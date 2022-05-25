Get Ready A Recession Is Coming

Lyndon Stratford/iStock via Getty Images

Background

The U.S. economy couldn't have been stronger in 2021. GDP grew by 5.7%, a level not seen in since 1984. Pent-up demand from the lockdowns coupled with historical levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus had things humming. But too much stimulus made the economy overheat, and now we are likely to pay for it. The last two fiscal stimulus packages in particular occurred after the economy was strong and starting to overheat. It was like pouring fuel on a fire.

In this article, I will start by discussing why the risk of a recession in the next 12-18 months is increasing rapidly and is now elevated. There are 16 headwinds, each of which is serious and will be discussed. It will conclude with how to prepare your portfolio for a recession.

This article is a follow up to one I just published on May 18 titled "2 Hedges And An Investment For An Increasingly Likely Recession"

The reason, I am following up so quickly is in that article I identified 10 headwinds we are facing. I am now up to 16. Last week I thought a recession was "increasingly likely". Things are moving fast, and I now believe it is at least 75% likely within a year. The headwinds are just too much.

The Economy is at an inflection point

A number of economic reports are showing a sudden slowing in the economy including the four below. In fact, we appear to be at an inflection point.

The surprise index below shows whether economic announcements are beating or missing economists' expectations on average.

Bloomberg

The stickiest inflation is labor inflation. Labor inflation is starting to ease as shown below.

Kansas City Federal Reserve

The cost of credit default swaps is going up. This will reduce corporate investment and make new debt more expensive than risk-free interest rates indicate.

Bloomberg

Stock analysts are suddenly reducing earnings estimates after strong upward revisions over the past two years.

Citi

Emerging headwinds for the economy

The economy has suddenly run into a large number of headwinds. These headwinds are already slowing the economy and risk putting it into recession if they continue for much longer. Sixteen are listed below. For details on the first 10 see my prior article.

1. Inflation

2. Interest rates

3. War in Ukraine

4. Demand pulled forward In my opinion, this is the most important one.

5. Stimulus fade

6. Consumer sentiment

7. IPO and secondary filings much lower

8. Corporate warnings

9. Housing starting to slow - (new since the last article) On May 22 the Census Bureau reported new single‐family sales in April 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000, down a whopping 16.6% from the revised March rate of 709,000 and 26.9% below the April 2021 rate of 809,000. This is a sudden and sharp decline. Higher prices will also impact the rental market.

10. Strength of the dollar

11. Bubbles bursting - This was the primary cause of the 2001 recession. If you recall, it was called the dot.com recession after hundreds of internet and tech IPOs shot to the moon and almost as quickly deflated, most to zero. A case could be made that the recent deflation of bubbles in rapid growth stocks, IPOs, SPACs, meme stocks, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies is even larger. There is a whole generation of younger investors who have been wiped out and have withdrawn from the market.

MagnifyMoney

12. China - China has had strong and steady growth for decades until now. It is suddenly facing a number of major headwinds itself. The policy of zero Covid has resulted in new lockdowns that show no sign of ending. These have considerably slowed exports, creating more supply chain issues. Perhaps more alarming is their residential real estate market. The Chinese in general don't invest in their stock market as much as westerners do. Instead, they invest in homes and condos, many of which sit vacant, hoping for appreciation. Prices are starting to decline and numerous developers are on the verge of collapse. Residential construction has been a major driver of the economy. If it is substantially reduced the Chinese economy will be heavily impacted.

13. Inventory overstocked - After #4 this may be the biggest headwind in the next 90-180 days. Company after company purposely overstocked on inventory due to supply chain issues. But what happens when demand slows or even declines? First quarter 2022 GDP was negative due to an inventory adjustment. GDP was -1.4% but would have been up 1.8% without an increased trade deficit. That deficit was due to companies stocking up on inventory due to supply chain issues. As supply chain issues improve there will be less need for excess inventory. An even bigger issue is, as demand weakens, excess inventory becomes a real problem, and may need to be discounted. In Target's earnings call last week it warned of "rapid shifts" of consumer demand. Almost all retailer stocks subsequently got slashed. Target's inventory was up about 50% year over year. Not good when demand is shifting downward. Many other retailers are in a similar boat.

14. The un-wealth effect - Rising home and stock prices drive the economy forward by making consumers believe they have more money to spend. The opposite is true when wealth declines. Stocks are now down 20% or more from peak and cryptos over 50%. Housing is also historically very expensive due to high prices and higher interest rates. It could decline too, though unlikely as much as in 2007-2009.

15. Refinance shut off - Refinancing a home is a major source of spending money for consumers. Until recently you could refinance, and get a lower rate and lower payment along with cash out. If you have to pay a much higher rate to refinance, it may not be worth it to get that cash.

16. Consumer credit balances increasing again - Consumer spending was driven by stimulus dollars the past two years. As a result, credit card usage didn't increase much. Recently it started increasing at a 16% annual rate. This indicates consumers are done tapping the stimulus money and need to borrow to keep the current level of spending going.

CNBC, YCharts

Tailwinds

It's not all doom and gloom. There are several tailwinds holding up the economy. In a Fed Survey from October and November of last year, 78% of adults said they were either doing OK or living comfortably, up from 75% in 2020. Consumers are still sitting on more cash and investments than they did before the pandemic. This can be used to sustain spending levels. Consumer spending remains relatively strong to this point, though is negative if you factor in inflation. Supply chain problems should eventually get worked out. As they do, that makes the economy more efficient and lowers costs and inflation. A number of workers have not yet re-entered the workforce they left after the pandemic started. As they do it will add to wealth and business capacity. The unemployment rate is just off a record low level making getting a job the easiest it has been since World War II. A loosening of the labor market will reduce inflation pressures.

Going forward

Much of the bubbles that existed are now deflated. The bigger issue going forward is a likely recession and how deep it may be. There are some positives here. Consumers, businesses and banks, for the most part, have stronger balance sheets then before the 2007-2009 recession. Banks were forced to increase their capital levels and reduce risky lending types. The labor market can actually use some weakening as its tightness is inflationary right now. The foregoing tells me a recession is unlikely to be anywhere as deep as 2007-2009. Don't be too afraid of a recession. Recessions come along about every 10 years and don't last forever. The more important thing is to be prepared.

There should be a silver lining. The dual impact of the Fed raising rates and a recession should be enough to bring inflation down to more normal levels. Once that happens, interest rates will drop quickly as the focus will shift from inflation to recession.

Positioning your portfolio

In my last article, I mentioned two hedges and one investment to consider. These are going long Fed Funds futures, shorting the SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) and buying JP Morgan Preferred Series MM. Please see the last part of linked article for more details on each. There is no perfect hedge for a recession, as no two are the same. But these should have a better inverse reaction to one than most others. I have a position in each.

In addition to these options consider the following. Start buying bonds again. TINA (There is no alternative to stocks) is dead. I recently wrote a whole article about this titled The TINA Era Is Over: Time To Buy Bonds Again

Ten-year BBB-rated bonds are yielding 4-5.5%, up from 2-3% last year. Some A-rated 10-year bonds are now over 4%. It's time to lock in these yields as we may not see them again for quite some time.

If you have a long-term horizon for stocks consider the following. Sell or reduce some stock holdings that are more cyclical, leveraged or risky. Hold onto the rest. Consider averaging down, but not until a recession has clearly started.

There are still buying opportunities for stocks but it's best to avoid anything cyclical, especially retail. Don't hold a large position in any one stock. Avoid stocks that benefited most from stimulus-infused pulled forward demand.

Also, consider increasing your cash holdings.