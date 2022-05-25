Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock via Getty Images

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) provides dividend investors with excellent origination momentum as well as steady excess dividend coverage, resulting in dividend upside.

Arbor Realty's well-covered 9.4% yield can provide investors with peace of mind after the trust reported good earnings for the first quarter of the year. Arbor Realty's stock trades at a premium to book value, but it's worth purchasing because of its strong earnings trend and excess dividend coverage.

The Top Reason To Buy Arbor Realty Trust: Excess Dividend Coverage

Mortgage real estate investment trusts that easily cover their dividend payments are uncommon and difficult to come by. There are several trusts that give 10-11% yields but also pay out practically all of their distributable earnings, exposing trusts and shareholders to dividend and valuation risks if these dividend rates are reduced. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is one such mortgage trust that has seen its dividend trimmed several times.

Arbor Realty Trust is a notable exception in a market where mortgage trusts have struggled to maintain yields. The mortgage trust outperformed its dividend yet again in the first quarter, posting $0.55 in distributable earnings per share, or a 6% YoY increase. The trust's distributable earnings were $0.17 per share higher than Arbor Realty Trust's dividend of $0.38 per share.

Distributable Earnings To GAAP Net Income (Arbor Realty Trust)

Arbor Realty Trust continued its good coverage performance in the first quarter. The mortgage real estate investment trust has had exceptional dividend coverage performance over the last five years, achieving excess dividend coverage in every year since 2018. Excess dividend coverage is a requirement for dividend growth and a crucial characteristic of a high-quality mortgage trust.

Dividend Coverage (Author Created Table Using Quarterly Earnings Reports From Arbor Realty Trust)

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for eight consecutive quarters. Strong dividend coverage signals the possibility of future dividend increases. The trust's dividend has climbed by 11.8% from the first quarter of last year. In this aspect, few mortgage trusts can compete with Arbor Realty Trust, particularly the largest mortgage REITs.

Data by YCharts

Multi-Family Focus And Origination Upside

Arbor Realty Trust is a self-managed mortgage trust that originates and services loans for multifamily, single-family rental, and other commercial real estate assets. The trust's primary concentration is multifamily real estate, for which it makes loans around the country. The multi-family market is booming, and originations are likely to remain strong in 2022.

Multifamily Focus (Arbor Realty Trust)

This increased demand for new loan originations may increase the trust's distributable earnings in 2022, resulting in significant dividend increases for the trust's shareholders. Arbor Realty Trust originated $2.83 billion in new loans in 1Q-22, a 17% increase YoY due to robust demand.

Loan Originations (Arbor Realty Trust)

Paying A Premium For Arbor Realty Trust’s Yield

Trusts like Arbor Realty that routinely outperform their dividends with distributable earnings are not cheap, and the trust sells for a premium to book value. Investors are typically willing to pay a premium to book value only when they have a reasonable belief that a trust's dividend is sustainable, which Arbor Realty Trust has. The current premium for accessing Arbor Realty's 9.4% yield is set at a 29% premium.

Data by YCharts

Why Arbor Realty Trust Could See A Lower Stock Price

Arbor Realty Trust is mostly reliant on its origination business. Anything that slows origination volumes, such as a recession or a deteriorating multi-family housing market in the United States, might result in a reduced premium for the stock and a decline in the trust's distributable earnings prospects.

As a result, if the market situation changes and origination demand falls, Arbor Realty Trust may elect to slow or discontinue dividend growth.

However, because of the trust's excellent excess dividend coverage, this is not an urgent issue for the trust or its shareholders.

My Conclusion

Arbor Realty Trust's dividend yield of 9.4% is covered by distributable earnings, and given the high degree of excess dividend coverage, it is a mortgage real estate investment trust with the potential to produce continuous dividend growth in the future.

The stock trades at a premium to book value, which I believe is justified. Arbor Realty Trust has had eight straight quarters of dividend growth, and I believe there will be many more.