Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) may be under pressure and many investors may be concerned about its next earnings report, but, given its particular business model, it should be able to thrive better than its competitors in this inflationary environment. I will try to explain why I wouldn't be so quick in selling my Costco shares and why I actually think the stock is beginning to trade at interesting valuations, that may become very alluring in case of a further drop.

The Context

Costco had an unusual day last week, when the stock plummeted 12% after Target (TGT) and Walmart's (WMT) reported their earnings. With this dip, Costco is now down almost 25% from its peak. The retail sector, one of the pandemic's winners, witnessed a huge sell-off that didn't spare even Costco, whose stock is well known for its low volatility, and it is usually held by investors that are very unwilling to sell it. Further pressure is expected as many will be watching closely its next earnings report on May 26th. What really concerned investors was the huge contraction of marginality of Costco's main competitors.

Walmart & Target's Situation

In the last Q1 2023 earnings report, Walmart reported that its operating income was down 23% in the U.S. and 35.3% internationally, due to further negative impact from China's new lockdowns. Sam's club didn't fare any better as its operating income was down 20%, too. To paint an even more worrisome picture, the company reported that its revenue and net sales were down respectively 12.9% and 13% with the so important EPS metric down 23.7%. Enough to concern many investors. In the earnings call, Doug McMillon, Walmart's President and CEO, identified three main causes for the disappointing results:

Wage expense, General merchandise inventory level with higher cost for containers and storage Fuel costs in the supply chain.

Operating cash flow was also at negative $3.8 billion, mostly due to a great increase in inventory, which was up about 33%, both because of inflation and a real effort to improve good availability. On one side, it may seem a good strategy for the company to buy as many goods as possible to meet customer's demand. But on the other, it may be very risky since Walmart is overbuying at high prices and may not be able to reach the usual marginality through price increases. Furthermore, the company suffers high costs for high inventories that are not rapidly sold. As we will see, here Costco has a clear advantage provided by its business model.

Let's get to Target. Just like Walmart, Target's Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell declared in the 1Q earnings report that, even though the business is growing, it faced unusual high costs that resulted in lower marginality.

Operating income was down 43.3%, a big number and the operating income margin rate was 5.3 percent in 2022, compared with 9.8 percent in 2021, a 45% decrease. This happened while Target's revenue did actually grow by 4%. As a consequence, EPS were down 48.6%. The situation is way worse that Walmart's.

I think there is a big reason that came out during the earnings call. While Target's management tried to reassure investors, it was clear that a big mistake was done and that investors should ponder carefully. Target's CEO, in fact, said that they were led

to carry too much inventory, particularly in bulky categories, including kitchen appliances, TVs, and outdoor furniture. And with very little slack capacity after two years of unprecedented growth, we faced elevated costs to store and indicated rightsizing of our inventory position.

Admittedly, Target's management didn't plan well the inventory in several categories, leading the retailer to carrying too much of it in the areas where the slowdown in sales was bigger than expected. Since most of these goods belong to kitchen appliances, furniture and outdoor living, Target was also required to find a high storage capacity which is indeed costly. It is not the same to have to store, for example, tables and chairs compared to storing soaps or tissues.

Costco's Business Model

When we own Costco stock, we have to remind ourselves what we own. This is important to know what metrics to look at in order to understand how the business is running. As we will see, it is not very appropriate to give Costco a valuation only based on increasing margins. In fact, Costco keeps margins as low as possible on purpose. In addition, Costco doesn't focus on having a wide a variety of goods as possible, risking the overloading of its inventory, but prefers to offer well-known products that consumers are familiar with and that have great demand. This leads to a very quick goods turnover of around a month. In the annual report, the company states this from the very beginning, declaring that the business is run

Based on the concept that offering our members low prices on a limited selection of nationally-branded and private-label products in a wide range of categories will produce high sales volumes and rapid inventory turnover. When combined with the operating efficiencies achieved by volume purchasing, efficient distribution and reduced handling of merchandise in no-frills, self-service warehouse facilities, these volumes and turnover enable us to operate profitably at significantly lower gross margins (net sales less merchandise costs) than most other retailers. We generally sell inventory before we are required to pay for it, even while taking advantage of early payment discounts.

It would be a huge deal if Costco were to tell the public about an inventory problem such as Target's. It would mean that the core of its business model is collapsing. I would be very surprised to hear something like this and I am not expecting it. In fact, I am expecting the exact opposite, that is, Costco will keep on having a quick goods turnover with very convenient pricing for its customers.

But, if margins are not Costco's focus, how does Costco become profitable? Here is the well-known key to keep in mind: membership fees. As Costco states:

The membership format is an integral part of our business and has a significant effect on our profitability. This format is designed to reinforce member loyalty and provide continuing fee revenue. The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, increase the penetration of our Executive members, and sustain high renewal rates materially influences our profitability.

Why do people become members? Because they find at Costco the best deals. Therefore, keeping margins very low on goods sold enables the company to have lots of members who pay an annual fee that Costco offers with relatively no cost for the company. It may sound strange at first, but it actually is brilliant. By accepting very low margins, that is, by selling goods almost at cost, Costco manages to buy very good deals for its members, who pay to participate in Costco's buying power. This is why Costco considers itself more of a buyer than a seller.

