Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The strong brands of PepsiCo ( NASDAQ: PEP

PepsiCo has an annual dividend growth rate over the last 5 years of 7.39% on average and a payout ratio of 67.93%.

PepsiCo’s characteristics make the company an attractive buy for dividend income investors seeking to hedge against inflation and for investors aiming to reduce the volatility of their investment portfolio while investing with a long-term horizon.

I rate PepsiCo as a buy, due to the company’s strong brand image, its economic moat and its broad and well diversified product portfolio, as well as its current valuation.

PepsiCo’s Business Model

PepsiCo is a global beverage and convenient food company that has a product portfolio with a large number of brands including Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. The company serves customers in more than 200 countries around the world.

PepsiCo's business segments can be divided into convenient foods (from which the company derives 55% of its revenues) and beverages (from which the company derives 45% of its revenues). 60% of PepsiCo’s revenue is generated in North America (56% in the U.S. and 4% in Canada) and 40% outside of North America.

Company Results in 1Q22

PepsiCo’s net revenue grew from $14,820 million in 1Q21 to $16,200 million in 1Q22. This is an increase of 9.3%. This growth in revenue was mainly driven by its Frito-Lay North America business segment, which increased from $4,236 million in 1Q21 to $4,839 million in 1Q22, resulting in an increase of 14.24%.

The company’s total operating profit grew from $2,312 million in 1Q21 to $5,267 million in 1Q22. This is an increase of 128%. In the same time period, the company’s EPS increased by 148%.

These strong results in 1Q22 in terms of revenue growth, total operating profit growth and EPS growth are evidence of PepsiCo's stable business model, its strong brand image, its diversified product portfolio as well as the company’s ability to adapt its products to a changing customer demand towards a healthier lifestyle.

PepsiCo’s Competitive Advantages

PepsiCo is ranked at position 36 on the Forbes list of the most valuable brands in the world. PepsiCo’s sub-brand Frito-Lay is ranked at position 39. Within the product category beverages, PepsiCo is ranked in third position, behind Coca-Cola (KO) (ranked as the 6th most valuable brand in the world) and Nescafe (ranked at position 33).

PepsiCo’s sub-brand Frito-Lay is ranked as the second most valuable brand within the product category of consumer packaged goods just behind L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) (which is 30th in the overall ranking).

The fact that PepsiCo operates with two brands (Pepsi and Frito-Lay), which are among the 50 most valuable in the world (according to the Forbes ranking), is evidence of the pricing power that the company has in times of higher inflation such as the current one. The strong brands give PepsiCo the ability to pass higher prices to the consumer. This makes it a particularly appealing investment in today's high inflation environment.

Furthermore, PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes 23 brands which each generate more than $1 billion in revenue. The fact that PepsiCo has so many different brands, generating over $1 billion in revenue each, reflects the enormous brand power of the company’s products and is evidence of its diversified product portfolio. Due to this diversified product portfolio, the company is able to compensate any possible lower revenue in one of its product categories with higher product growth in others.

PepsiCo has a broad distribution network. The company’s products are mainly brought to market through direct-store-delivery, but also through customer warehouse and distributor networks. Furthermore, its products are sold directly to consumers through retailers and e-commerce platforms.

The company invests strongly in advertising in order to strengthen the brand images of its products. In 2020, PepsiCo spent $1.74 billion in advertising in the United States. This was an increase of 0.5% in comparison to 2019 and a rise of 16.77% in comparison to 2018, in which the company spent $1.49 billion in advertising.

Due to PepsiCo’s strong brand image, as well as its broad distribution network and its continuous spending in the marketing of its products, it is hard for new competitors to enter the beverage and consumer packaged goods industry.

I expect PepsiCo to be able to maintain its excellent market position within the beverage industry as well as in the consumer packaged goods industry, because of the company’s competitive advantages.

Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF)-Model

In terms of valuation, I have used the DCF Model to determine the intrinsic value of the company. The method calculates a fair value of $184.85 for PepsiCo. At the current stock price, this results in an upside of 10.9%.

I assume a Revenue Growth Rate and EBIT Growth Rate of 5% for PepsiCo over the next 5 years. Next, I assume a Perpetual Growth Rate of 4%. Due to PepsiCo’s diversified product portfolio and its strong brand images, I expect PepsiCo to be able to grow at this Growth Rate in the long-term. I have used PepsiCo’s current discount rate (WACC) of 7.25%. Furthermore, I calculate with an EV/EBITDA Multiple of 17.8x, which is the company’s latest twelve months EV/EBITDA Multiple.

My calculations are based on the following assumptions as presented below (in millions except per share items):

Company Ticker PEP Revenue Growth Rate for the next 5 years 5% EBIT Growth Rate for the next 5 Years 5% Tax Rate 21.8% Discount Rate (WACC) 7.25% Perpetual Growth Rate 4% EV/EBITDA Multiple 17.8x Transaction Date 23.05.2022 Fiscal Year End 31.12.2022 Current Price / Share $166.68 Shares Outstanding 1,382 Debt $40,049 Cash $6,561 Capex $4,676

Source: The Author

Based on the above assumptions, I calculated the following results (in $ millions except per share items):

Source: The Author Source: The Author Source: The Author

Terminal Value

Perpetual Growth $344,330 EV/EBITDA $337,996 Average $341,163

Source: The Author

Market Value

Market Cap $230,352 Plus: Debt $40,049 Less: Cash $6,561 = Enterprise Value $263,840 Equity Value/Share $166.68

Source: The Author

Intrinsic Value

Enterprise Value $288,950 Plus: Cash $6,561 Less: Debt $40,049 = Equity Value $255,462 Equity Value/Share $184.85

Source: The Author

Market Value vs. Intrinsic Value

Market Value $166.68 Upside 10.9% Intrinsic Value $184.85

Source: The Author

Relative Valuation Models

PepsiCo’s P/E (FWD) Ratio

PepsiCo’s P/E Ratio is currently 19.31. This is 18.17% below its average P/E Ratio from the last five years, which is 23.60. These figures provide us with further evidence that the company is currently undervalued.

PepsiCo’s Beta

The stock of PepsiCo has a beta of 0.59, which is below that of the broader stock market (with a beta of 1). The beta of 0.59 shows that an investment in PepsiCo could contribute to a reduction in the volatility of your investment portfolio.

PepsiCo in Comparison to Some of Its Competitors

In comparison to some of PepsiCo’s competitors in the beverage industry, such as Coca-Cola (EBIT-Margin of 29.70%) and Monster Beverage (MNST) (EBIT-Margin of 30.74%) and in comparison to competitors from the consumer packaged goods industry such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (EBIT-Margin of 17.04%), PepsiCo has a lower EBIT-Margin (14.87%).

However, the lower EBIT-Margin compared to competitors such as Coca-Cola or Monster Beverage is also based on the fact that PepsiCo does not only operate in the beverage sector, but also in the convenient food industry, in which EBIT-Margins tend to be lower. Coca-Cola and Monster, however, do only operate in the beverage industry. Therefore, the lower margin of PepsiCo in comparison to competitors such as Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage from the beverage industry cannot lead us to the conclusion that PepsiCo has a weaker competitive position than its competitors.

PepsiCo has the highest compound annual dividend growth rate from over the last 5 years (7.39%) when compared to most of its competitors such as Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage and Nestle. Coca-Cola, for example, has a compound annual dividend growth rate over the last 5 years of just 3.66%.

During the last 49 years, PepsiCo has managed to increase its dividend each year. This is further evidence of the company’s robust business model and the strong brand image of its products. Given PepsiCo’s strong position in its business segment, I believe the company will be able to continue growing its dividend with growth rates of around 4% per year.

