WMT is a mediocre yield coupled with a low dividend growth rate.

I am primarily a dividend growth investor. Robust dividends allow me to plow my profits into new investments. Give me a company with a yield at least twice that of Walmart’s, and I might settle for a low dividend growth. Many REITs come to mind here.

On the other hand, I can deal with a lower yield provided the company has signs of growth and a rapidly growing dividend. Costco (COST) is a good example of a retailer with good growth prospects and a dividend growing at a double digit pace.

I’ll add that COST has a five year total return of about 167% versus Walmart’s 72%, and ten year total returns more than four times greater than Walmart’s.

In fact, Walmart’s ten year total returns also lag the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Yes, long term, WMT is probably a fairly safe bet. However, I seek market beating returns.

I’ll pass on WMT.