One last point, before we move to a valuation of the stock. Costco's profitability has also another driver: net sales. In the last earnings report, the company does say exactly this:

We believe that the most important driver of our profitability is increasing net sales, particularly comparable sales growth. Net sales include our core merchandise categories (foods and sundries, non-foods, and fresh foods), warehouse ancillary (includes gasoline, pharmacy, optical, food court, hearing aids, and tire installation) and other businesses (e-commerce, business centers, travel and other). We define comparable sales as net sales from warehouses open for more than one year, including remodels, relocations and expansions, and sales related to e-commerce websites operating for more than one year. Comparable sales growth is achieved through increasing shopping frequency from new and existing members and the amount they spend on each visit (average ticket). [...] The higher our comparable sales exclusive of these items, the more we can leverage certain of our selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, reducing them as a percentage of sales and enhancing profitability.

Comparable sales growth is indeed a goal of Costco because the more the number grows, the less fixed costs impact on profitability.

Now, Costco releases monthly its sales reports. We already know that in March comparable sales were up 17.2% YoY and that in April they were up 12.6% YoY. From this information, knowing that comparable sales are such an important driver of profitability, we can expect Costco to have a profitable quarter. Seeking Alpha's Quant rating confirms this, by attributing the company an A+ grade from this perspective.

Fears of a recession should not worry as much Costco's shareholders as Walmart's and Target's. In fact, if this scenario becomes real, consumers will be looking to spend money wisely by looking for good deals. I would expect Costco to be packed with members even increasing because it would become even more convenient to shop there, compared to other pricier retailers.

Costco's Financials

Compared to Walmart and Target, Costco has a very solid balance sheet.

Costco Walmart Target Cash ($ billion) 12.3 11.82 1.11 Cash per share ($) 27.74 4.29 2.4 Debt ($ billion) 9.25 66.82 17.32 Net debt ($ billion) -3.05 55 16.21

Costco is the clear winner with a negative net debt position as its cash covers 133% of its debt, unlike the other two retailers. This strength will enable Costco to easily deploy its cash in necessary investments and capex without being so much exposed to new interest rate hikes that will lead to a more costly debt. Very alluring for the shareholder is the cash per share Costco has, which simply crushes Walmart and Target. I usually look at cash per share to know that while I am paying a certain price for the share, I also buy the ownership of a certain portion of the company's cash, an amount that I usually discount from the price I am paying. At today's price, it means that we are actually paying Costco around $400 a share.

Costco During The Last Recession

Let's begin with a chart that starts from January 1st, 2006, to May 2010 in order to see what happened during the 2008 recession. Costco, at that time, was way smaller of a company than today thus having a lot less scaling power. The stock price was cut almost in half down to $40 from its peak of $73. The PE ratio came down accordingly by 43% with a clear multiple contraction.

Data by YCharts

What happened to Costco's profitability main drivers? Comparable sales at the beginning of the recession did grow, with a small drop in 2009 when the recession was almost entirely behind. Members kept on growing.

Costco comparable sales and members 2006-2010 (Costco 2010 Annual Report)

Let's look at what happened to Costco's profit margin: it came down from 1.92% to 1.56%, with only an 18% contraction. The EPS had a sharp drop in late 2008 till mid-2009 moving down from $0.87 to $0.48 to then recover immediately to $0.85. It seems like Costco may suffer at the late stage of a recession, but only temporarily. This situation would not make me worry so much about Costco's situation now since we are not even in a recession yet.

Data by YCharts

Costco's Valuation

Let's zoom out and consider what happened from 2006 to today. The recession seems only a small price correction from today's point of view. Costco's price has soared, profit margins grew by roughly 75% while remaining very low, confirming Costco's business model that doesn't speculate on price increases, nor does it use it to simple take advantage of the situation to raise prices. In the meantime, EPS almost tripled from 2006 and from the 2010 low we see a 320% growth. True, the price moved up by a greater multiple as it got up to just above $600, a 650% increase.

Data by YCharts

This is where investors have become worried in the past month. Up to mid-April, investors seemed willing to pay a strong premium to hold Costco, deeming it as a particularly resilient company that guarantees constant growth. Now valuation seemed to matter once again and investors became worried they were paying too much for a company that grows its EPS at an 11% CAGR with a PE that was above 40. As a consequence of this growth, Costco's ordinary dividend increased at around the same pace, rewarding shareholders constantly (not to add Costco's frequent special dividends).

If we compare the correlation between the stock price and its PE, we see that Costco did trade in the last decade between 20 and 32. We are currently back to a 35 PE but with a company that has kept on growing and that is using its always stronger scaling capacity to attract more members.

Data by YCharts

I do recognize Costco a PE premium, given the quality of its business and its resilience. This is why I decided to pick up some shares last week to increase my position.

But another interesting metric when I consider Costco is its price to sales ratio. True, it is often used for unprofitable companies, but it tells how much investors value every dollar. We've already seen how sales are one of the key aspects to valuate Costco. This ratio is below the sector's average as it currently is at 0.85.

In case of another big drop that would bring the stock below $400 I will start adding more and more for one of my most convincing long-term investments.

Conclusion

Costco is not exactly a cheap stock yet, however, it is becoming cheaper relatively to its own trading history. The business is healthy and has an incredible moat that wins customers' loyalty year after year. Since it differs a lot from Walmart and Target and it doesn't have marginality increase as its main goal, I am not expecting this upcoming earnings call to outline a disappointing situation. Costco may suffer, as every company, from the current inflationary pressure and supply chain constraints, but its superior business model is set to sail through these difficulties and make it a winner also in this situation. At current prices, I rate it a hold, suggesting a little caution, but we are very close to a level where the rating turns to a green buy.