Svisio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

XPro is a selective TNF inhibitor which has shown the most promising results ever in Alzheimer's disease. Results from animals have translated perfectly to humans, with improvements in imaging and biological biomarkers of cognition, neurodegeneration and function all continuously improving over the course of twelve months of treatment. The testimonies of the Phase 1 trial are overwhelmingly strong, and are fully in line with testimonies and previous trials with traditional TNF inhibitors in Alzheimer's if administered directly in the central nervous system. Traditional TNF inhibitors however are not approved for neurodegenerative diseases and cannot cross the blood-brain-barrier.

At around $5, INMB's share price is at an all-time low. Its year-high was $30, and its IPO-price on the Nasdaq in 2019 was $7.85. None of the reasons for the recent dip are in a causal relationship to my investment thesis; I believe the share price may go up 50x to 100x, possibly even more, on a positive readout, which in my eyes is a bit delayed but likely still less than a year away. The market is acting as if there is no clinical trial ongoing anymore.

INKmune, a unique, cheap and highly-promising immuno-oncology product candidate, should also deliver results in the course of the year to come, and a partnership may already be in the works here.

XPro as compared to traditional TNF inhibitors

XPro is a first-of-its-kind selective dominant-negative tumor necrosis factor inhibitor or TNF inhibitor, which selectively inhibits soluble TNF. TNF comes in two types: transmembrane TNF and soluble TNF. Traditional TNF inhibitors, which inhibit both these types, have been approved for years, and are multi-billion dollar drugs to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, etcetera. These traditional TNF inhibitors are not approved for diseases of the central nervous system. They are immunosuppressant, they lead to demyelination, they are not neuroprotective and they do not enhance neuroplasticity.

Nonetheless, TNF inhibitors are powerful anti-inflammatory drugs, and it has been established in recent years that chronic neuroinflammation could be a major culprit in neurodegenerative diseases. Chronic neuroinflammation may trigger the resident immune cells in the brain, mostly the microglia, to behave abnormally and start what one could call a cytokine storm in the brain. Instead of protecting and repairing, the immune cells in the brain start destroying the myelin sheath providing for the normal insulation and information flow in axons, and eventually start destroying neurons. Glia-related neuroinflammation as cause of neurodegenerative diseases is a major topic at international conferences these days.

In 2006, tests have nonetheless been performed in 15 patients with mild-to-severe Alzheimer's disease, by perispinally administering traditional TNF inhibitors in Alzheimer's patients, to avoid the problem of them not crossing the blood-brain-barrier. The results were basically much better than any reported before, and so many years later, they are even better than those reported in 2021 by Cassava Sciences. These were the cognitive changes in Adas-Cog and MMSE reported in patients on Etanercept, a traditional TNF inhibitor administered into the CNS, over six months' time.

ADAS Cog scores in traditional TNF inhibitors (Pubmed) MMSE scores in traditional TNF inhibitors (Pubmed)

There was significant continuous improvement in all measured efficacy variables over the course of 6 months. ADAS-Cog scores improved by more than 5 points. MMSE scores increased by more than 2 points. Just to put this into context, the much-contested Cassava Sciences (SAVA) reported a 1.6 point improvement (decrease) in Adas-Cog over the course of 6 months and a 3.2 point improvement over the course of twelve months. Treatment with traditional TNF inhibitor improves Adas-Cog by more than five points over the course of 6 months. In 2008, another study came out showing rapid improvement in verbal fluency and aphasia following perispinal administration of a traditional TNF inhibitor. Other similar studies ensued, and in 2011, there was also this almost unbelievable reporting of tremendous mental improvement of a far-progressed lady with Alzheimer's that had been administered two shots of a traditional TNF inhibitor perispinally, with effects lasting over six months.

Of further note, Cassava Sciences also sees a reduction on neuroinflammation as a cause of its drug's MoA, and I believe it may be the major cause, and that it is in fact largely ignored by the market and by the field.

