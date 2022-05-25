Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

This morning I noticed a concerning headline: Elon Musk gains leverage as Snap-inspired decline takes Twitter 33% below deal price. Snap Inc. (SNAP) did indeed decline 43% yesterday, and likely because of this filing on Monday:

Since we issued guidance on April 21, 2022, the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated. As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range. We remain excited about the long-term opportunity to grow our business. Our community continues to grow, and we continue to see strong engagement across Snapchat, and continue to see significant opportunities to grow our average revenue per user over the long term.

However, I don't think the news grants Elon Musk too much leverage in his efforts to get out of his Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) deal or obtain a discount. Here's how I interpret the facts.

SNAP's growth has suddenly deteriorated a lot. CEO Evan Spiegel said the following at an investor event:

Doug Anmuth Okay. So let's see, a big topic, we may as well just kind of jump in. Macro is a huge topic obviously out there across all companies. So just thinking about kind of recent current trends, growth in 1Q slowed from 44% prior to the Russian Invasion. You talked about 32% for the rest of the quarter. You outlined the first 3 weeks of April at around 30% growth. And then 2Q overall, you put it 20% to 25%. So what are you seeing in terms of the macro environment? And how is it impacting both consumers and advertisers? Evan Spiegel Yes. Well, the macroeconomic environment has definitely deteriorated further and faster than we expected when we issued our guidance for the second quarter. So even though our revenue continues to grow year-over-year in the second quarter, it's likely that revenue and EBITDA will come in below the low end of our guidance range. So certainly, something that we're working through along with many other businesses that are impacted, of course, by the supply chain issues, inflation, concerns about interest rates, the war in Ukraine, et cetera. So there's a lot to deal with in the macro environment today, but we're staying focused and really on the long-term and investing through it.

This explanation for the sudden decline in EBITDA doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I can imagine it doesn't make a lot of sense to Snapchat investors, and that's why the stock is under so much pressure.

This is a social media company where people connect digitally. Why would its growth suddenly stall by so much because of the Russian invasion? That's only logical if a lot of growth had been coming from Russia, which wouldn't be too enviable of a situation, to begin with. Supply chain issues aren't really a new thing, but perhaps Snapchat's advertisers are impacted to an unexpected great degree. Inflation shouldn't impact Snapchat's type of business negatively at all. It should clearly boost revenue and not really impact the cost-side of its equation too much. It is relatively easy for Snapchat to increase prices to offset inflation impacts.

To me, it sounds like the company isn't doing great and it is leaning on all of the top-of-the-mind excuses to get a pass from investors. This is an approach that didn't work because it makes so little sense. If a retailer's margins are hurting because of supply chain issues and it can't pass on inflationary cost increases, I can understand that. With Snapchat's business model, though, it really makes you pause.

Later, at the investor event, Spiegel got into the Apple (AAPL) iOS changes related to customer data that are making it harder for Snapchat to provide personalized advertisements. Potentially more changes are coming with iOS 16. Something like these IOS changes or some dynamic related to re-opening seem like a more likely explanations for sudden deterioration of the business.

Spiegel also discussed the competition from TikTok. He mentioned how TikTok has access to mainland China (which Snap and competitors do not) and how this enables the company to fund its global business. In effect, he was calling out the unfair competition.

I believe nothing Snapchat said, or the decline in its share price, give Elon Musk even a sliver of additional leverage with regard to Twitter. As I've written before, Musk has signed a material definitive agreement. In that material definitive agreement, he has agreed to buy Twitter at $54.20. Over the years, there have been thousands and thousands of these types of agreements that are governed by U.S. law.

The buyer never receives a discount because the market declined after the agreement had been signed. Market declines do give the buyer additional leverage before the agreement is signed, and that is why Musk could scoop Twitter up cheaply at $54.20 to begin with. Just imagine how great it would be if you could go around buying businesses and if the market went up, you flip them, and if it declines, you demand a recut…

There are certain circumstances that allow you to walk away from a signed deal or try and get a discount after the agreement has been signed. These circumstances are limited. In this case, very limited, because the contract is very strong and Musk relied entirely on Twitter's filings without doing much preliminary research.

Musk is trying to leverage the fact that Twitter has more fake or spam accounts than it disclosed in its filings (according to Musk). He's likely trying this approach because there are no better approaches. The only material expense to him is his reputation.

It says in Twitter's filings that spam or fake accounts are estimated at under 5% but with a clear caveat that's a pretty subjective estimate based on assumptions and the number could be higher(pg 62 latest 10-Q) (emphasis by me):

We rely on assumptions and estimates to calculate certain of our key metrics, and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business. We calculate our mDAU using internal company data that has not been independently verified. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable calculations for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring mDAU and mDAU engagement. For example, there are a number of false or spam accounts in existence on our platform. We estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 continued to represent fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. However, this estimate is based on an internal review of a sample of accounts and we apply significant judgment in making this determination. As such, our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher

An alternative approach to get out of a deal is through trying to claim a Material Adverse Effect. The company (Twitter) suddenly has to start performing very badly in a financial sense (for a prolonged amount of time) AND this has to be company-specific. In other words, if Snapchat shows a similar deterioration in business, that argument goes out the window. If the whole industry is affected, that's just bad luck for the buyer of Twitter.

To be fair; the Snapchat news and price action do impact the attractiveness of the deal - just not because it grants Musk any additional leverage.

If, somehow, the deal between Twitter and Elon Musk does not get completed, Twitter's stock will be valued by the market based on its independent value. Currently, it is somewhat anchored by the $54.20 takeout price.

Since the $54.20 takeout agreement, the Nasdaq has declined. Some investors value Twitter by comparing it to peers. If the valuations of peers are adjusted downwards, the writing is on the wall for Twitter in case of a deal break.

Because Snapchat is citing macro reasons, the declining prospects are somewhat likely to read through to Twitter's top and bottom lines. Consequently, the market is adjusting the break price - and Twitter share price - downwards.

As I've explained here and more recently here, I believe the odds of Musk successfully walking away from this deal are very low. He may attempt to do so, but my expectation is that an action like that would lead to a court making him live up to his promise. The judge can force Musk to live up to a specific performance clause in the contract. Consequently, I expect there's something like a 90% chance Musk will close at $54.20 or at a token discount. Admittedly, the result will be bad if the deal breaks after all. With Twitter at $35.76, the upside to the deal price is over 51%. That's a lot of upside on a deal that seems likely to close.

The Snapchat carnage yesterday granted me the opportunity to pick up some additional cheap Twitter shares, and I've been happy to do so. However, besides the now lower break price, the Snapchat news isn't all that relevant to Musk's deal to buy Twitter.