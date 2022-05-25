Western Digital Corporation (WDC) CEO David Goeckeler Presents at J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 25, 2022 9:20 AM ET

David Goeckeler - Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Jabre - Chief Financial Officer

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

Harlan Sur

Thank you for joining us today.

David Goeckeler

It's great to be here.

Harlan Sur

And Wissam, let me turn it over to you.

Wissam Jabre

We'll be making forward-looking statements, and I ask you to refer to our SEC filings for the risks associated with these statements. We will also be making references to non-GAAP financials, and their reconciliation to our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our Web site.

Harlan Sur

Perfect, thanks for that. And again, thanks for joining us today. The team has had a busy few weeks. I mean you had earnings on April 28, solid results and solid outlook by the team. Few days later an investor announced that they initiated a very large position in Western Digital. They issued a letter noting a very positive view of the company and its end markets, but they did offer some suggestions on how to unlock value. And then you had Investor Day, on May 10, where you announced some great new products that we'll touch up on a little bit later.

But I guess, firstly, what's your reaction as Western Digital's CEO and CFO to the suggestions contained in the investor letter?

David Goeckeler

Yes, so, Harlan, again, it's great to be here. Thanks for the invitation. We always look forward to talking about the business. Yes, it has been a busy two or three weeks, there's no doubt about it. We were very happy with the quarter, the way it played out and where the business was, so we thought that was a great result of our execution and delivering what we said we were going to do. Clearly, we had been preparing for quite some time for our product launch in our Investor Day, and I think that was a very good demonstration of, quite honestly, why I came to Western Digital, which was to create value, like how do we create value. We have -- I think we have great franchises; we're in good markets with good end market demand.

The world needs -- always generating more data. How do you store it? How do you take advantage of it? And the fact that we were able to announce a number of market-leading products, I think on the drive side we took the industry to 22-terabyte and 26-terabyte drives. I'm sure we'll talk about that a little bit more.

Harlan Sur

Yes.

David Goeckeler

And I think that may have been a bit surprising to some folks. We also announced our new enterprise SSDs on BiCS5, the new WB Black products, so a lot of really great innovation, which is -- was one of the big priorities when I got here, which was turn up the innovation engine, we have tremendous technology, organize the company in a way that we can get back to market-leading products. I think that's working, again, all in that theme of creating value. And I think it's, really when I think about the last two years, we've really been trying to do a couple of things which -- well, a number of things, but in the big picture, a couple of things.

One is, the business we have today, run it better. I mean get better results. I think the year before I came, we delivered about a little over $3.00 in EPS, last four quarters over $8.00 in EPS, so we think we're performing better, products are better. But also, look at the business and how can we restructure it and how can we give ourselves more optionality in the future. And we've done a lot of work around that, whether it's restructuring the business, in a way, into business units that give us more focus and the ability to execute, focus on our balance sheet. Really, we're retired over $2.5 billion worth of debt, which gives us more strategic optionality in the future.

We've moved a segment reporting, which gives more visibility into the business. And even things like this IRS case we just settled, which is -- nobody necessarily likes to make payments of that magnitude, but to reduce -- to eliminate that uncertainty in the business and get that behind us I think gives us more strategic flexibility in the future. So, we've really been in that vein of both execute the business better, structure ourselves in a way where we can get the most out of it, and then also structure ourselves for the most strategic flexibility. And then, of course, look at ways that we can structurally create more value going forward. And I think that leads me all the way back to the letter from Elliott Management which was, from my perspective, a very constructive letter.

They basically see our businesses as very attractive, and they like some of the moves we've made, clearly have some suggestions of some things that we'll talk about with them and are talking with them about how we can continue on this journey of unlocking the value of Western Digital.

So, Wissam?

Wissam Jabre

Yes, maybe I'll just add a few comments to that, David. I mean, I joined the company last quarter, and I also came to Western Digital to unlock value, create value. And I see everybody in the company, from the leadership team down, really focused on that, so -- and we have all the ingredients to be successful at doing that in the future.

Q - Harlan Sur

It sounds like it from your opening comments, but have you and this large shareholder held conversations since the letter was issued, and how have those discussions been?

David Goeckeler

Well, I mean, so I'll go back to the basics. I mean, we talk to all of our shareholders.

