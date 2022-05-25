How Low Will The S&P 500 Go? Market Scenario Analysis

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The S&P 500 is the 500 largest and best performing companies listed on US exchanges. Approximately 25% of this index is made up of "big tech" FAANG stocks such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google and now Tesla. Often called "the stock market", the S&P 500 index is a great gauge to see whether we're in a recession and the index is often called the best place to invest for the average person, by many investors including Warren Buffett.

Since December 2021, the S&P 500 has declined from all-time highs of 4766 points and is currently down ~16.7% at the time of writing. We are teetering on the edge of a bear market, which is categorized by a -20%+ decline. The real question is how low will the S&P 500 go? Are we in a correction or a recession? While despite the fear mongering going on in main stream media, we are not currently in a recession. Unemployment is very low and back to pre pandemic levels, while the percentage of S&P 500 companies beating EPS estimates is greater than the five-year average. However, it is not all smooth sailing, as inflation is still at eye watering levels of 8.3%, above the Feds 2% target. Supply chain constraints are choking companies with low margins and the Russia Ukraine war is only exasperating the high oil prices. These forces are expected to put the consumer under pressure and short term technical indicators are pointing to "extreme fear" in the market. In this post I'm going to dive into a brief explanation of the S&P 500, before getting into a scenario analysis of how low the S&P 500 will go using historic data.

Data by YCharts

Note: Many Investors, track the S&P 500 index via exchange traded funds (ETF's) such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). Both have a low expense ratio of just 0.03% and 0.09% respectively.

What is the S&P measured in?

The S&P 500 is measured in points, which represent a unit of market size or market capitalization in dollars. The index is weighted by market capitalization with larger market cap companies (such as big tech) making up a larger percentage of the index. A scaling factor is then used to account for stock splits, special dividends and spinoffs.

An approximate estimate of each points value in dollars, can be calculated by this simple formula below.

Total S&P 500 Market Capitalization/S&P 500 Price = Point value

The current market cap of the S&P 500 is $38.29 trillion, while today's price is 3973 at the time of writing.

Thus 1/3973 x $38.29^12 or $38.29 trillion/3973 = $9.565 billion

Thus each S&P 500 point is worth ~ $9.565 billion.

This is just an extra fact to know, as often things can become abstract with market indexes, so I like to take a bottom up and top down approach.

What determines the price of the S&P 500?

From the above, it's clear the price of the S&P 500 is governed by the market capitalization of the 500 companies, which make up the index. This market capitalization is driven by supply/demand which is often driven by a company's earnings and sentiment (emotional or economic), which is represented by multiples such as a Price to Earnings multiple.

How often does the stock market correct?

According to one study by a global asset management firm, since the post war era there have been the following:

84 Pullbacks of 5% or more

29 Corrections of 10% or more

9 Bear Markets of 20% or more

3 Bear markets of 40% or more.

Thus the S&P 500 has a correction (10%+) every 2.7 years on average. Since the March 2020 lows (2304) of the S&P 500, the stock market more than doubled in market cap to 4766. This was a bull run of approximately 21 months or 1.75 years, to reach its all-time highs in December 2021. Thus according to historic data, we should have had at least 2 pullbacks (which we did) and are now having correction (which we are so far). If we call the March 2020 crash a "bear market" then the next should be 8.6 years from now on average. However, it should be noted the March 2020 bear market was short lived and self-inflicted for the most part as the economy was shut down and stimulus pumped in. Currently the stock market is down 16.7% from all-time highs and on the edge of a bear market (-20%).

Stock Market Crash History (moolanomy)

How low will the S&P 500 go?

As mentioned prior the S&P 500's performance will be governed by two main factors moving forward: inflation and interest rates, which impact multiples and earnings.

Driver 1. Inflation (and multiples)

The Annual inflation rate in the US came in at 8.3% for April. This is higher than the Fed's 2% target, but the good news is this is down slightly from the 41-year high of 8.5% seen in March.

High inflation generally means higher input costs for businesses, which include labor and material costs. This can also mean rising food and energy prices, which lower household income and thus affect the consumer's spending power.

In order to tame inflation, the Fed can raise interest rates which they have done recently by 0.5%. Economists forecast the Fed to raise interest rates seven times in 2022, reaching 2.9% in early 2023.

Inflation Rates CPI USA (Trading Economics)

Higher interests mean higher discount rates for stock valuations and thus compress price to earnings multiples. We have already seen the market bake rate hikes into stock prices. This was done at the first sign of trouble (February 2021) where growth stocks were the leading indicator. Then in November 2021, when the world realized inflation wasn't "transitory" further rate hikes were baked in and the stock market took a dive as valuation multiples compressed.

Driver 2. Earnings

The second factor we can analyze is the earnings of the companies in the S&P 500. According to Factset, the percentage of S&P 500 companies beating EPS estimates is greater than the five-year average, which is good news. However, the index is reporting single digit earnings growth for the first time since the last quarter of 2020. This is mainly driven by macro headwinds and unusually high earnings growth in Q12021, thanks to stimulus and the economy reopening.

S&P 500 earnings (Factset)

The green bars on the chart below indicate the percentage of companies which have beat analyst expectations for earnings. This is broken down by sector and as you can see 79% of S&P 500 companies (middle column) have beat earnings expectations.

