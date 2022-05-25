BP Vs, Exxon Mobil: Which Oil Stock Is The Better Buy?

HHakim/E+ via Getty Images

We live in times that are quite surreal. Personally in the past four years I’ve experienced drought and unprecedented fires which travelled down the entire east coast of Australia, followed by COVID, and then unprecedented floods which, like the fires, covered huge areas in Eastern Australia. Similar stories can be told by residents of many other parts of the world (eg flooding in India and Bangladesh currently), and in Europe, Russia has invaded Ukraine. All of these events (even COVID and the Russian invasion) have a climate angle to the story. The climate crisis engulfing the planet gets increasingly strident, yet the oil and gas industry (until very recently) has largely ignored the massive impact coming for the energy and transport sectors. Virtually all Seeking Alpha contributor stories about oil and gas majors make no reference to the climate issues.

The above context has influenced how I have approached consideration of investment in BP (NYSE:BP) or Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). I conclude that, depending on which metric you focus on, BP or XOM can be seen as the better stock to invest in. However, my overall takeaway is that this is not a good time to invest in either company. There are many critical variables that burden investment in BP or XOM leading to a high level of uncertainty. I acknowledge that COVID created a short term opportunity for the oil & gas industry that many investors have capitalised on. I don’t think that this recent opportunity is going to be repeated as climate change relentlessly pursues the oil & gas industry.

The climate and the oil and gas industry

The climate story

In April the IPCC released its most confronting report yet; it shows that extreme steps are needed to avert climate disaster. Global emissions need to peak by 2025 and decline rapidly for the world to have a 50% chance of limiting warming to 1.5C. Emissions need to halve by 2030 and be net zero by 2050.

What has happened since the latest IPCC report was released?

A week after the latest IPCC report was released it was reported that seven new oil and gas projects have been announced since the report was released, including a $10 billion project from Exxon Mobil off the coast of Guyana. This is one of 10 potential expansion projects in the Stabroek block. The “now or never” IPCC report claimed that new oil and gas projects were not compatible with climate goals. It is important to note that the Governments of 195 countries signed off on this report.

A report “Existing fossil fuel extraction would warm the world beyond 1.5C” published very recently goes further than the IPCC report and also a 2021 IEA report “Net Zero by 2050”, which claims no new fossil fuel exploitation can occur if global temperature rise is to be contained at 1.5C (“…from today, no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects, and no further final investment decisions for new unabated coal plants. By 2035, there are no sales of new internal combustion engine passenger cars, and by 2040, the global electricity sector has already reached net-zero emissions”).

The latest analysis shows that to limit warming to 1.5C, 50% of actively producing or under construction oil & gas fields and coal mines (“developed reserves”) need to be stopped. This is the first study on “locked in” fossil fuel production, where to avoid burning these fossil fuels requires reversal of a decision to exploit. The report is detailed, covering “developed reserves” globally.

And yet in contrast to the above reports, the scale of the committed developments by the oil & gas industry is massive. Something has to give….

To look at this issue from another perspective, a recent report on planned expenditure in new oil & gas developments by 20 oil & gas majors, indicates $935 billion new spend by 2030 and up to $1.52 trillion by 2040. All of the 20 companies surveyed claim to support the broad aims of the Paris Agreement goal of producing emissions to not exceed 1.5C global temperature rise. The Paris Agreement means dramatic reduction in production, when all of these companies plan expansion.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterras has called investment in new oil and gas projects “moral and economic madness” when commenting on the April report from the IPCC that indicates that the current increases in fossil fuel emissions is leading to a 3C warmer world, which would be a catastrophe.

Governments are raising their climate ambitions

Given the rush of new oil & gas projects announced recently, is the climate emergency once more being ignored? There are some signs that this is not the case.