Harlan Sur

Yes.

David Goeckeler

So, we always have an ongoing dialogue with all of our shareholders. And, of course, we've had a dialogue with Elliot about their ideas. Like I said, I think their letter was very constructive, the conversations have been constructive. They really offered additional capital to help us on this journey of unlocking this value. And like I said, I think that is a very, very positive step forward, and we'll continue the discussions with them and we'll have more to say as those progress.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. And you mentioned a little bit about this in your opening remarks but, again, you held your Analyst Day just about two weeks ago. As you were discussing before we started the fireside chat, I actually thought it was really well-balanced, right, it was where has the team come from, the performance, where are we going, talk about execution, talk about roadmaps, talk about product strategy, and then talk about the future of financial profile, right, if the team executes to all that it says it can do. So, maybe you can just give us an overview and some of the key takeaways from the Analyst Day?

David Goeckeler

Yes, so we've been making a lot of changes over the last couple of years in the company. That all culminates with the model we put out, I'll let Wissam go through the details of that here in just a minute. But that's what we really wanted to get to. We have restructured the company, we brought in new leadership; we're driving innovation. Again, I think the -- we started the day before our Investor Day with a product launch of a lot of different technology we've been working on across the business, that I think I've been talking about this quite a bit since I came into the company.

I mean, getting back on our front foot, market-leading technology, we're a product company, having market-leading technology, being able to bring innovation to your customers and offer them a better value proposition puts us -- puts everybody in a better situation. We moved the whole industry forward, we move ourselves forward. We're in a market where there's no shortage of demand to store data, we just need to make it more economical, and how do you leverage that data. And that's what we're very good at, and to have a day where we launch market-leading products across the entire portfolio felt really good. And it's a direct result of the changes we made, about 18 months ago, to bring in general managers and get the teams focused on driving innovation.

So, that was really important. From there, we talked through how the portfolio plays out with our big customers, some of big moves we've made. And we have -- I think we have a very unique business in that we sell, literally, over $1 billion worth of product to single customers, so the largest datacenter operators in the world. And we go thorough that all the way to selling 300 million devices to customers all around the world. So, we have a very large range and access to market. Of course, we deal with every OEM on the PC and smartphone side of it, and then have a big at-scale distribution business.

So, just talked about how we use that breadth of the company and how that influences the portfolio when we want to get ourselves in the position where we have the ability to mix the portfolio in the best way possible to get the best financial return for our portfolio. And then talked -- we talked a little bit about how that shows up in big customers, especially this -- we've had a big breakthrough in the last year, which is NVMe Enterprise SSDs, we've talked about this a lot, getting qualified at the major cloud vendors and major OEMs. It's a very, very, very big step forward for the company. It's very difficult to do, there's very few companies that have done it. And you're able to do that you have a lot of success in that part of the market. So, there, I think we moved on to then give some visibility into just all of the changes we have made inside the company. I think we clearly, when we restructured the business into a business unit model to focus on the technology, but we also made a lot of other changes. Over 70% of the people on my staff have changed in the last two years, so.

Harlan Sur

Yes.

David Goeckeler

And we've got the team, including Wissam, let's -- I want to publicly congratulate Wissam. I mean, literally, a couple months into the business and stand up in an investor day is quite an achievement. And he was instrumental in getting us there. But it's been a two-year process to get the team in place that I think we need to drive this business forward. And we've gotten to that point just within the last quarter. So, that doesn't mean we're waiting for that to make changes and perform, like I said, the numbers are all better across the board in those two years. But that really got us to the point where we could put a model out there of what we think we are going to manage this business to, what we know we are going to manage this business to over the next couple of years. So, maybe Wissam, you want to go through that a little bit.

Wissam Jabre

Sure. Thanks, David. So, yes, I mean what we also laid out as you noted, Harlan, in your question the improved performance over the last couple of years.

Harlan Sur

Yes.