Moving forward, analysts from Factset are predicting earnings growth of 10.1% for the calendar year of 2022. The key to the stock market recovery moving forward, will be the balancing act between inflation and earnings growth. If earnings growth stays above inflation then that is a major positive, but if earnings drop or inflation continues to rise then we could get a deep bear market or recession. But it must be noted the data and analyst predictions don't currently expect this. Most analysts believe earnings will continue to grow and inflation will decrease resulting in a growth scenario. However, economists, the Fed and "experts" have been wrong before and as the world's largest hedge fund manager Ray Dalio of Bridgewater associates once said:

" Those who lives by a crystal ball are destined to eat shattered glass."

This is quote paraphrased on the image below.

Ray Dalio (Author at Motivation 2 invest)

Thus the way to make money in the stock market is by betting against the consensus and being right. Here are four possible scenarios;

1. High Earnings Growth and High Inflation

This is where we are currently, we are seeing earnings grow nicely for the S&P 500 and beating expectations, while inflation is also high. A market correction has occurred and PE multiples have compressed. The unemployment rate has remained at a very low 3.6% which is the same as pre pandemic levels. Thus although the Fed has been criticized for the amount of stimulus produced, it is clear they have done their job well (for the most part) and brought down unemployment substantially. This could be one reason why Warren Buffett recently hailed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as a "hero" at the Berkshire annual meeting 2022.

Unemployment Rate USA (Bureau of labor statistics)

2. Lower Earnings Growth and Lower Inflation

In this scenario, earnings growth starts to slow for companies, driven by lower consumer demand from higher household living costs. However, the good news is the Fed's rate hikes start to work and slow down inflation to more reasonable levels. This is a real balancing act as the Fed tries to taper inflation with higher interests, without impacted company financing costs and the stock market further. In this case, I would expect further volatility and a correction of at least another 10% for the market index.

3. Lower earnings Growth and Higher Inflation

This is the worst case situation and is called "stagflation". This occurs when earnings growth slows or decreases, while inflation continues to rise. This leads to high input costs for businesses, higher costs for households which results in less consumer spending and can spiral into a recession. In the stock market this would be called a "lost decade" and the last time stagflation occurred was in the 1970's. This was driven by a few factors which include high oil prices (Arab oil embargo), high unemployment and low earnings growth.

Stagflation 1970's (getty)

If we compare the 1970's to today, there are a few parallels but also many differences. Firstly, we do have high oil prices currently, with the WTI crude oil price at $110 a barrel, up from the $57 price range seen pre-pandemic. However, there is a major difference, the dynamics of the energy market has completely changed since that period. The US is now the largest producer of oil, thanks to fracking and we have a range of alternative energy sources. We also don't have high unemployment and earnings are growing nicely.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, despite the fear mongering going on in mainstream media regarding a "recession", the numbers don't point that way currently. However, we could have a very short period (6 months) of stagflation mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain constraints and food inflation which is putting pressure on households.

Stagflation 1970s (H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock / Getty Images)

4. Higher Earnings Growth and Low Inflation

This would be the "goldilocks" zone and the dream scenario for the stock market. The Fed manages to bring down inflation with a "soft landing", Russia-Ukraine sign a peace treaty, consumer confidence grows and earnings grow faster than analysts expect. This scenario is not impossible, especially given the pent up consumer demand from the lockdowns and the deflationary effect of technology and remote working. The result of this would mean the stock market starts to recover and even growth stocks may start to gain traction again.

Technical analysis

Technical analysis can be used to given a short term indication of market price action, mood, momentum and possible support lines. According to my short technical analysis the S&P 500 is trading below its 50-day moving average. The stock price touched the support at ~3800 (which is good news) and if it breaks through that the next support is at ~3578, which is a -5% correction. If the price breaks through that support, the price could plummet to 3240 which is an extra -14% decline and would mean we are in a bear market. These support lines have been created via the Fibonacci retracement technique.

S&P 500 index technical analysis (created by author ycharts)

The "Fear Gauge" by CNN which analyzes market momentum, stock price strength and put/call options indicates "extreme fear" in the market.

Put and Call Options (CNN)

Note: Be aware all technical analysis is short term and thus must be taken with a grain of salt for the long-term investor.

Final thoughts

The economy is a complicated collection of individual spending habits and macro economic forces. The stock market (S&P 500) price is generally governed by two main drivers. The first is the price to earnings multiple which is governed by sentiment and interest rates. While the second is the underlying earnings growth of companies. Currently, the stock market correction we have seen has been driven by the first factor, a compression in valuation multiples driven by high inflation and forecasted rate hikes. The forward 12-month P/E ratio is 17.6, which is below the five-year average 18.6 but still above the 10-year average of 16.9. This suggests the stock market is still not "cheap" relative to the 10-year average and could correct a little more. The good news is we are seeing low unemployment, greater than expected earnings growth and even inflation has ticked down slightly (but is still very high). For those interested in the short term, the technical analysis I did above should give you an indication of possible levels (you may want to write these down). But remember despite market fear, there is a strong economic buzz from pent up demand and thus we could also get a very positive "goldilocks" scenario within the next two years to decade. As Buffett once said, "never bet against America".