In a further comparison, this is what Anavex (AVXL) reported in Adas-Cog and MMSE, as compared to the normal Alzheimer's population's decline.

Anavex and placebo Adas-Cog and MMSE scores (Anavex corporate presentation)

One sees that even the smallest improvements in Adas-Cog and MMSE are considered as successful by the community. Anavex's drug 2-73 shows a decline in MMSE, but traditional TNF inhibitors injected perispinally show a massive improvement of more than 2 points over the course of 6 months.

XPro has reported the most promising results in Alzheimer's so far

The above is quite a bold statement to make, which I would not be making without compelling reasons.

Contrary to traditional TNF inhibitors, XPro is not immunosuppressant, does not lead to demyelination, is not neuroprotective and does enhance neuroplasticity, as has been reported at last year's AAIC meeting by Prof. Malu Tansey. This has been established in ample preclinical testing, as reported in the over 60 published studies with XPro that are mentioned on INmune Bio's website. XPro also does not need to be administered perispinally to be effective, but subcutaneously, like a diabetes shot.

Testimonials

To start with the patient testimonials coming out of the Phase 1 trial (min. 7-12), these are simply the best I have ever seen reported over a very short three-month period. The two patients reported on, of the total of six who were treated, have essentially been able to revert to normal functioning again. In three months' time, a socially withdrawn apathetic man with very limited language use who slept all day in his recliner has regained his personality, was brighter, more alert, started watching football again, engaged in conversations with his family, and cracks one-liners like he used to. He started brushing his teeth again, and dressing and shaving independently. The second reported patient's mild Alzheimer's disease had made him stop being a physics teacher and principal, but since he was on the trial, his energy, motivation and concentration had improved allowing him to recall physics formulae, to study academic journals, and to recall the information they contain. He started writing a book, and his returned to his previous job.

Biomarkers

In September 2021, the following biomarker changes have been reported by INmune Bio. One sees the continuous improvement.

Biomarker improvements 12 months (INmune Bio)

XPro was further reported to considerably drop measures of phosphorylated tau as a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease, and to improve myelination.

In one patient, the following visual markers of axonal quality have been shown over a period of twelve months. XPro was further seen to continuously reduce all measured biomarkers of neuroinflammation over the course of twelve months up to 50%.

Neuroimaging biomarker twelve months (INmune Bio)

One again one sees the continuous improvement over the course of twelve months. Measures of neuroinflammation all dropped over the course of three months, and continued to drop afterwards.

Best reporting by far in the most important neurodegenerative biomarker, NfL

Most striking, though, is the extensive biomarker reporting INmune has done. Going in too much detail here would lead us too far. I will stick to the most important one, namely the reporting of Neurofilament Light or NfL, which is essentially a biomarker of neurodegeneration. On October 5, 2021, HC Wainwright put out a note entitled: 'What Can We Learn From NfL as a Biomarker in Neuro Trials?', as it related to Biogen's trial of tofersen in ALS. It mentioned that NfL levels in the central nervous system and in the blood plasma are prognostic and pharmacodynamic markers for trials, predictive of trial outcome. This is also shared by the scientific community in all neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis. NfL is predictive of disease severity and disease-modifying treatment. When neurons and axons degenerate, NfL is essentially the tiniest detectable fragment of protein of which axons are made of, that can be retrieved both in central nervous system as in the blood. The more there is, the faster the neurodegeneration, and vice versa. Logically, in ALS, NfL numbers are often quite high, as the disease often progresses rapidly. In Alzheimer's disease, the higher NfL, the faster the cognitive decline.