Wissam Jabre

We've seen good revenue uptick. We are seeing really good gross margin expansion. Little bit -- almost close to 6 percentage points from -- in the last couple of years. We have seen good improvement in the operating margin that shows through the great ability of the operating leverage in the model. And then with that obviously EPS and free cash flow, EBITDA. So, when you look at all the metrics in the business, we have seen good -- the earnings power of the business has improved quite a bit over the last couple of years. What we laid out in terms of the target models for us at Investor Day, we did really lay out target models for hard disk and flash. So, on the hard disk revenue growth CAGR ranges 4 to 6% with a gross margin of 31 to 34%. On the flash side, we are targeting a growth of 10 to 12% with gross margin that's 35 to 37%. And what this really adds up to for the company is a revenue growth target of 7 to 9% with a gross margin target of 33 to 36% translating into 17 to 22% of range for the operating margins.

And on the CapEx side, our target for the long term is 8 to 10% of revenue. So, they are really good targets for us. Everybody is focused on obviously driving the business towards those. And, what sort of gives me more confidence on how the model work is when we look at FY 22 and -- we are pretty much approaching the lower ends of the ranges on the gross margin and the operating margin.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Before I -- I want to jump into some of the near-term supply and demand dynamics, but before I do that, I want to see if there are any questions from the audience. Please wait for the mic. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. After your Analyst Day, I was paying attention to your outlook on CapEx. So, I wonder if you can walk us through what's driving -- whether it is higher capital intensity. Or, is it just the fact that you need to invest more because you are seeing a lot more demand for storage in the future?

Wissam Jabre

Maybe I'll start making few comments. And David, please feel free to add. The -- so what -- when you look at the CapEx, the 8 to 10% target if you sort of think of it by business unit, we're seeing around 4 to 6% for the hard disk drive business. And the rest would go into the flash. And so, this is over the long. We do see a bit of increase in capital intensity over the shorter term. But in the long term, we expect to be within sort of historical ranges.

David Goeckeler

So, I guess one thing I'll add to that is we talked about this a lot. The hard drive industry is changing. The hard drive industry has gone through a long period of basically capacity absorption as client has declined. And this is a 15-year transition if I look at the way our infrastructure is used. We've had a very long transition from hard drives which -- client devices into foundation of the cloud.

Eighty five - ninety percent of storage in the cloud is on hard drives. And it will be for a very long time. So, we've essentially reached the point where in Media & Heads, we have to invest for that growth now. All that growth over the last decade was just consuming the fall of client for the most part. And so, now we are returning to growth in the industry. You can see it in the top line we are forecasting growth. And that's going to take some level of investment on a CapEx point of view in the drive business. But, we are going to be very disciplined about how we go about that. We are going to get -- we are going to invest for the growth is actually there as opposed building excess capacity. I think the history of the drive industry is how do you absorb all the excess capacity that's there. And the rise of the cloud has been based on that. And we are the end of that period.

And so, now we'll be very disciplined about investing. So, we can fuel the growth in the cloud. That's a great market to be in and a great business to be in. And we have to invest in Heads & Media for that. But, again we are going to be very disciplined about that to get supply and demand matched going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

How much of Elliott's proposal was already on your roadmap or if any of it? Or, how much of this would be a -- I guess I will call it rather sudden strategic shift?

David Goeckeler

Like I said, I have been doing two things which is one, execute the business better. I think the franchises we are in good businesses, we just talked about our model. And -- but also you always look at structurally how can you change the playing field that you are on. And I think that's always something we look at and have been looking at. I think their lather and their engagement in that process has been very, very constructive because they are bringing capital along with it. So, -- I won't go into any particular idea that we looked at or haven't looked at. But, I think that any money that comes along and invest in your business and wants to be a partner in driving that change is a very good thing. And we are going to engage with them with that point of view. And we are engaging with them at that point of view.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

On the near- to mid-term environment, so the team remains -- based off of the last earnings call, team remains pretty optimistic on growth in the second-half, combination of seasonal trends, strength in your end markets. And you guys are also driving some nice new product cycles. So, if I look at your end markets cloud and hyperscale which is about of 40% of your overall business, CapEx spending by the cloud titans is up is 30% this year with a stronger waiting towards the second-half, enterprise demand remain strong as well as commercial PCs and gaming.

On the flipside, smartphone, consumer PC, retail is a bit weaker here in the first-half. And somewhat unclear as to whether or not we do get the seasonal step up in consumer in the second-half. Given your end market diversification, the mix, the visibility, give us the confidence on growth of the business in second-half and unpack the demand drivers, the product cycle drivers and maybe some of the areas which you do think are going to be a bit weaker in the second-half?

