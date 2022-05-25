4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been facing regulatory and legal challenges in the domestic US market as well as slower growth. The company is trying to hedge against this by accelerating its international business. One of the key regions for the company is India where it has invested heavily to ramp up its logistics and streaming platform. Amazon India is showing good results in expanding operations in non-metro cities and rural regions despite some regulatory challenges. It has recently increased the annual Prime membership fees from INR 999 ($13.5) to INR 1,499 ($20). This 50% hike in Prime fees shows the confidence of the management to deliver value through its logistics and streaming platform within India.

The last few quarters have seen a bunch of tech IPOs in this region which operate in Amazon's business segment. Paytm, a major digital wallet platform that has an investment by Warren Buffett, is currently valued at close to $5 billion. Zomato, a leading food delivery platform, is valued at close to $8 billion. Amazon's chief rival is Walmart's (WMT) Flipkart which had recent funding round at a valuation of $38 billion. A local delivery platform called Delhivery has also successfully completed its IPO in May with a valuation of over $5 billion.

Amazon is in a better position than these players as it has built a platform that provides a number of services within a single ecosystem. Amazon's Indian operation will help the company launch its services in other territories in South Asia and Southeast Asia. It will also help in revenue diversification and build a longer growth runway for the company. Amazon's growth in India and the nearby regions will be a major bullish factor for the stock in the next few quarters.

Regulatory challenges and changing retail environment

It is not new for Amazon to face regulatory and legal challenges in every region it operates. Amazon has faced regulatory obstacles in India since it launched operations over 8 years back. However, despite these challenges, the company has been able to ramp up its logistics platform and improve the services provided to Prime members. Amazon does not break down the Prime membership numbers by country.

In the last announcement by Jeff Bezos, he mentioned that the company had over 200 million Prime members. It is likely that the US market is close to saturation as most of the households who require Prime membership have already subscribed to it. Hence, most of the future growth in Prime membership could be through international regions. India will play a big part in future Prime growth due to the rapidly growing middle class.

Amazon has recently increased the annual Prime membership fees in India by 50% to $20. This is quite high considering the average revenue per user for a 4G connection is $2 per month in this region. Amazon's management has been confident in increasing the membership fees because of the massive improvement in the logistics platform. Amazon has also invested heavily in local streaming content. It front-loads most of the benefits for the users which makes Prime membership more attractive. Bezos mentioned in 2020 that Prime Video is doing well globally but "nowhere it is doing better than India".

The retail environment is also showing drastic changes in India. There has been massive growth in organized retail, both online and offline retail options. This should help Amazon as more customers become accustomed to online purchases. The overall retail pie will also increase as customers move from unorganized to organized sector.

Future growth potential

Amazon invested $13 billion in its streaming content operations in 2021. This number could easily jump to $20 billion in the next few quarters as the company expands its streaming investment. A lot of this investment is made in international regions like India. Amazon has over 70 originals under production in India. Even a couple of hits in this space will make Amazon's Prime membership a valuable subscription.

It should also be noted that there has been a massive increase in consumption of international content within this region. For the past few years, there have been a couple of Hollywood movies in the top ten box office collections. The last Spiderman movie has raked in INR 2 billion or close to $30 million at the box office.

Company Filings

Figure 1: Subscription growth of Amazon in recent quarters. Source: Company Filings

The main business of Amazon is not to sell goods on its e-commerce platform which has a very low margin. It is to drive the subscription and advertising revenue higher. The trailing twelve-month revenue within the subscription business is over $30 billion. Even though the annual Prime membership cost in India is only $20 which is a fraction of the domestic US membership cost, Amazon could still see a big boost in its subscription revenue due to a higher customer base in India.

Growth in other regions

Success in India could drive Amazon's business model in other territories in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Together, South Asia and Southeast Asia territories have a nominal GDP of $7 trillion or 35% of US GDP. The organized retail business is also lower in these regions compared to developed markets. This gives Amazon a great opportunity to drive sales and improve its business.

YCharts

Figure 2: Key metrics for Sea Limited which operates in Southeast Asia. Source: YCharts

There are other rivals in this region that show the potential for future growth in these regions. Sea Limited (SE), based in Singapore, is one of the key players. Prior to the recent correction, it was trading at a market cap of over $100 billion with a revenue base of close to $10 billion. Amazon India could get a similar P/S multiple on a standalone basis as the company improves its Prime membership base and expands in new services.

Bernstein, Walmart, ET Research

Figure: Gross merchandise value of Walmart's Flipkart which is Amazon's chief rival. Source: Bernstein, Walmart, ET Research

Bernstein released a report which noted that Walmart's Flipkart would be clocking GMV of $23 billion in India in the calendar year 2021. Amazon India's GMV is similar to Flipkart and it should have a GMV of close to $20 billion. A lot of this growth is coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities which are outside the main metros. This helps in increasing the addressable customer base for Amazon's streaming content business and its subscription. As mentioned earlier, Amazon is investing heavily in building a robust local content library. It has also bought rights for streaming sports like cricket and launched movie rental options. If Amazon is successful in India, we could see a replication of this playbook in other territories of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Impact on Amazon stock

Amazon faces regulatory challenges in the domestic US market where FTC is looking closely at the operations of the company. It is important for the management to show that it not only has a good revenue mix to build a moat against any future regulatory obstacles but it also has a geographically diverse revenue base. Success in Indian operations will open the gateway for the company to other regions in South Asia and Southeast Asia. It will also massively improve the growth runway for the company and show the strength of Amazon's business model.

YCharts

Figure: Amazon needs to show growth to maintain bullish momentum. Source: YCharts

Recent correction in the stock shows the need to deliver growth. As mentioned above, many tech startups have already shown good valuation potential in India. Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy each have a valuation of close to $10 billion. Paytm has a market cap of over $5 billion while Walmart's Flipkart is raising funds at a valuation of close to $40 billion.

Amazon has a much better business model as it combines services within a single platform and has an option to deliver good value with its Prime membership. We could see massive standalone valuation from Amazon's Indian operations in the next few quarters as the company improves its logistics platform and gains new Prime members on the back of better streaming content.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon has faced a number of regulatory and legal challenges in India over the past eight years of operations. Despite these issues, the company has managed to build a strong logistics platform in cities and rural regions. It is also investing in local streaming content to gain a good market share in the OTT marketplace. The recent 50% hike in Prime fees shows the confidence of the management to deliver good value to customers.

Success in India will also pave the way for other countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia. This will be very important for the company as it needs to show strong growth to achieve bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Success in India and neighboring regions should move the needle for the stock over the next few years and be a key driver for bullish sentiment in the stock.