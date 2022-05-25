Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock via Getty Images

After our initial publication on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), today we are following up after the publication of the Q1 results. To recap, our internal team was positive on the long-term outlook based on the ongoing energy revolution as well as the significant investment related to the renewable energy transition. At the same time, we were very cautious of the very high bar set by the Canadian Solar management team (in terms of revenue growth). On a negative note, we also emphasised significant negative dynamics on raw material costs and more dependency on key suppliers.

What we said last time: we called it!

On a positive note, we see that the company is proactively reducing cost dependency by announcing in the Q1 press release

an acceleration of our upstream capacity expansion plan for 2022 with the latest state-of-the-art technologies. This will meaningfully increase the vertical integration level of our manufacturing capacity and solidify our global leadership position. In this process, we expect to gain better control of cost, technology and product quality.

Indeed, Canadian Solar was impacted by higher costs in polysilicon prices and semiconductors price increases. This negative trend was partially offset by lower shipping costs and better FX. As we can see from the company's graph below, the gross margin was down at 14.5% and management is now guiding the second quarter in line with Q1 margins - still due to the challenging environment.

Canadian Solar Gross Margin (Q1 Results)

Canadian Solar Cost Evolution (Q1 Results)

Despite being in the low range of management guidance, solar module shipments and revenue came to an increase of 3.63 GW and 15% respectively.

Our internal team is forecasting a significant pass-through of input cost inflation - this is evident from Yan Zhuang's words, "we took mitigating measures by continuing to raise prices". In the meantime, Canadian Solar is advancing and investing in the battery storage business "winning contracts in new markets and segments, while continuing our development of proprietary battery storage technologies for both utility-scale and residential solutions". Please have a look at our previous publication on the battery segment - Stem Vs. Aton Green Storage: Another Italian Gem To Add To Your Portfolio.

Canadian Solar Snap (Q1 Results)

Conclusion

Another pending topic was the carve-out of the initial public offering for CSI Solar. As we know, the COVID-19 zero case tolerance policy has been critical for the Chinese economy with many ongoing lockdowns, despite that, CSI Solar registration is in process and remains on track with the regulatory authority.

Canadian Solar China IPO (Q1 Results)

The company is not providing gross margin guidance after Q2. Therefore, we remain cautious, and once again we remain neutral. Currently, the market offers better alternatives, our top pick in this sector remains Enel.