David Goeckeler

I think your question kind of got it all. You summed it up pretty well there. The cloud demand, enterprise demand is strong, continues to be strong. I think in that part of the business, we are in the position -- and our customers are in the position of still chasing the supply chain to get all the components to meet -- need to actually build the true demand. So, that demand is there. And it's still in environment where both us and our customers are trying to get all the pieces they need across the supply chain to build out what we like to build out.

That said, we see strong demand and the ability to meet that demand in the second-half. On the consumer, there's no doubt. I mean when you look at the consumer, there is increasing headwinds on the consumer. We see it across our business. Again, I think we have this unique position of having a global consumer business as well as a big hyperscale business and the pieces in between. In the headwinds on the consumer side, you got it on consumer PCs, smartphones, and just consumer business in general. We do see increasing headwinds in that business. So, it's a little bit of -- there's a lot of strength in the enterprise and cloud side of the business. And there is increasing headwinds on anything that's associated with the consumer on a global basis whether it's lockdowns in China or the war in Europe or just inflation, so, very dynamic environment. You put that with a supply chain environment -- again we still feel very good about the business.

The big picture, the macro trends more data in the world, our ability to store and that all starts with making sure innovation -- our innovation engine is fine tuned and running. And we feel very good about that on both sides of the business whether it's our ability to launch 22-terabyte and 26-terabyte drives in the last couple of weeks and bring those to market as we go throughout the year or accelerating our big five transition in the enterprise SSD consumer SSD, driving that. And then eventually moving on to big six, but, right now it's all about big five and ramping that. And we feel good about where the portfolio is.

Harlan Sur

And so, netting all of that out, the team still feels pretty confident about growth in the second-half?

David Goeckeler

We feel good about the second-half, right. Again it's a very dynamic environment. I mean -- we say we only forecast one quarter at a time. But when we look at where the world is at, still very dynamic supply chain, very strong cloud demand, enterprise demand, commercial demand, increasing headwinds on the consumer side.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. And then, on the supply side, the team has actually managed the supply chain dislocations very, very well by COVID-19 related logistics and freight delays, lock downs, tight component supply and higher prices. Obviously, your JV NAND flash fab had some issues in the March quarter. How do you see the component shortages as you move to the second-half of the year? Are they starting to ease and with the easing of the China lock downs in the past few weeks, is that whole China production value chain starting to recover?

David Goeckeler

I'll make some comments and then Wissam can make some comments as well. It's still very dynamic. I had thought it would be things would be loosening up by now in some parts of the supply chain. And that hasn't been the case. So, we're still really managing month-to-month, quarter-to-quarter to get the linearity in the supply, we need across the portfolio. Obviously, we've got that dialed in a lot better than it was maybe a year-ago when it was, we are in the thick of it. I think everybody has settled in and just learned how to manage it now. But there's not enough components out there for what everybody wants to build through, there's absolutely no doubt about that. The China situation is continues to be very difficult. There's still lock down, still impacting us in our flash back and we're managing through it, there's no doubt about it, we managed through Shenzhen, where we had a media factory as well, shut down for a couple of weeks that rippled through the business. But we are able to manage that. It's still just a very dynamic environment. And when I look at it from a cost perspective, the costs have been going up in the business, we were maybe a year-ago, we were at $30 million a quarter, 30 plus then we bumped up to 50 plus, and now we're $70 million in COVID costs and logistics. I'm hopeful that that will start to ease as we go through the second-half. But we're going to have to start, it's very difficult to predict, we're going to have to start to see some loosening up of some of the restrictions in China. And hopefully the supply chain gets a little more predictable.

Wissam Jabre

I don't have much to add to that. I think you covered well, thank you.

Harlan Sur

So year-to-date, the Yen has weakened against the dollar but about anywhere from 12% to 14%. I would assume that this is a tailwind on your Flash gross margins, right given that you purchase your wafers, from the joint venture. But I know that the team also at the same time hedges some of this. So, Wissam, help us understand how this sort of sharp movement in FX may or may not be a tailwind for the Flash gross margins for the near-term?