PepsiCo’s Dividend

As mentioned above, the average growth rate over the last five years of PepsiCo’s dividend has been 7.39%. I have decided to make more conservative assumptions and therefore, I assume an average future growth rate for PepsiCo’s dividend of 4% per year. If you were to assume that PepsiCo was able to increase dividends by an average of 4% per year over the next 30 years and you would buy the PepsiCo stock at the current price of $166.68 per share, you would get the following results for the company’s dividend (shown in the graphic below).

Source: The Author

In my opinion, PepsiCo has the potential to raise its dividend by 4% per year due to its competitive advantages including the strong brands the company has managed to build over the last decades.

If PepsiCo raises its dividend by 4% per year over the next 30 years, as mentioned above, after 22 years you would be able to get 100% of your initial investment back through the payment of dividends (no tax on dividend has been included in this calculation). After 30 years you would get back 163.73% of your investment through receiving dividend payments (again no tax on dividend has been included in this calculation).

The calculation of the dividend yield for the next 30 years (while assuming a dividend growth of 4% per year) shows us that an investment in PepsiCo could be attractive when investing with a long investment horizon and while benefiting from dividend payments.

Risk Factors

One of the main risks of investing in PepsiCo, from my point of view, is that its reputation or brand image being damaged could affect the company’s business and financial results. While PepsiCo's enormous brand strength contributes to the fact that the company is able to raise prices; it could have a major impact on its business results in the event that the brand or one of its sub-brands were damaged.

Another risk I see for an investment in PepsiCo, is that the company could fail to anticipate new consumer trends and this could negatively affect the company’s financial results. However, since PepsiCo’s foundation back in 1898, the company has successfully proven to be able to adapt to changing consumer demands. Therefore, I assume that it will continue to be able to do so in the years to come. Evidence of this is the company’s successful adaptation of its products towards the consumer trend of a healthier lifestyle and also towards an increasing demand for a higher sustainability of its products.

Furthermore, the company operates in a highly competitive business segment and several of its competitors have also managed to build strong brands. To name just a few: Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage and Red Bull from the beverage product category and company’s such as Nestle, Kellogg Company (K), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), and Mondelēz International (MDLZ) from the convenient food product category. PepsiCo’s strong competition with Coca-Cola, for example, could result in lower EBIT-Margins for PepsiCo in the future. However, I believe that two strong brands such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola will continue to exist in parallel in the future and the competition will not lead to significantly lower margins.

From my point of view, another risk of investing in PepsiCo is the company's limited growth potential. Due to the fact that the demand for food is relatively stable and the increasing demand for food and beverage is mainly a result of the growing world population, the company has certain growth limitations, which you should take into consideration when investing in PepsiCo.

The Bottom Line

My Discounted Cash Flow Model indicates that PepsiCo is currently undervalued with an upside of 10.9%. The DCF Model calculates a fair value of $184.85. The fact that PepsiCo’s P/E (FWD) Ratio is currently 19.31, which is 18.17% below its average from the last five years (23.60), gives us yet another indicator that the company is currently undervalued.

In my opinion, the PepsiCo stock is attractive for long-term investors who primarily focus on dividend income. With an average dividend growth per year of 7.39% in the last 5 years and a dividend payout ratio of 67.93%, which still offers some scope for future dividend increases, PepsiCo is an attractive buy for investors looking for a dividend income stock. I expect an annual dividend growth of about 4% in the future. Due to PepsiCo’s low Beta of only 0.59, an investment in the company can further contribute to a lower volatility of your investment portfolio.

I rate PepsiCo as a buy. In my opinion, PepsiCo has strong competitive advantages, which help it to stand out against its competitors in the long-term: The company’s strong brand image and its broad product portfolio with 23 different brands generating a revenue of more than $1 billion each, as well as the broad distribution network of its products and its continuous investments in the brand strength of its products.

Thank you for reading and I would appreciate any feedback about this article!