My take is that the current Russian situation is providing an example of the international community deciding to address the need to decarbonize as Europe begins to double down on renewables to replace Russian oil and gas. The European Commission recently presented REPowerEU which is “...a plan to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition”. The REPowerEU plan is in response to Russian fossil fuels costing the EU Euro 100 billion annually and the need to urgently tackle the climate crisis. The plan involves energy savings and rapid rollout of renewables, with a big focus on solar PV (doubling 2025 target and 600GW installed by 2030; solar rooftop initiative requiring solar panels to be installed on new public, commercial and residential buildings) because it is fast to implement. Heat pump deployment will be doubled (less gas) and geothermal and solar thermal energy for district and communal heating systems will be developed. Permitting is to be focused on to speed up renewables projects. There are concrete goals for energy savings. A substantial green hydrogen program is planned. Where possible coal, oil and gas will be replaced in industrial processes. There is a major focus on accelerating transport transition to zero-emissions vehicles. The REPowerEU requires an additional Euro 210 billion (there is already Euro 225 billion available) public/private investment by 2027.

Developments in both India and China suggest an understanding of the seriousness of the climate issues, and massive renewables implementation is underway in both countries.

The Biden administration is sending mixed messages, which perhaps reflects a tug-of-war between the fossil fuel industry and climate/renewables experts. The solar industry is in trouble because of Government's lack of clarity about its intention, while on the other hand the fossil fuel industry is making some progress in avoiding decarbonization. Yet the Biden Administration is making progress on various renewable initiatives (eg long duration energy storage) to speed the exit from fossil fuels.

There is a high stakes game going on between the fossil fuel industry, which senses the tide turning against it, and those who pay attention to the climate emergency. This is a big deal for investors as the outcome for fossil fuel and renewables investment will be dramatically different depending on which side wins. It might be that the situation in the US is most complicated because of the polarisation of politics in the US.

Climate change and its impact on oil & gas majors

You know that change is coming when BP, Shell (SHEL), Equinor (EQNR) and TotalEnergies (TTE) have all put forward climate transition plans for a shareholder vote at the 2022 AGM season. Of five oil & gas majors considered in a recent report, only XOM has not. All five companies have 2050 net zero targets, but the way the net zero is calculated means that there is a lot of obfuscation and while the Paris Agreement is mentioned, plans are not aligned with Paris targets. Indeed none of the five companies studied has addressed ongoing emissions in a serious way, because if overall emissions are to be seriously addressed there is a need to exit fossil fuel use. BP makes a start, but emissions reductions are mainly planned through divestment. XOM has a lot of gaps in its emissions disclosures.

What differences do XOM and BP have?

BP and XOM are oil and gas majors with different business models.

A Global Climate Insights report on how oil & gas majors are managing reducing emissions and developing climate plans, indicates that BP is making some progress while XOM is far behind its peers. A core difference between the two companies is that BP management understands the need to change, while XOM management resolutely continues to claim that the world economy cannot survive without long term fossil fuel exploitation.

XOM thinks fossil fuel use will go on for a long time and it plans expansion

XOM plans major expansion of oil and gas production and obfuscates by focusing on reducing emissions from its own operations, while ignoring Scope 3 emissions that produce the bulk of its emissions. It also plans to make a new business involving carbon capture.

I’ve discussed previously XOM’s prioritising carbon capture as a major diversion as it expands oil and gas production. I don’t see any significant change in recent XOM discussions. In my view carbon capture remains a smokescreen. It doesn’t work in major projects (eg Gorgon project in NW Australia, in which XOM has a 25% stake). There is no explanation as to who will pay for a massive cost burden on projects that have high emissions. XOM ignores the fact that there are alternatives which don’t produce emissions, which make carbon capture superfluous. And a major emerging issue is who takes responsibility for long term capture, in the rare cases where it may be possible.

BP acknowledges the need to exit fossil fuels

BP is much better positioned than XOM to manage the transition away from fossil fuels because it at least acknowledges the challenge, and it is making significant investments (still small compared with its oil & gas capex) in renewables and electrification of transport. However BP still plans to continue fossil fuel exploitation for longer than the science says it will be feasible to address the impact of climate change.