Wissam Jabre

Yes, I mean in the near-term, you just mentioned we do have a layered hedging approach. And so in the near-term, we won't see much of that tailwind in the P&L. There's a couple of things. There's obviously the fact that we do hedge and near-term our hedges are higher than short and then longer-term. But there's also the -- we have to account for the product cycle, the manufacturing cycle, and when this when we start seeing the products basically hitting our P&L. And so, we in the near-term, we don't see much of an impact from it, probably a few quarters down, if depending on and I'm not going to sit here and speculate for sure FX is going to go but depending on how FX goes, we may start seeing some of it.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Any questions from the audience? So let's talk about the -- let's talk about some of the -- we've got one right up here.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, I was wondering if you could highlight some of the products you've brought to market with both hard drive and flash, you highlighted some of them in the call and just what the use cases are in terms of the benefits of having both hard drive and flash under the same roof? Thank you.

David Goeckeler

Yes, so the product side, the product launch was on the hard drive side was all about a couple of things. One is announcing a 22 terabyte drive. So, that was a big step forward. I think the industry was at 20 and there was a lot of big, all the discussion was how fast is 20 going to ramp, now we've got 22 out. And then on top of that, this we launched OptiNAND and the 20 terabyte drive, we launched energy assist in the 16, 18 and now those two things have come together with SMR and we're able to bring something called Ultra SMR to market which is really SMR on top of an OptiNAND drive and that gives you an extra 20% of density and so that's where you can, we announced 22 and 26, the 26 is Ultra SMR drive. And most all of the Big Data Center customers are now adopting SMR. They see that as the future and how they're going to increase capacity on their storage going forward. So, in a year ago, I think it was not quite as is, even six months ago, it wasn't quite as strong of a trend it is, as it is now, very clearly, most all of the really big players are adopting SMR.

So, that ability to bring Ultra SMR with OptiNAND to market, I think is a huge step forward with our ability to bring market leading drives. And then on the NAND side, the BiCS5 enterprise SSD, that we qualified across three hyperscalers, and two OEMs, and obviously, a bunch of channel places, but that's a BiCS4 product and you run out of supply at some point. So, being able to get that up to BiCS5 now and get that in the qualification process and get that shipping is a very big deal, because then we have more bit supply to then drive that product. So, that was a big product, obviously, the client SSD on BiCS5. So, just in general, getting BiCS5 across all the mainstream parts of the portfolio, and then some products around WD_BLACK again, which is a gaming product where we've made very good progress, we talked about some about having both of these in the same company has the ability to have just a very, very large relationship with our customers. It allows us to have a number of billion dollar plus relationships with our customers that allow a very good position as far as how we talk to them about the future their storage needs, and how we drive our innovation and research organizations and target that problem. I think something like OptiNAND comes out of that intersection of these technologies, there's no doubt about that. And then the ability to have an ad scale channel and retail business, we sell in every country in the world where it's legal to do so, we sell over 300 million devices around the world. And we also have a multibillion dollar channel business. So, the fact that we have two very large portfolios to drive that go to market engine just makes that whole thing more efficient, it gives you much better conversation with customers, where you're selling an enormous amount of product to them and opens up a lot of optionality about the future of their storage needs and how we innovate together on that.

I think most people know that in the big hyperscale market, it's a co-development model, you don't like go off buy yourself and build a product for three years and then show up, you like work together on here's what my storage needs are, here's what our innovation is, how do we get those to match. And we have an enormous relationship across two portfolios to have that conversation. So, and then it gives us scale on the go to market side. And of course, there's some research benefits where you start to see some interaction between the two portfolios.

Harlan Sur

OptiNAND is interesting, right because that really helped to unlock some of the areal density, acceleration combined with, let's say SMR, for example. It's always hard to look back and pontificate if you were a standalone HDD company, but with strong relationships with your NAND suppliers, would the team have been able to develop this OptiNAND solution and it feels like this is a good example of because you have Flash Team and HDD under one roof, that the two teams working together on a day-by-day basis were able to figure out this OptiNAND solution which leverages the technology of Flash but benefits the HDD team?