For their amyloid directed antibodies lecanemab and for gantenerumab in Alzheimer's, respectively Roche and Biogen showed either a tiny improvement or a slowed increase. Biogen did not report NfL for Aduhelm, but does include as the measure for neurodegeneration in its 2022 key milestones in Alzheimer's slideshow (slide 5). Annovis Bio reported a -6% change over a 25% day period. Cassava Sciences reported a -34% change over 28 days on the highest dose, and a -55% change over the course of six months. But now here it comes. Over the course of only three months, INmune Bio reported a -84% change. Again, this is clearly ignored by the market.

Connecting the dots

If one couples that to the testimonials, and the fact that one sees continuous improvement in reported biomarkers over the course of nine and twelve months.

A cognition readout may be subjective, but biomarkers do not lie.

If one would connect the dots, and see how all measured biomarkers keep on improving over the course of twelve months, then it can be assumed that NfL drops even further over the course of six, nine and twelve months, perhaps even to 100%.

Everything that has been reported indicates that the improvements on XPro will even wildly surpass these that had been reported by any other company or in any other trial so far.

The Phase 2 trials in mild ADi and MCI ADi

Given the massive improvement in cognition and biomarkers of function over a short period of time, which continues over the course of twelve months, INmune Bio could allow itself to do fairly short Phase 2 trials in Alzheimer's disease. They are designed as follows, whereby MCI stands for mild cognitive impairment, an early or prodromal form of Alzheimer's disease.

AD slide (INMB corporate presentation)

Of note, the MCI AD trials has a very short trial period of 3 months and small patient population of 60 patients.

The start of the Phase 2 trial in mild Alzheimer's disease has been announced on April 13, 2022. It will have trial sites open both in the US and in Australia, and the first patient administered was in Australia, which is also where the Phase 1 trials took place. It is to start its Phase 2 program in MCI AD in the first half of 2022, which should be any time now. The expected readout that was announced on May 5, 2022, was mid 2023 for MCI AD and the second half of 2023 for Mild AD.

Of further note, the little 'i' at the end of AD stands for 'inflammation', as INmune Bio is at this stage enrolling patients with clear levels of chronic neuroinflammation, which amounts to about half of the entire Alzheimer's population. Not addressing the entire patient population, just like in oncology where diagnosis of the specific cancer to be treated is made, is fully supported by the scientific community in Alzheimer's. As Alzheimer's disease is a multifactorial disease, the inclusion of all patients may lead to non-responders, flawed results and even trial failures.

The recent announcement that caused the dip

On May 23, 2022, INmune Bio reported that the FDA has requested additional manufacturing information as part of the IND application for XPro, and that as part of that communication, the agency the Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. on clinical hold. The company expressly mentioned:

The Phase 2 trial of XPro™ remains open in Australia and continues to enroll patients.

On May 24, 2022, the share price dropped about 33% on market open to a historical low, to then recover to about 25% that day, driving the market cap down to about $100 million. Was that warranted? Absolutely not, in my opinion. The change in manufacturing facility has been known for months at this point. Share price drops due to clinical holds can be justified in case of a drug-related adverse event. This is clearly not the case here.

If a clinical hold would be applicable to the entirety of the trial - which already is not the case - then it would just bring some delay, which is essentially the consequence of an overworked and inefficacious FDA. The FDA will have known that INmune Bio was working with another well-established manufacturing facility to produce XPro, as the previous manufacturer was experiencing Covid-related delays.

Further, the entire trial isn't even halted, the trial keeps on enrolling in Australia. It is now up to INmune to see to it that enrollment goes ahead there. And the market (and some analysts) seems to have been understanding the press release as if the trial is effectively halted, denying the reality of the Australian part of it.

