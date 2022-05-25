peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is a small cap healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with a market capitalization of just $1.47 billion. Interestingly, this REIT is fully focused on two of the worst performing segments for healthcare REITs - senior housing operated portfolio (SHOP) and skilled nursing facilities (SNF). LTC's portfolio of properties comprised 203 facilities (including 124 SHOP and 73 SNF facilities) in 29 states with 36 operating partners.

LTC Properties invests through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures, construction financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity, bridge, mezzanine, and unitranche lending. LTC’s portfolio provides a balanced revenue stream from private pay sources and government reimbursement. LTC Properties has almost 75 percent institutional holdings, out of which around 42 percent is held by the three largest asset management firms, namely - Vanguard Group, Inc., Blackrock Inc., and State Street Corporation. Another 23 percent of common equities are held by the general public.

LTC properties has a strong and diversified operator base. Prestige healthcare operates 18.6 percent of all LTC facilities. Another nine renowned operators, namely Brookdale Senior Living, Anthem Memory Care, Carespring Healthcare, Ark Post Acute Network, Fundamental, Genesis Healthcare, Juniper Communities, ANG Senior Living, and Randal Residence, operate another 55 percent of LTC’s properties.

Dividends

LTC Properties has been paying strong and steady monthly dividends since 2005. It has recorded a dividend yield of 6.4 percent this year, and an average yield of more than 5.5 percent over the past 4 years. Over the past 10 years, the average yield has been 5.2 percent. The company was incorporated in 1992, and prior to 2005 it used to pay steady quarterly dividends. Overall the yield has been above average and relatively higher than its peers.

Historical Performance

Historically, the price performance of LTC properties has been disappointing in the medium and long run. The price dropped by 4 percent, 18 percent, and 22 percent over the past one year, three years, and five years, respectively. Price growth over the past 10 years has been positive, but that's quite low at 18 percent. A price CAGR of less than 1.7 percent is in no way attractive.

However, the past six months have been excellent for LTC Properties in terms of its price movement. From a price level of $30 on December 1, 2021 the price has moved up to $38 on May 24, 2022. That's an increase of 27 percent. Over the past one month, three months, six months, and nine months, its price grew by 5 percent, 14 percent, 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Reasons Behind Extraordinary Price Growth During the Last 6 Months

In my opinion, a major reason behind the recent price growth of LTC properties is its successful acquisition or financing of over a dozen properties during the past 6 months. In the first quarter of 2022, LTC financed a $25 million mezzanine loan for the recapitalization of a five-property seniors housing portfolio. “Located in Oregon and Montana, these five communities, which include independent living, assisted‑living and memory care, and total 621 units, will be managed by The Springs Living, LLC.”

In Q2 2022, LTC Properties refinanced a $36 million debt on four assisted living communities and a land parcel. The four assisted living communities located in North Carolina have a combined total of 217 units, and were constructed within the past four years. The land parcel of approximately 7.6 acres is adjacent to one of the assisted living communities and is being held for the future development of a senior housing community.

In another deal during Q2, 2022, LTC properties acquired four LuxeRehab centers for approximately $52 million. The properties are located in Texas and have a combined total of 339 beds primarily in private rooms. These properties will be operated by Ignite Medical Resorts for a lease period of 10 years, with two 5-year renewal options. The Company expects to receive rent of approximately $1 million each in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and approximately $4.3 million during 2023. There will be an annual increase of 2% - 4% (based on the change in the Medicare Market Basket Rate) rent beginning from Q3, 2025.

Last week, LTC Properties entered into an agreement to issue 10-year, 3.66% senior unsecured notes aggregating $75 million:

“Year to date, the Company has invested approximately $113 million, sold assets at a net gain of approximately $38 million generating net proceeds of approximately $73 million. Of the Notes proceeds, approximately $41 million has been used for these investments which were initially funded through the Company’s existing unsecured revolving line of credit”.

In the words of LTC’s Chairman and CEO, Wendy Simpson:

“The favorable rate and proceeds from these Notes give us additional liquidity for further growth in 2022. In the face of rising interest rates, we continue to demonstrate balance sheet strength by terming out short term variable rate debt over the long term at an attractive fixed all-time low coupon for LTC.”

Valuation

The stock seems to have entered a bullish run for an extended period of time. Despite the market being surrounded by a high level of uncertainty, the simple moving averages ((SMAs)) are showing positive trends. All the short-term SMAs are placed higher than the long term SMAs. 200 days SMA (34.58), 100 days SMA (35.6), 50 days SMA (36.36), 10 days SMA (36.78) indicates that the bullish run will continue for a much longer time.

Other minor or small-sized healthcare REITs (market capitalization of less than $2 billion) such as CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE), Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT), Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT), The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) have performed quite poorly over the past six to nine months. The average total return of these six minor healthcare REITs over the past six months is almost negative 20 percent. However, LTC has been able to successfully generate a high level of positive return, in excess of 17 percent.

And this is despite the fact that LTC Properties operates in the SHOP and SNF segments. As I have discussed it several times in my coverage of other healthcare REITs:

“the SNF and SHOP portfolio of these REITs suffered due to less occupancy, shorter stays by patients due to cost constraints, lower reimbursements, increased wages, and over supply. These two segments have been hugely impacted by the pandemic as well as the regulatory issues pertaining to the reimbursement system and service classification codes.”

The growth drivers of LTC Properties are clearly visible. At a time of uncertain economic conditions, rising interest rates, and most minor healthcare REITs losing their value, LTC has stood out. Its above average monthly dividend payout is good enough to attract income seeking investors. And when such steady and strong yield is backed by equally steady price growth, this becomes extremely lucrative for investors.

Investors who are already holding LTC have benefited from the bullish run it has witnessed over the past six months. It’s not too late either to invest in LTC properties, as I expect the bullish run to continue further in the coming weeks. However, they should not expect the same level of exceptionally high price growth, unless there is some high value financing or acquisition deal.