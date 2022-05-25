You Should Invest In PIGS

Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

It's no secret that we've seen a pretty terrible beginning to the stock market year - at least most investors have. Indexes are down in the double digits, and many investors' portfolios are deep in the red.

Interestingly enough, my portfolios are still very much up - some as much as 22% for the year. There are a multitude of reasons for this - diversification, international exposure, valuation focus, dividends, luck in timing - many reasons, for certain.

However, if we delve deep into what stocks and companies have outperformed, we actually find that there's a decent outperformance in PIGS - namely Portugal, Italy, Greece & Spain.

In this article, we'll look at why and how this can be taken advantage of.

PIGS Have Some Tasty Returns

The four PIGS-nations in the south of Europe don't exactly have the rosiest fundamentals. Even if you're no European or scholar, you'll likely know that these nations have somewhat sub-par growth prospects, high national debt, poor trade deficits during periods like 2009-2011, and so forth.

In fact, a large reason for the Euro crisis back in this time, the crisis that put into question the very existence of the Euro as a currency, was the performance and specifics of these nations. Oftentimes, these nations have been viewed as markets to completely avoid.

Most of you, if you're based In the U.S., have probably never considered investing in a PIGS stock or company, and certainly, no one can fault you for such a stance.

However, it's my view that seeing how these nations have actually performed, it might be time to change your view on that.

Why?

Because unlike the S&P 500 or even DAX or Scandinavian markets, these markets are, for the most part barely negative or even positive.

Portugal, with the PSI-20 index, is up 7.15%

is up 7.15% Italy is down the most of these, but "only" 12%

but "only" 12% Greece, with the Athens Stock Exchange General Index, is down only 2.6%

Spain, with the IBEX 35 is down only 2.21%

Compare this to the general European drop of over 12%, and all of these nations have outperformed their central/northern European peers. There's a correlation between how important of an exporter a nation in Europe is, to how severely it has fallen. That's why Italy has fallen so far - out of PIGS, it's by far the component with the most developed export sector, which has dampened the mood somewhat.

Another commonality for these nations and their markets is a significant tourism industry. This goes for Italy as well. All of these nations have a significant portion of their BNP from tourism.

Let's consider the implications of these things for a moment. Because it means that when COVID-19 struck, these nations were among the heaviest hit. Entire industries dried up for over 2 years because tourism almost disappeared entirely.

So what has changed?

Tourism is back.

All of these nations are now expected to see a massive tourism reversal. People in Sweden alone applying for passports to go to vacation are so numerous, that you cannot get a passport application time slot for the next 7-8 months. Across the entire nation.

After more than 2 years of dampened travel, the demand for travel is back stronger than ever. Greece alone is expected to get 25 million tourists this summer.

There's also the nation that few talk about, but that bear mentioning. Turkey. The nation had pre-pandemic tourism numbers of 42 million people, which fell by more than half to 16 million during 2020. The Istanbul stock market was perhaps one of the worst-performing on earth last year.

But this year? Istanbul is up 30%. Why? Because 1Q22 tourism is up 150% YoY.

The signals across the board are clear. COVID-19 is soon over. Tourism is back, and the demand for travel is massive. These nations will see a restoration of their tourism-based GDP contributions this year, and even if it is lower than pre-pandemic levels, it's still significant growth. This growth doesn't just affect the tourism industry itself but spills over into adjacent and even non-connected sectors as investor sentiment for these geographies changes.

PIGS Have Some Tasty Stocks

The bottom line is that PIGS are back on the menu - investors have been warming back up to these nations and investments for some time now. I've been carefully adding selections of PIGS stocks for a few months, and these have performed extremely well next to the broader market.

Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) is up 6.5% YTD.

Telefonica (TEF) is up 22.28 YTD.

Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMY) is up 56.28% YTD.

Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONY) is down 7%, but still better than most indexes here.

So, overall it's been a great time for selective value investments in these sectors, even if they haven't been tourism-related.

And I believe that based on current trends, these markets and companies will actually perform significantly better than expected of their European counterparts. That is why I cover stocks such as the ones mentioned here, and why I, in my role as an analyst for iREIT on Alpha, I spend considerable time educating on European opportunities.

None of the stocks mentioned are "unsafe", or growth-type stocks. They're solid, 100+-year-old fundamental businesses with well-filled order books, or safe operations. Iberdrola, for instance, is a utility serving massive infrastructure regions in southern Europe. It's not going anywhere, and its cash flows are certainly safe for the time being.

The upsides for these companies are not bad either, even after this level of growth. Some of them may certainly have realized most of their upside. Leonardo is among those. But there are still opportunities aplenty in Southern Europe if you're open to learning about new companies.

Let's look at some of them right now.

Some attractive PIGS-Companies

I've mentioned a few of the businesses that I've invested in recently. Of course, most of those businesses have realized their upside after a double-digit climb.

Leonardo? Yeah, after 50% RoR, this company is close to fully valued, and most analysts even have a "Trim" recommendation or something similar at this point. This stock has run its course.

Iberdrola? There's still upside here, but at 22%, it's lower than it was, and there are Utilities with comparable upsides and better downside protection.

Jeronimo Martins was never that super-cheap, and at current prices, it doesn't have that much of an upside due to 2021 results.

However, opportunities exist in PIGS.

Here are four.

1. Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) - Upside of 40%

I put significant capital to work in this Italian utility. I like this company's ongoing shift to networks and renewables, with an 80%+ regulated or semi-regulated activity, this is a solid play. Add to this that we have a guaranteed dividend floor until 2025E while maintaining a net debt/EBITDA of below 3X, and we understand somewhat why this company might be a good play.