The investment thesis

The market seems to be ignorant of the great things that lie ahead for this company. As I've listed above, no company has reported anything remotely similar to XPro so far. The drug is safe, the science isn't disputed, the IP rights are valid, etcetera. In my eyes, it's simply the best investment to be in for neurodegenerative diseases, and by that I mean all of them, and any one of these markets have multi-billion dollar potential. For Alzheimer's alone, we have seen share prices moves based on good news of $5 to $10 billion - e.g. Cassava Sciences over the first half of 2021 or Biogen (BIIB) around June 7, 2021 - which would be 50x or 100x the current share price, and then I'm not even considering other neurodegenerative diseases. In fact, as the underlying disease mechanism is the same, namely neurodegeneration is caused by neuroinflammation and glial cells that do more bad than good, XPro will not only be able to be used in Alzheimer's disease, but in all neurodegenerative diseases, as shown in the publications on INmune Bio's website. In fact, on May 10, 2022, XPro was reported to lead to remyelination in a cuprizone model of multiple sclerosis. A further trial in treatment resistant depression in patients with chronic neuroinflammation will also be started this year, and also has high chances of success. And there is surely a need there, too. The science is on board since many years, and other novel depression therapies such as psilocybin treatment as reported by Compass Pathways (CMPS) on May 23, 2022, have yet to produce compelling long-term results.

Investing is assessing the likelihood of good future results. In the case of INmune Bio, the certainty that the existing readouts have brought is of a rare kind. That makes INmune Bio different to most biotech investments, many of which I consider much more risky, even if I see several others in the space that are interesting. However, I prefer not to invest in companies that come with a bear thesis, less impressive results, or disputed science, which may negatively impact IP-rights, long-term commercial exclusivity and partnership opportunities. The investment opportunity in neurodegenerative diseases is furthermore so great that several treatment candidates will eventually be able to prosper. There's no need to bet on one horse.

I see the investing opportunity here as twofold. A large part of Wall Street is not on board yet with the reality that after many years of failures in neurodegenerative diseases, science is finally on the right track, and solutions are now forthcoming. Further, investing is likely to pay off most if one invests before any trial readout on cognition, and the extensively reported biomarkers allow for sufficient de-risking.

Besides that, INmune Bio's second platform INKmune is a unique immuno-oncology program that is probably as good as any of Fate Therapeutics' (FATE) or Nkarta's (NKTX) NK-based immuno-oncology drug candidates, and comes at a fraction of the manufacturing price of the other drugs. Chances are that INmune Bio finds a partner here in the coming months. I hope to cover that more extensively another time.

Risks

An investment in biotech companies always come with risks. INmune's stock is volatile, and as we've seen in recent months and days, either macro-economic or regulatory events may cause the stock to behave different than expected. A successful trial is also no guarantee for success; many obstacles and time still separate a promising drug from eventual approval or successful marketing. One does not know the state of the competition either now or in the years to come, but insofar as I am aware, no other companies are focusing on soluble TNF as a target, very few are focusing on inflammation, and surely none have reported data as good as INmune Bio has.

Financials

At the end of March 2022, INmune Bio had $66.7 million in cash. Its cash burn for the last quarter was $ 6.9 million compared to $ 4.6 million the year before. That should certainly give it a cash runway beyond the readout of the MCI trial, possibly the AD and INKmune trial, and probably longer.

Insider buying

In a rather unusual move, the entire board of directors of the company decided to purchase shares in March of 2022 at a price of $8.4. That can be seen as a major vote of confidence; these directors have all the imaging, function, biomarker and proteomic data for months at this point, and keep on stating that the drug's effect translates so perfectly from all of the preclinical studies in animals to humans.

Conclusion

My investment thesis is, after thorough analysis, is that there is no better neurodegenerative play by far than INmune Bio. There is a majestic buying opportunity in this dip, as this company is poised for greatness, and the market just looks away.

The current sell-off is due to the market fully misinterpreting the latest press release here; a trial going on in Australia is not a clinical hold, and even a partial clinical hold would only amount to a delay. Investors are probably the victims of a slow Covid-unwinding administration here, which makes it the perfect entry-point to buy the dip.

As the dip is unrelated to my investment thesis here, the market creates the perfect buying opportunity to be long.

And I believe that with INKmune, at any time the market can be surprised either with a partnership or with a successful readout.