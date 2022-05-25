Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Back in autumn of 2020, just when the high-flying tech stocks couldn't get a break from their new all-time highs, investing in oil & gas majors seemed foolish to many. People were asking themselves, why on earth anyone would invest in these "old-economy" type of stocks when returns in most tech names were through the roof. At the time, even ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was setting new records.

In my view, that was the time when one needed experience in order to realize that these hyper-growth strategies were near its peak and it was a time to reconsider one's exposure to growth and momentum. It was time to rotate, or at least add to your exposure in cheap value companies with strong competitive advantages and high quality business models.

A company like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was the perfect candidate. I called XOM - a textbook example of mean reversion, because it didn't make any sense for a company of such quality and a business so essential for our well-being to be trading at a significant discount to its book value (a Price-to-Book value of 0.8 back then).

Fast forward to today and the ugly duckling that just got kicked out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index has performed as follows relative to the broader market.

Data by YCharts

At the same time many of the high-flying tech stocks cratered, thus significantly reducing their overall returns from the past few years.

Having said all that, many investors are now akin to do a second mistake by erroneously judging these two processes as the market being irrational. In other words, it is the expectation that since a company like XOM has increased so much in price, then it needs to fall back down or the notion that all these tech stocks have suddenly become extremely cheap and hence undervalued. In my view, this is hardly the case and what has simply happened over the past year or so is reversion to the mean or normalization of future expectations, largely brought by a slight reduction of market intervention.

The Free Cash Flow perspective

After years of declining profitability, Exxon Mobil's free cash flow has rebounded strongly in 2021 (see below), thus valuing the company at a free cash flow yield of more than 11% at present.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This high yield, however, is unsustainable for two major reasons:

Firstly, the oil & gas industry is highly cyclical and XOM's stellar performance was largely driven by its upstream segment, which in turn benefited heavily from the high oil prices.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Secondly, each company operating in a highly cyclical industry would usually cut capital expenditures aggressively during market downturns to conserve cash. In that regard, XOM Capex stood at roughly 67% of its depreciation and amortization expense over the past twelve months.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

While future oil prices are highly uncertain and to a large extent depend on political decisions, the amount to be spent on capital expenditure is far more predictable. During the past year, Exxon Mobil spent only $13.6bn on capex, but this is expected to increase significantly this year and remain high for the next 5-year period, thus bringing the Capex to D&A ratio to more sustainable levels.

Capital and Exploration Expenditures Guidance (Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Additionally, the company's free cash flow has also benefited from working capital tailwinds in 2021.

Exxon Mobil 2021 10-K SEC Filing

On a historical basis, this nearly $4bn working capital tailwind is unprecedented and should reverse as the company expands more aggressively.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Based on the current cash flow from operations, the mid-point of the above Capex guidance and by also assuming zero impact of changes in net working capital, Exxon's free cash flow yield comes in around 7%. Although this still appears high, it far less attractive when considering the highly cyclical nature of the industry and all the political risk involved.

Short-term versus long-term expectations

The current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment appears highly accommodating for the oil & gas majors. In addition, years of low oil prices and industry headwinds have significantly reduced competition and now allow the high quality enterprises within the sector to focus more on high return projects.

However, we should not forget that political pressure over these high returns on capital within the oil & gas sector will likely increase in the coming years. During periods of significant inflationary pressures and potential slowdown of the economy (i.e. stagflation), it will become politically sensitive for oil & gas majors to enjoy hefty profits and high returns on capital.

Rising bond yields could provide yet another ceiling for Exxon's valuation due to the close relationship between the company's Price-to-Book ratio with the current yield on treasuries.

Data by YCharts

So far the tightening rhetoric suggests that the latter would most likely continue to increase, however, investors should not forget that too high bond yields are also undesirable given the high levels of both public and private debt.

At present, Exxon also appears fairly valued based on its achieved profitability (see below) and margins will need to continue to improve in order to support higher multiples. As opposed to the FY 2021, the current period P/B multiple appears fairly valued given the company's profitability.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

A further increase in margins that is also sustainable over the long-run will be needed for the oil giant to enjoy a significant multiple repricing from current levels. Although, such an opportunity should not be ruled out, the upside from current levels is limited and far less attractive than it was back in September of 2020.

XOM long-term outlook

In a nutshell, a meaningful upside potential appears limited for the time being and any large movement will be dependent on even higher oil & gas prices. While a short-term reversal in price is also in the cards, it is not so much of a concern for long-term investors.

To begin with, oil & gas majors will play a crucial role at curbing the inflationary pressures and they will also benefit from the deglobalization trends.

Exxon's large size and highly integrated operations also put the company at the forefront of alternative low carbon solutions, such as carbon capture & storage, hydrogen and biofuels.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

It is also naive to think that a transition to low carbon project would make all of the company's legacy assets obsolete, as Exxon is already refitting some of its operations in order to meet more stringent carbon emission standards.

And what we see is the opportunity that as demand shifts to convert those facilities to produce more lower emissions fuels for biofuels and to utilize existing equipment for advanced recycling in plastics. And that's what you've seen us do in Baytown with conversion of some of our heavy cracking facilities on the refining side used to recycle waste plastic. And we've got pretty ambitious plans in that space. We like what we see there. Source: XOM Q1 2022 Earnings Transcript

However, shareholders need to keep in mind that return on capital of these low carbon investments is still highly uncertain and at least for the time being is unlikely to be anywhere near to that of Exxon's upstream investments. Nevertheless, the latter will be needed for a smooth energy transition to a lower carbon economy and is also where Exxon has achieved operational excellency.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Due to its size, Exxon Mobil is also able to achieve much higher return on capital employed when compared to its publicly traded peers.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The lower shareholder returns over the past 10-year period, however, clearly illustrates that size has been a disadvantage during periods of industry headwinds and could just as easily turn into a major competitive advantage, if commodity prices remain high.

In downstream, Exxon's large size also allows for significant integration which is a major competitive advantage (you can find more information on that here).

Last but not least, Exxon's financial health has improved significantly over the past year. Interest coverage is now the highest among the company's peers, while long-term debt to assets is within the peer average.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Over the short-term Exxon Mobil's upside appears limited and any meaningful increase in the company's share price will be highly dependent on even higher oil prices or new geopolitical events. Contrary to the 2020 period, the company appears fairly valued at this point.

Having said that, Exxon Mobil alongside other high quality oil majors remain solid long-term investments in my view. XOM in particular, is in a good spot to lead in terms of high return on capital and investments in new low carbon solutions relative to its peers.