XOM’s response to the climate issues

XOM has a major document “Advancing Climate Solutions 2022 Progress Report” covering how it sees the situation and what it plans to do. There is a lot of detail and it looks like it accepts the IEA, IPCC and other reports and goals for Net Zero by 2050, but when one gets into detail, it is clear that the company does not accept the need to reduce its expansion of oil and gas, much less reduce actual production. It talks a lot about Scope 1 & 2 emissions reductions, when it is clear that the Scope 3 emissions (especially from burning the oil and gas it produces) are those that need to be drastically reduced. I saw no reference in the document to Scope 3 emissions.

My conclusion is that XOM management thinks it can keep expanding its oil & gas production and just obfuscate about the need to decarbonize. They probably get some confidence about their ability to do what they plan by the failure of the Biden Administration to follow through on limiting new fossil fuel expansion, possibly waiving anti-smog rules on gasoline and also creating problems for the renewable industries (eg recent solar PV chaos).

XOM’s quarterly Q1 2022 reporting, was completely different to that presented at BP’s Q1 2022 reporting. There was not a word from XOM about cleaner energy which is reliable and affordable. Just more fossil fuel business as usual.

There was discussion about the good times and what the company has planned for use of excess cash ($11 billion at end of Q1 2022). It was interesting to hear that the plan is to build up the company’s cash balance in the near term to perhaps $20 or even $30 billion, because there is a keen awareness that the current good times can easily change quickly. Prior to COVID, XOM ran its cash balance at $3-$5 billion. With a commitment to a big dividend payout ($15 billion) this makes sense, but it also reinforces that the current good times are seen by management as uncertain. And the company plans to invest up to $30 billion in a share repurchase program through 2023. I don’t understand why this makes sense when the share price is high.

One of the big takeaways I took from Q1 2022 reporting is the continued emphasis by CEO Darren Woods that he sees XOM’s long term business as a cyclical one. There was no hint from his comments that the company thinks that it is entering a new era of exit from fossil fuels. Capex expenditure (which is clearly largely focused on oil and gas developments) up to 2027 of $20-$25 billion annually doesn’t sound like exit from fossil fuels. A statement from the Q1 2022 Q&A from CEO Darren Woods makes this clear: “..I think we have tried to emphasize looking through the cycles, looking at the long term and making sure that the investments that we make are robust to the whole of the cycle.” I have difficulty understanding how such a statement could be consistent with XOM also claiming to have a commitment to net zero emissions. CFO Kathy Mikells talked of accelerating new projects in the immediate future.

Expansion in Guyana questioned? One of the oil projects mentioned above that have been announced within a week of release of the IPCC report, is expansion of Exxon Mobil’s already major Guyanan offshore development. This Yellowtail Guyanan project is the fourth huge project that XOM has made a final investment decision on. It is the largest project in the Stabroek block and will produce 250,000 barrels/day from 2025. Government approvals have been received and XOM positions this as “..another reliable source of energy to meet future demand and ensure a secure energy transition..” go figure how continuing to expand fossil fuel production can help to exit fossil fuels. From XOM’s perspective this is all about “increasing global supplies on an accelerated schedule”. This is a $10 billion project aiming to develop a resource of 900 million barrels of oil, with six drill centers and 25 injection and production wells. Environmentalist concerns have been raised about the process through which the EPA has approved of the Yellowtail project.

Exxon talks about anticipating development of up to 10 projects on the Stabroek block (Yellowtail is the fourth) with more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. Exxon has a 45% stake in the Stabroek block. In a sign of pushback from the Guyanese Government there seems to be consideration to prevent XOM from participating in further new developments in Guyana and instead to bring in another major partner (eg from the Middle East or India) to balance XOM’s dominance of Guyanan oil and gas assets. Of course this won’t help address the climate crisis.

