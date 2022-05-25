Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been one of the better performers in any biotech investor portfolio in recent months. The stock went up strongly last November after excellent phase 3 data for lead candidate B-Vec targeting Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB). The asset was lagging behind Amryt Pharma's (AMYT) Oleogel-S10 by one year; however, Oleogel-S10 is apparently not as effective as B-Vec, or Vyjuvek, which seems to have been partly highlighted by the FDA's issuing of a CRL to Amryt asking for data on the molecule's effectiveness. This is a major boost for Krystal.

Children get epidermolysis bullosa due to a mutation in the COL7A1 gene which codes for type VII collagen, or COL7. Lack of this gene produces extremely fragile skin, which can develop wounds from just a touch. These children are sometimes called "butterfly children" for their fragile skin condition.

Back in 2019, Krystal reported promising results from an earlier stage trial, which saw 7 out of 8 treated wounds closing completely, and the 8th one, a chronic wound, seeing a partial closure. Meanwhile, all 3 placebo wounds remained open at 90 days.

The PeriphaGen lawsuit

In 2020, privately owned PeriphaGen filed a lawsuit alleging Krystal developed B-Vec or KB103 using PeriphaGen's research. The suit alleged that husband-and-wife duo Krish Krishnan and Suma Krishnan, who started Krystal at their house, used material provided by PeriphaGen, including trade secrets and patents, to file their own patents without paying a fee. "The dispute centered around certain patents and trade secrets for a gene therapy vector utilizing the Herpes simplex virus 1 as the "backbone" of the treatment."

In March, the lawsuit was settled out of court, with Krystal agreeing to pay $25mn to PeriphaGen within 10 days of a final agreement, and up to four additional payments of $12.5 million each depending on certain product milestones - FDA approval, and sales of $100mn, $200mn and $300mn. Krystal admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Under the conditions of the agreement, Krystal will receive all of PeriphaGen's biological materials and skin assets.

Other points to discuss

Manufacturing is always an issue with gene therapies. Krystal has its own, 100,000-sqft manufacturing unit, started in 2020 at a cost of $75-$90mn.

On the flipside to the Krystal thesis, besides Amryt, two other companies will produce pivotal data this year - Abeona and Castle River. Both are gene therapies, unlike Amryt's Filsuvez topical gel, which can be applied at home. Krystal is testing an at-home treatment of its own, which is important because if travel to a clinic is needed, that may be difficult for some patients with such fragile skin. The company began dosing in an OLE study with patients given at-home treatment.

Note, though, that both Abeona and Castle River's therapies are personalized gene therapies with elaborate procedures. "Abeona's treatment involves surgically transplanting sheets of cells onto patients' wounds while Castle Creek's uses intradermal injections."

Amryt (used to) hope that Filsuvez might be a more convenient first-line or maintenance therapy. However, its pivotal trial was not a resounding success. While wounds did close at 45 days, at 90 days, they did not - meaning the healing was temporary. The therapy worked much better in recessive dystrophic patients - 15% of the patient population - which can limit its usage to these patients and not to junctional and dominant dystrophic patients.

Amryt does have its own EB gene therapy, which is in the early development stages.

Krystal's gene therapy showed some longevity issues at 120 days, however it can be - and was - dosed multiple times, with successful outcomes.

From its other programs,​​ dosing the next cohort in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of KB105 for the treatment of TGM1-deficient ARCI is on track to resume in 2022. The company plans to file an IND for KB407 for treatment of Cystic Fibrosis this year, as well as for KB104 in Netherton Syndrome. Most importantly, Jeune Aesthetics, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced positive proof-of-concept efficacy data from Cohort 2 of the PEARL-1 study of KB301. Cohort 1 safety data was published earlier - here. I have said before that, if successful, Jeune could become the core revenue generator for Krystal, given its focus on the very large aesthetics market.

Financials

KRYS has a market cap of $1.15bn and a cash balance of $468mn. Research and development expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $9.3mn, and general and administrative expenses were $15.9 million. At that rate, the company does not have to worry about cash for nearly 15-18 quarters.

The company plans to file a BLA as well as an MAA this year, for the U.S. and the EU, in 2Q and 2H, respectively. Thus, they should be able to start a revenue stream long before their cash is exhausted. This is a very solid situation for KRYS.

Bottom line

I liked Krystal the last time I covered it, in February, and I still do. This isn't something I can usually say in this bear market. Krystal is a buy at every dip.