Risks? Sure, some exist. The company's high exposure to Latin American currencies is wreaking some havoc, and Enel is being a bit cautious about moving on to some of those renewable opportunities. If they oversleep this too far, oil majors and other capital-strong players (especially with recent crude pricing) may start crowding the space, giving players like Enel some more downside.

Enel is an Italian company. It currently yields over 6% and targets a full coal-phase out in 2027. This company typically trades at a 15-16X P/E, reflecting very strong fundamentals with a BBB+ credit rating. The upside on current investment is 26% annually, and 85% until 2024E, and I view this as very realistic.

Enel Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Italian Utility at a cheap price?

Sign me up - I'm long Enel, and I actively cover the company on Seeking Alpha.

2. Stellantis (STLA) - Upside of 45%

Stellantis might not be viewed as a PIGS, but it's a PIGS, with a native listing in Milano. This company is Italy-heavy, and it's massively undervalued. The company has delivered a swift turnaround of FCA's relatively weak EU operations at the hand of the capable Carlos Tavares, with over 35 years of automotive experience.

Increased scale will allow the 6th-largest automotive giant to absorb investments for EV, battery tech, scaling for semis, and a lot of the groundwork already done thanks in no small part due to PSA's efficient modular electric automotive platforms. Combining these two OEMs into one massive powerhouse with very different geographical exposures has made it possible to realize merger synergies in the billions of euros, over half of which have already been realized.

The upside for this company is massive - over 45%. Even at just 6.6X forward P/E, the annual upside is that high - with a 3-year forward potential RoR of 160%, for one of the biggest car businesses in the entire world.

Stellantis Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I'm intending to go deep into Stellantis at this valuation. I've established a watchlist position, but I'll go deeper in the next few months as the valuation stays this cheap. The reason Stellantis is PIGS, in my opinion, is that the lion's share of the brand names are actually from Italy.

With that said, Stellantis is a "BUY" here, and I'm long. I cover the company on Seeking Alpha and do provide updates on a quarterly basis.

3. Santander (SAN) - Upside of 50%

Santander is a bank and a stock scorned by many. It's out of Spain, and it's a great business. People underestimating this bank forget that Santander actually went through the entire financial crisis without much trouble, due to extremely strong management. The geographical diversification of this bank, with Spain at less than 20% of the capital, has been made with the exact rationale of less volatility and more earnings predictability.

What's more, Santander has already scored high on improving customer satisfaction and loyalty through its digital transformation. If there's one bank in Spain or PIGS I would put my faith into as an investor, it's Santander.

Yield?

Over 7.2% at today's valuation.

Upside?

Santander Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Plenty, dear readers. Plenty. Over 112% in less than 4 years is an upside that a 9X P/E holds, which I believe it will accomplish based on forecasts. No company will be immune to the coming storm of inflation, higher interest rates and other issues, but I believe Santander will come stronger out of it, and it has excellent management shepherding it through the storm.

The bank recently confirmed full-year guidance, with 1Q22 results of €2.5B, which corresponds to 14% RoTE. If we delve into the financials in an expert manner, we find that Santander saw €1.4B of quarterly, positive equity adjustments, translating into a 5% QoQ increase in the TBV/share before dividend accrual (€0.0515/share corresponding to a 32% payout ratio).

The CET-1 ratio remained absolutely stable.

Santander is showing excellent upside. I'm long Santander, and I intend to buy more.

4. Telefonica (TEF) - Upside of 38%

Yes, Telefonica was on my list of great performers too. But this company still has plenty left to give. Telefonica is a solid, high-yielding market leader across Brazil, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Its clear focus on 4 markets is 80% of the business, and it's going well. The HispanoAmerica spinoff ex-Brazil was an excellent choice and proves management knows what it's doing, and it's actively consolidating further, moving O2 and Virgin in the UK.

Overall this company is a solid performer for all of the reasons mentioned here, and all of the reasons mentioned in my articles on the company. For 1Q22, the company gave a performance in line with expectation, with positive organic growth of 3.2% and a 2.1% EBITDA growth. This company also confirmed FY22 targets, which confirms the long-term upside for this company at a target price above €6/share.

My PT and forecasts, while shared with my European analyst colleagues, are not shared by FactSet analysts. I believe Telefonica warrants a €6.3 per-share price, which still gives this company an upside above 35% at this time.

There are risks, such as the capital structuring of the debt, tough competition in Spain, and somewhat of a lacking TV strategy in Germany as well as FTTH considerations - but overall, this is a solid EU performer still hampered somewhat by general market uncertainties - not company performance.

Wrapping up

PIGS offers some great investments.

The ones I mentioned are certainly not the only companies available, but they are some of the great potential I see here.

I understand the doubt about investing in some of geographies - there's quite a bit of volatility to be had here, both historical and recent.

However, these are working economies with working countries - in some parts based on tourism, that's been on a downward trend for several years, but is now bouncing back up.

With tourism back to normal in the next 1 or 2 years, some of these companies will revert back to growth and fair valuations as well.

The case for PIGS-based companies is simple.

They're cheap, they're good, and they seem likely to me to outperform, based on a reversion in tourism for these nations - which is bound to improve these economies from the ground up during this year, despite the recession scare. The pent-up travel demand is likely to offset some of these fears.

Undervalued quality. That's my case for stocks out of PIGS.