BP’s response to the climate crisis

BP has bold plans for net zero by 2050, but it is largely about Scope 1 & 2 emissions, which are a small part of the company’s emissions profile. BP is addressing some Scope 3 emissions but this is largely about divestment of problematic assets. While BP is building substantial decarbonised aspects into its business (eg wind power, BEV charging), still in 2030 and beyond its capex planned will be dominated by spend on developing and producing its oil & gas assets, with levels of fossil fuel production in 2030 remaining at ~60% of the 2019 levels of production.

Quarterly reporting is always an interesting way to hear from the CEO about how their company is thinking now. BP’s Q1 2022 reporting was useful and confirmed much of what I’ve gathered from BP’s recent actions. It is all about transition out of fossil fuels, with a goal to reduce oil and gas output by 40% and boost its renewable power business 20 fold by 2030. This resolution was backed by 88.5% of shareholders. CEO Bernard Looney described the situation in Ukraine means that the world faces an “energy trilemma” : energy that is cleaner, reliable and affordable. Looney emphasised that this means providing immediate energy security through its hydrocarbons now but at the same time investing to secure clean energy going forward.

The challenge of course is the speed of the transition, with emissions reductions needed by 2030 of 50%, BP’s planned balance between oil and gas and renewables seems to fall short still. Slide 24 from the Q1 2022 presentation summarises the goal for EBITDA growth to a 2030 position. The assumption is $60/bbl Brent. The challenge is that oil & gas and refining is $28-$33 billion out of a total of $39-$46 billion. And this is all about gas, which expands from $15 billion in 2019 to $30 billion in 2030. This is a doubling of gas and hardly can be considered an exit strategy from fossil fuels. Most of the additional revenue ($9-$10 billion) comes from retail fuels and BEV charging, which is expanded dramatically from 13,100 in 2021 to more than 100,000 sites in 2030. There is a significant partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). It isn’t clear what the contribution of the BEV charging will be to BP’s bottom line. There is a significant focus on offshore wind with the ScotWind lease option of ~1.5GW and an offshore wind partnership with Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY), but it isn’t a big contributor to BP’s bottom line, nor does it seem to be figured in as a large component in 2030.

By the end of the Q1 2022 Q&A I had the sinking feeling that BP is talking the talk about the energy transition, but the reality is that it still expects to be fossil fuel-based company for a long time. It’s shareholders might be ahead of it in this respect. Time will tell.

Evidence for gas dominance under attack

It is worth noting that oil & gas are not without challenges as renewable energy drives down the cost curve and countries seek ways to decarbonize.

Looking closely at what is happening with power generation around the world, there are many examples of substantial projects that will impact on natural gas/LNG usage. Perhaps the biggest project is the huge SunCable project in Northern Australia that plans to supply electricity via an undersea HVDC cable complex to provide up to 15% of Singapore’s power needs (noting that currently 95% of Singapore’s power needs are provided for by gas).

A second example is investigation in New York to replace gas peaking plants by batteries with four hours of storage.

CEO Darren Woods made clear on the Q1 2022 earnings Q&A that the company regards LNG as an important and emerging part of its business, with reference to opportunities in PNG and Mozambique. No hint about any threats to LNG.

And then there is the electrification of transport that has to be a major threat to oil producers.

Which type of investors do these different oil stocks cater to?

Investing opportunities vary depending on the way you invest.

Comparing the charts of XOM and BP over the past three months, XOM is up 24.4% while BP is up 9.9%. XOM’s recent chart could suggest that its share price might be heading towards $100 soon, while BP seems to be more in a holding pattern around $28-32, with some opportunities for short term trading.

Looking at a longer term horizon, neither XOM nor BP are star performers, with 5 and 10-year performance for XOM indicating +15.4% and +21.2% respectively, with BP’s performance slightly worse (-11.8% 5yr and -12.6% 10 year). Dividend investors might not care, but that is a lot of capital gain forfeited over a decade. The oil and gas industry has not been a star performer over the past decade and the industry has to be heading for troubled waters, notwithstanding insanity on oil & gas prices currently.

