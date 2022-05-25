Chet Strange/Getty Images News

Through the ongoing macroeconomic turbulence and prevailing concerns about the sustainability of beef margins in the US, JBS S.A. (OTCQX:JBSAY), currently the world's largest producer of proteins, continues to print higher Y/Y profitability on the back of resilient demand trends. While Brazil has seen some weakness on the margin side, JBS's portfolio diversification has ensured its quarterly results continue to outpace expectations, alongside a raised dividend and the launch of an expanded share repurchase program. As such, I believe JBS remains a good low volatility option to ride the US-led momentum for protein in the upcoming quarters, especially at the currently depressed 3-4x EV/EBITDA valuation multiple.

US Beef Drives Resilience Amid a Challenging Macroeconomic Backdrop

At times like these, JBS's diversification shines through, with the mostly favorable US cycle driving record Q1 '22 margins. The US Beef segment, which contributes c. 40% of consolidated net revenue, saw revenue increase c. 27% Y/Y in USD terms (+21% Y/Y in R$ terms), benefiting from good cattle supply, strong domestic demand, and Chinese export demand. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA also grew by c. 52% Y/Y, with EBITDA margins expanding +230bps Y/Y to c. 14% - notably, the margin strength was in-line with the positive trends shared by peers Tyson (TSN) and Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY) during the corresponding period. Looking ahead, US beef prices should remain strong amid the resilient demand, which does not seem to have been affected by recent price hikes. And with the barbecue season on the horizon, I expect beef spreads to recover through Q2 '22, supporting a healthy short-term outlook.

JBS S.A. (Q1 2022 Presentation Slides)

Interestingly, JBS has decided to break out its Australia numbers from the US Beef division's overall performance. One key takeaway from the new JBS Australia disclosure was adjusted EBITDA margins, which improved by +580bps Y/Y to c. 7%, With management also citing its outlook for better cattle availability in the medium-term, I see a clear path to further margin expansion ahead. More broadly, I see JBS's willingness to disclose more granular financial data as a positive step, as it helps investors better model emerging growth divisions going forward, especially with Australia expected to see continued profitability improvement over the years to come. By contrast, the maturing US business, despite being resilient through recent headwinds, is expected to see margins move lower over the long run.

JBS S.A. (Q1 2022 Presentation Slides)

Cattle Cycle in Brazil Diverges Lower

In contrast with the US, JBS's South American operations remain challenged due to elevated production costs and a worsening macroeconomic backdrop, especially in Brazil, where Seara results disappointed. Overall, net revenues increased c. 21% Y/Y to R$9.4 billion, led by higher volumes and prices. However, soaring costs drove adjusted EBITDA margins 540 bps Y/Y lower to 6.5%, leading to a 34% Y/Y decrease in adj EBITDA to R$616 million.

JBS S.A. (Q1 2022 Presentation Slides)

Looking ahead, the region is likely to remain under pressure - initial signs of a cattle downcycle are worrying, with increased supply likely to drive lower cattle prices ahead. Compounding the issue is the economic outlook for Brazil, which remains downbeat amid the domestic consumption weakness. On the bright side, exports should remain a profitable channel, providing some offset while domestic margins recover. In the meantime, Seara will need to contend with elevated grain prices, along with a relatively weak pork pricing dynamic, before results bottom out.

Favorable Capital Allocation Update

JBS's decision to cancel c. 27 million shares held in treasury came as a positive surprise, considering it was well short of reaching the prior 116 million repurchase program limit. Effectively, the cancellation will allow JBS to negate any potential selling from Brazil's development bank, BNDES, which still owns a 21% stake (or 461 million shares). For reference, BNDES has been engaged in several block trades, most recently in February, when it raised $370 million through JBS share sales. As JBS had limited room to buy the total allocation of shares offered due to the share repurchase limit, it was previously unable to offset the selling pressure. However, the cancellation of its treasury shares along with the approval of an expanded repurchase program over the next eighteen months (now up to 113 million shares or c. 10% of the float) should negate any future drawdowns.

Also boosting JBS's appeal is the raised interim dividend of R$2.2 billion to be charged to the mandatory minimum dividends for fiscal 2022, implying a c. 3% yield (or R$1.00/share). All in all, this implies a massive cash disbursement of R$4.1 billion, offering much-needed downside protection for the shares in the upcoming months.

Final Take

All in all, JBS's recent quarterly update highlighted the benefits of its diversification and growth strategy, supporting strong returns through the cycles. While cash flows from Brazil Beef, Seara, and Australia have been challenged amid the inflationary backdrop, resilient US Beef spreads have more than offset the headwinds, providing valuable defensiveness in times of escalating inflation. With JBS shares also trading at a depressed EV/EBITDA multiple despite the overall FCF generation remaining intact, I am upbeat on the re-rating potential. In the meantime, investors stand to be well-compensated via higher dividends and an expanded share repurchase program.