Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) owns mineral and royalty interests for natural gas properties, primarily across the vast Permian Basin, Texas. They have a low operating cost structure, which means they are minimally affected by inflation and can give investors exposure to the rising commodity prices via an epic 9.3% distribution yield (dividend).

They have 127.9 Million barrels of oil in proven reserves and only 25% of their Permian Basin asset has been developed in Texas. The firm also has a unique relationship with the primary operator, Diamondback Energy (FANG) as they were formed by them as a limited partnership originally.

Viper Energy's share price has increased by over 400% since the lows of 2020 and they now trade at a market cap of $4.97 billion. While the stock still trades at a lower EV to EBITDA when compared to peers. Let's dive into the industry tailwinds, business model, financials and valuation in more detail.

Industry Tailwinds

Commodity prices such as oil and gas are driven by supply and demand. During the travel lockdown of 2020, oil prices fell off a cliff and even went negative for a period, as companies were actually being paid to take oil away. This is a major example of a negative "demand shock", when oil production kept constant, prices plummeted. However, since 2021 economic activity has starting to boom again and demand for oil has been growing stronger. The pendulum has now swung in the other direction and oil demand is forecasted to increase to 104 million barrels per day by 2026. This would be a 4% increase from pre-pandemic levels of 99.7 million barrels seen in 2019.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has only exasperated the situation. Russia is the third largest producer of oil with 11.2 million barrels per day and 2nd largest gas producer with 22.7 billion MMcf in annual gas production. A disruption in the region and even a ban on Russian imports could cause a "supply shock" and lead more countries to choose the U.S. as their go-to supplier.

It is becoming a strategic priority for countries to diversify their energy supply for both national security and reliability of supply. Germany has recently halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia and Nordic countries are moving to join NATO, at the disdain of Russia's Putin. European countries currently receive 70% of their liquified natural gas from three countries the U.S., Russia and Qatar. Given the ongoing boycott of everything Russian and the increased national security issues, many European countries are expected to phase out Russian imports. The U.K. has already announced this and the EU has announced plans to phase out Russian fossil fuel imports by 2030. This would make the U.S. the go-to provider of fossil fuel imports and as the largest global producer currently their dominance is set to grow.

Business Model

Viper Energy is a Delaware limited partnership formed by energy giant Diamondback. The company owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin consists of approximately 75,000 square miles of land located around Midland, Texas and has been used for oil production since the 1920s.

According to the company's investor presentation they have 127.9 Million barrels of oil (MMBoe) (69.2 MMBo) in confirmed reserves. This is a 29% increase over 2020, despite huge demand. Their total reserves are diversified with Oil making up 54%, Gas 24% and Natural Gas liquids [NGL] at 22%. With 71% in Proved Development Production [PDP].

The beautiful thing about Viper's business model is that the operators bear the capital burden and thus the company is minimally affected by rising material and labor cost inflation. This allows them to maintain high margins and provide a large dividend of 9.3% to investors. Their direct relationship with the operator Diamondback gives the company a unique advantage over competitors and reduces uncertainty around development.

Viper uses a hedging strategy with derivatives to make business forecasts more reliable, this is a lower-risk strategy, when compared to industry peers such as Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) which I've previously analyzed.

Financials

Viper Energy produced $504 million in revenue as of FY21, this was more than double the revenue generated in 2020, which was mainly driven by rising commodity prices. Gross Profit came in at $363 million, Operating income came in at $361 million and free cash flow was a healthy $107.8 million.

Viper Energy operates with a very low-cost structure and thus has very high profit margins, with a 76% gross margin and 75% operating margin.

On the balance sheet, Viper has $33 million in cash and high, long-term debt of $728 million and net debt of $695 million. For a traditional company this would be a major red flag but as this company pays out the majority of their cash as dividends and has a low operating cost structure, it looks manageable. For Q122, they repurchased 1.6 million common units at an average price of $24.84/unit for approximately $39 million and increased the authorization for repurchases to $250 million, up from $150 million prior.

Resource Valuation

As this is a partnership which owns royalty rights on oil and gas reserves, I believe the best way to value them will be by valuing the resources they have and multiplying that an oil and gas price forecast.

According to the company's investor presentation, they have 127.9 Million barrels of oil (MMBoe) with 54% of this directly related to oil (see below chart) this equates to 69 million barrels of oil.

The IMF forecasts oil prices to spike, before declining to $58 dollars a barrel by 2026 and thus will extrapolate out that declining price trend to a greater time scale and assume a very conservative $50 a barrel for oil prices over the next decade.

Calculating 69 million x $50 = $3.4 billion in resource value

Next we follow the same process for the Gas reserves. The company has 183,690 (million cubic feet) MMcF in Gas reserves. US natural gas is currently trading $7.73 dollars per thousand cubic feet. The gas price has averaged ~$5 McF over the past 10 years and thus I will use this as a conservative estimate moving forward, but again it could go much higher.

If I calculate 184 million x $5 = $920 million

Then finally analysing the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) reverses of 28 million barrels (Mbls). If I convert to British Thermal Units (BTU) I get ~192 million. If I then multiply by a conservative NGL price of $5 per BTU, I get $960 million.

Summing everything together: Oil Reserve value + Gas Reserve Value + NGL value = $3400 million + $920 million + $960 million = $5.3 billion.

If we then minus the net debt of $695 million, this gives us $4.6 billion. The stock currently trades today at $4.97 billion and thus is ~8% overvalued.

Note: This is an approximate calculation and doesn't include discount rates.

Viper Energy does trade at a lower EV to EBITDA multiple = 8.8, if compared to a very similar peer in the industry, Dorchester minerals, which I recently analyzed. This stock trades at an EV to EBITDA = 12.27.

Risks

Volatile Commodity Prices

The stock price is tied directly to commodity prices and there is no doubt commodity prices are volatile. Oil prices went negative in 2020 and now we are seeing prices over $100/barrel, which not many analysts forecasted. The prices of commodities are driven by supply and demand which is always varying. Over the past couple of years, we have seen two extremes of the spectrum, but longer term (over a decade) I believe the transition to renewables will continue and thus there will be less demand for oil. Biden introduced a plan for the U.S. to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Thus, I think it's a good idea to adjust oil prices with conservative forecasts, for any valuation calculations which I have done in this case.

ESG Funds

Oil stocks won't be included in any ESG funds any time soon (go figure) and this may mean their valuation multiples will stay muted long term. According to one study, the number of sustainable energy funds has recently hit all-time highs.

Oil Is A Commodity

Many oil and gas suppliers compete purely on price and don't really have any brand power like you would see with other companies such as Apple. However, given the current geopolitical environment (Russia-Ukraine) and Europe's move to be less reliant on Russia fossil fuels as mentioned prior. I would reason that U.S. oil reserves will be more in demand and more valued moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Viper Energy is a tremendous company which owns the royalty rights on lucrative and strategically important U.S. Oil and Gas Reserves. The company operates with a low cost structure which gives them some inflation protection and has a unique relationship with a major operator (Diamondback). They say, "Cash Flow is King" and this company offers a tremendous 9% dividend, which should keep income investors very happy. The stock also trades at a lower EV to EBITDA multiple when compared to a close industry peer.