The latest article on XOM by David Alton Clark had a gem of advice for dividend investors:

“By selling half my position at 100% gain, I have in essence received 10 years’ worth of dividend payments in one fell swoop, as Shakespeare would say. Hence, the lesson learned - there's more than one way to create income from investing in stocks.”

Investors who have done really well by investing in XOM at the height of the COVID emergency, might reflect on David’s story.

Where it gets tricky, is BP a better long term investment than XOM?

The fossil fuel industry has been around a long time and you can be sure that the industry knows all of the tricks. One that was highlighted in a recent NYT article involves oil and gas companies divesting assets to operators which may be unlisted, or even hard to find and which might have modes of operation different to the public oil and gas companies. An example given in the article involved a Shell asset, Umuechem oil field in Nigeria, which it sold off last year, a step forward in the company’s climate ambitions. The problem is that the company that purchased the asset proceeded to dramatically increase flaring such that it was detectable from space. The article noted that oil & gas companies have plans to sell off $100 billion of assets to reduce their emissions.

Rystad had a report in 2020 about this issue and XOM and BP were major parties to this exit from oil & gas assets. Rystad said that amongst eight oil & gas majors, 68 billion barrels of oil equivalents are involved.

As things tighten up concerning emissions, is this an area that is going to have to be addressed by the oil and gas majors (including BP and XOM)? With a focus on ESG investing, these kinds of activities get noticed. XOM seems more challenged in this area than BP. Examples of issues for XOM include its treatment of contracts with the Guyana Government and also litigation in the US concerning XOM’s truthfulness in describing its activities.

Seeking Alpha and Wall Street Analysts have different views on XOM and BP

Perhaps reflecting that many Seeking Alpha authors have had success with dividend investing in the oil and gas industry, they are optimistic about investment in both BP and XOM; in the past 30 days for XOM of 10 authors there were two hold, three buy, and five strong buy, while for BP of the three authors there were two buy and one strong buy. I presume this indicates confidence about long term dividend stability. Wall Street analysts were more measured with 27 analysts rating XOM with four strong buys, five buys, 17 holds and one sell recommendation; for BP the figures from 15 Wall Street analysts were four strong buys, five buys, five holds and one strong sell.

Conclusion

This report makes clear that parallel universes exist in the energy and transport space around fossil fuels currently. Simply put the business models of BP and Exxon Mobil are inconsistent, reflecting different assumptions about reality. One of these companies, XOM, is making huge oil and gas investments that may become stranded, perhaps even before the resources get developed. The other, BP, still seeks to benefit from massive short term good times in oil and gas, but it knows it has to change its business. I’m not convinced that it has come to terms with exit from its oil & gas business (yet). My take is that BP has got the message and is seeking to be a survivor, while Exxon Mobil talks a good talk, but plans to act in contradiction of the science, the industry, and just about all Governments. It can’t go on, which is why despite rivers of cash at the moment due to the Russian crisis, I think XOM is a risky investment. The question for investors in BP is whether it can do what DONG Energy (Danish Oil & Natural Gas) has achieved in transforming its business to become the world’s leading offshore wind developer (renamed Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY)), and which has been the world’s most sustainable energy company for the past four years. I’m not sure that BP can achieve this, firstly because its future planning still involves a lot of gas and also partly because the kind of business transition planned by BP may not be able to sustain a business on the scale of BP’s oil and gas business.

The point about renewable energy is that once the capture technology is built, the immense costs of discovering, developing and exploiting oil and gas reserves, which enable the profitability of the oil and gas industry, fall away. Energy becomes cheap. Investors, especially dividend investors, may need to look for a new dividend cash cow that replaces the energy industry. In summary this means that my take is, while there are short term gains to be had for nimble investors, hard times are coming for both BP and XOM, more so for XOM.

I am not a financial advisor but I am a keen follower of the massive transformations happening in the energy and transport industries as they begin to decarbonize. I hope that my perspective helps shape the views of you and your financial advisor as you contemplate the energy and transport segments of your portfolio.