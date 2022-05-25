maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

All eyes will be on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) when it reports its Q4 results before markets open on Thursday. The e-commerce giant has been battered with regulatory hurdles and macroeconomic headwinds, so its revenue is likely to take a hit during the quarter. But in addition to tracking its headline revenue figure, investors should also monitor its active consumer count, gross merchandise value, segment financials and its management's outlook for FY23. These items will highlight Alibaba's operational and financial positioning, and are likely to influence where its shares head next. Let's take a closer look.

Gauging Operational Strength

Let me start by saying that Alibaba's management has done a mighty fine job at growing their business over the last decade. To put things in perspective, its revenue in Q3 FY22 was up nearly 8-times compared to the comparable quarter from 2014. This stellar growth trajectory doesn't happen by luck and is a commendable feat in my opinion. But tracking prior growth trends is like looking in the rear-view mirror - we need to ascertain if Alibaba has what it takes to grow in the upcoming quarters as well. So, for this, we need to track a mix of Alibaba's operating and financial metrics.

See, there are a number of factors that play that pose a risk to Alibaba's growth story. For starters, Chinese regulators imposed a record $2.8 billion antitrust fine on the company last year, for strong arming its merchants and preventing them from listing their products elsewhere. Its management vowed to drop these monopolistic practices and play fair, but that will bring along its own set of challenges going forward. Its merchants are now free to list their products on rival e-commerce platforms which means that Alibaba would be at risk of losing market share. It can try to increase its marketing spend but that won't guarantee anything, other than reduced profitability.

Besides, the Chinese government has a zero COVID-19 policy in place and they've enforced strict lockdowns across major cities for nearly 2 months now. This has caused their unemployment rates to surge to pandemic highs, reintroduced supply-chain/logistical bottlenecks and fueled civil unrest across the country. It's had a serious impact on the Chinese economy and analysts are now slashing their GDP forecasts for the country. This means Chinese populous now has reduced disposable income and their discretionary spending on e-commerce platforms is likely to go down.

What remains to be seen is how adversely has Alibaba been affected by these developments. It reports a metric called "Gross Merchandise Value" (or GMV) which is essentially the dollar-value of all the products and goods sold through its e-commerce platforms. In light of the macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds, I expect its GMV growth in China to slow down to higher-teens (~17%) and report a final figure of $9.5 billion for FY22. However, if its GMV growth in China is at par with last year (23%-plus rate), then it'll indicate that the e-commerce giant is growing comfortably even in challenging times.

BusinessQuant.com

Besides, investors may also want to monitor its annual active consumer count (or AAC). This is basically the total number of consumers that have transacted on Alibaba's platforms, even once, anytime in the prior 12 months. I expect its AAC figure to remain flat sequentially at around 890 million due to challenging market conditions. But if the figure grows at a healthy pace sequentially, then it'll indicate that the e-commerce giant is unfazed by the operational headwinds and it may spark a major rally in its shares. So, pay attention to Alibaba's annual consumer count as well in its Q4 earnings report.

BusinessQuant.com

Let's now set expectations straight for the e-commerce giant's financials.

Setting Expectations Straight

It's worth noting that Alibaba generates revenue from four business verticals, namely cloud computing, core commerce, innovation initiatives and digital media and entertainment. Its core commerce business is the breadwinner for the company, accounting for over 88% of its total revenue last quarter. I think it's needless to say but any adverse impact on this revenue stream will drag the entire company's financials lower.

BusinessQuant.com

The core commerce segment includes sales contribution from Alibaba's Chinese marketplaces, its logistics services and its international commerce operations. Its revenue typically spikes in Q3 during the holiday season and then drops off sequentially during Q4. I expect this element of cyclicality to be exacerbated this time around, in light of the lockdown-induced logistical challenges and heightened unemployment rates prevalent in China. So, I'm estimating Alibaba's core commerce segment revenue to amount to roughly $26.8 billion, up 9% year over year but down 20% sequentially.

Alibaba's cloud computing segment happens to be the second largest revenue driver, contributing a little over 8% to the company's overall top line. Its revenue growth stalled last quarter as Alibaba faced regulatory hurdles in this area as well. As it turns out, local governments in China have asked their state-owned enterprises to switch over to state-owned cloud. This development, coupled with heightened government scrutiny in the sector, has dampened the growth prospects for AliCloud and its peers.

As a result, analysts expect AliCloud's revenue growth to slow down by as much as 2100 basis points in FY22, something that had I warned about in a prior article published in January. But coming back to Alibaba's cloud computing, I'm estimating its revenue to amount to approximately $3 billion, up 17.4% year over year but down 2% sequentially.

Alibaba's other two business segments, namely its innovation initiatives and digital media and entertainment segments, contribute less than 4% to the company's total revenue. Also, these segments don't have any material growth catalysts at play and, so, I'm estimating their revenue to remain flat sequentially.

This brings us to a company-wide revenue estimate of $31.29 billion. My estimate happens to lie in the upper range of the Street's revenue estimates, that span from $28.71 billion and $31.41 billion, making me seem rather bullish compared to a broad swath of professional analysts.

BusinessQuant.com

But having said that, the Chinese government slashed their interest rates less than a week ago, in order to spur economic growth in the lockdown-hit country. We need to ascertain how much does Alibaba stand to gain from this liquidity injection into the economy and, so, pay close attention to its management's revenue outlook for Q1 FY23 and for FY23 in general.

Final Thoughts

Alibaba's shares have corrected by nearly 40% over the last 6 months alone. They're now trading at just 1.8-times its trailing twelve-month sales, which is quite low compared to some of the other rapidly growing internet retail stocks. This presents a favorable risk-reward ratio for investors looking to enter at current levels.

BusinessQuant.com

However, we must remember that the company is also surrounded by a few risk factors that can adversely hamper its near-term prospects. So, readers and investors should keep a close eye on Alibaba's segment financials, its management's revenue outlook, its active consumer count and their gross merchandise value. These key items will highlight Alibaba's growth prospects and will influence where its shares head next. Good Luck!