Merck (NYSE:MRK) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies that develops and commercializes prescription medicines and vaccines. In addition, Merck Animal Health offers innovative products aimed at treating diseases in farm and pet animals.

Merck is famous for its extensive oncology portfolio, with many drugs, the top-selling ones being Keytruda, Lynparza, Lenvima, and Reblozyl, which are aimed at fighting dozens of different types of cancer, thereby saving thousands of patients around the world. The competitive advantages of these medicines are reflected in sales growth, which brought in about $5.4 billion in Q1 2021, up 25.8% from Q1 2021.

A 2.92% dividend yield, year-on-year revenue growth, significant cash flow growth in recent quarters, and low leverage make Merck a great candidate for long-term investors.

Company's Financial Position

Under the leadership of Robert M. Davis, the company earned $15,901 million in Q1 2022, up 17.6% from Q4 2021.

On an annualized basis, Merck management continues to please investors with forecasts for 2022. According to estimates, the company's revenue will be 56.9-58.1 billion dollars in 2022, which is about 18% more than a year earlier. However, despite effective financial management and an increase in the number of approved drugs, the Price/Sales ratio continues to decline, which indicates that the company's shares will continue to grow in the future. So, for example, this ratio was 5.8 in 2020 and taking into account the current capitalization of Merck, it will decrease to 4.2 in 2022, which is lower than the average value for the pharmaceutical industry.

EBITDA was $6,908 million in 1Q 2022, up 72.1% from 1Q 2021. This indicator continues to improve quarter on quarter, mainly due to the increase in indications for Keytruda and Lynparza in the last 2 years and also as a result of the spin-off of Organon. EBITDA margin was 43.4% in Q1, the highest among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in terms of revenue.

The company's R&D spending has remained stable over the past 2 years, at $2,569 million in Q1 2022, up 6.8% from Q1 2021. Merck is one of the top 3 pharmaceutical companies in terms of R&D spending, which in my estimation increases the chances of continuing to create blockbusters that bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in net profit per year.

I believe that spending on research and development will continue to be stable in the range of $2.5-3 billion in the coming years. This will allow Merck to remain one of the leaders in the development of patent drugs aimed at combating cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Debt

Unlike many large pharmaceutical companies, Merck does not have problems with a debt burden, which is especially important at times of Fed rate hikes, as it will allow the company's management to continue to pursue a flexible financial policy. Net debt was $22,862 million in Q1 2022, down 13.8% from the previous quarter. In addition, there was a decrease in the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to 1 in 2022, which also indicates the absence of significant risks associated with the company's debt.

At the moment, the situation with debt repayments by years is as follows. With Merck's operating income of more than $18 billion over the past 12 months, this far exceeds bond redemptions, which would also allow the company's management to consider speeding up redemptions.

Merck's dividend yield is 2.92%, which is one of the largest numbers among pharmaceutical companies and, as a result, attracts the attention of large institutional investors. The company's management continues to increase dividends from year to year. In 2022, investors should receive $2.76 per share, up 8.6% from a year earlier.

In my estimation, the CEO of the company will continue the policy of increasing dividends in the coming years due to the growth in revenue of the oncology division and the start of sales of a drug for the treatment of COVID-19. According to Seeking Alpha, Merck is highly attractive in terms of dividend yield compared to other companies in the pharmaceutical industry.

Product Pipeline Merck

Merck develops and commercializes patented drugs aimed at improving the quality of life for millions of people around the world. The company has more than 50 medicines aimed at the treatment of oncological, cardiovascular, neurological, and other diseases. In this article, I want to discuss in more detail the company's key blockbuster, which brings in billions of dollars a year.

Keytruda is a leader among PD-1 inhibitors

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is a drug that has been approved in most countries around the world for the treatment of 19 types of cancer.

The mechanism of action of Keytruda is based on the inhibition of the PD-1 pathway, thereby helping the human immune system detect cancer cells and effectively fight them. Currently, three PD-1 inhibitors are commercially available, namely Libtayo (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Keytruda (Merck), and Opdivo (Bristol-Myers Squibb). With Keytruda being the first PD-1 inhibitor to receive FDA approval in 2014, Keytruda is driving sales growth and maintaining the drug's dominance in this highly competitive industry. Keytruda's global sales were $4,809 million in Q1 2022, up 46.4% from Q1 2021. While the sales rates of the main competitor, namely Libtayo, still do not show a significant increase.

Thanks to an extensive research program, this has a positive effect on the expansion of the use of Keytruda. So, this drug has already received 6 regulatory approvals in 2022.

However, the company's management is not going to stop at the progress made and will develop therapies based on the use of Keytruda both as a monotherapy, but also in combination with other medicines.

About six combinations aimed at the treatment of prostate, lung, prostate, breast, esophageal, and other types of cancer are currently in the final stages of clinical trials. This allows the company to have a diversified portfolio of product candidates, which reduces the risk of lower revenue in the future. In addition, if approved by the regulators, it will contribute to a significant increase in cash flow.

Also, decisions are expected from regulatory authorities in Europe, Japan, and the United States to expand the use of Keytruda in 2022/2023.

Thus, given Keytruda's demonstrated effectiveness in treating multiple types of cancer relative to its competitors, and also its approval in new regions, I expect Keytruda's share of the oncology market to increase. Ultimately, this will boost Merck's operating profit, which the company can use to raise dividends or acquire promising pharmaceutical companies.

Risks

I want to highlight two major risks that could lead to a decline in Merck's share price in the future.

Patent expiration of key medicines

Patent protection for medicines is critical to maintaining a company's revenue and EBITDA. The patents for Merck's key drug, Keytruda, expire in 2027. Sales of this drug were over $4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, accounting for 30.2% of the company's total revenue. In case of loss of Keytruda exclusivity, this will lead to the launch of its generic version and the company may lose a significant market share. In general, the company's drug patents expire in the following years.

Risks associated with the macroeconomic situation in the USA

As a result of rising inflation in the US, the Fed will take steps to reduce it. However, a tightening of monetary policy could lead to a decline in major indices and, as a result, this will also affect the price of Merck shares. For example, the committee intends to begin reducing the Fed's holdings of securities starting June 1.

As a result, these risks may lead to a temporary decline in Merck's share price in the range of $84-87 per share.

Conclusion

Merck is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies that develops and commercializes prescription medicines and vaccines. Under Robert M. Davis's leadership, the company's net income was $4,310 million in 1Q 2022, up 14.7% from the previous quarter. Merck's oncology division continues to increase the number of approved drugs that target various types of cancer, thereby saving hundreds of thousands of patients around the world. The competitive advantages of these medicines are reflected in sales growth, which brought in about $5.4 billion in Q1 2021, up 25.8% from Q1 2021.

Increasing dividend payouts, quarter-on-quarter growth in net income, and expansion of the company's portfolio make Merck an excellent candidate for long-term investors. Based on the risks and catalysts described in the article, I set a price target for Merck at $110 per share.