David Goeckeler

Yes, I really think that's kind of an unknowable question. I mean, you certainly could make that case, you could make. I mean, you could say the only drive company the thought of this was the one that had both franchises. I don't know if I would then make the other, I would be as strong in the other direction. But it certainly happened, and it certainly a very valuable technology. Could it have happened otherwise, it could have, it would have been harder. But again, look I think that there are just on this general topic, I think there are multiple ways to organize technology portfolios and technology franchises for the benefit of our shareholders and customers. There's not one single way that is the best way. And so I think what's important is to understand, what is the playing field of ways that you could do it? What are the pluses and minuses, what are the opportunity and obstacles of doing that? And that is always something that is top of mind. I think anybody if you're running a company, you have to be thinking about that on a continuous basis, so surely there's some innovation optionality, let's put it that way, but I wouldn't -- I wouldn't go as far to say that it's impossible to happen a different way.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. On the enterprise SSD side, 35% demand CAGR going forward, very, very strong growth outlook for this segment of the market, obviously, and it carries a higher profitability profile. You guys talked a lot about it at Analyst Day and it was good to see here that the team is engaged, one of the three major NAND flash suppliers that is engaged with the large Cloud guys on next generation enterprise SSDs, you've got about 8% market share today, you've got a target to double that over the next few years. The good news is, as you mentioned, you are qualifying your BiCS5 Next Gen NVMe platform. And you're getting set to ramp this in the September quarter, combined with the strong Cloud spending trends, is just painting a picture where you think that the enterprises as the business actually grows in the second-half of this calendar year?

David Goeckeler

We certainly think that the enterprise SSD story and I think we continue to say this for a couple of quarters is an evolving story, as we move from FY '23, we had to get the product out. I mean, the one thing about enterprise SSD and we build our own controller, the controller is matched to the memory, or the storage, the NAND so you got to get the NAND out of the fab and understand all the idiosyncrasies of it and all the issues and get the controller right. And then, you can start ramping the product. And we've gotten through that. And now we're going through the qualifications with the big players. And then, we'll go through the ramp. And certainly as we move through that process, and we have the supply of BiCS5, we will see growth in that portfolio.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. And then you've been executing on the flash side to your long-term target of driving 15% cost per bit declines. And you anticipate a similar cost on profile going forward. But more near-term, for this calendar year, you're sort of at the tail end of the BiCS5 ramp, you won't get the cost benefits of BiCS6 ramp probably until next year, because you're starting to ramp BiCS6 at the end of this year. So, most of the benefits on the cost side probably comes next year. So, given that BiCS5 was a very cost efficient technology node, you've benefited from this last year. Is calendar 2022, maybe from a cost per bit perspective trending below that 15% level and then it trends above the 15% decline, cost per bit decline level next year as you reaccelerate the BiCS6 ramp, is that the way that we should think about that?

David Goeckeler

Yes, let me make a few comments about this. We won't get into the particulars, how it shows up in any one node. I think one of the, for me, one of the most interesting things of the Investor Day is Siva's talk on just the dynamics of how we think about capital efficiency and investment in NAND technology. This is an area where the JV is just a huge benefit to us and Kioxia, we invest together on our roadmap. So, that's the BiCS technology for Kioxia and us, so you think about, they invest all of their engineers, we invest all of our engineers, they work side by side developing one specific roadmap.

So, together, I think we invest more than anybody else in NAND technology and driving it forward. We have a very specific, the team has had a very specific goal for 23 years, which is to -- they think about CapEx for incremental bit. That is a -- that's not an outcome of the innovation, that is a specific goal at the end, it's a requirement when you go in, how do I develop, how do I develop the most efficient CapEx per incremental bid and then I think Siva kind of unpacked a lot about why we're in such a good CapEx, why our business is so capital efficient, when you look over a decade or too long period, it comes back to this idea that charge trap cell.

We have the most efficient charge trap cell in the industry that's demonstrable in a very significant way. You then take that charge trap cell and you organize it in a die and then you stack them up. You do layers, so and then you can also change how many bits you're storing per cell, which is the logical scaling, our team's ability to pack more cells in a specific area then allows us to build the same density of NAND with fewer layers. And this has been probably the one of most interesting things for me over the last two years of being in this business where there is just a lot of discussion that if you have more layers, you're somehow ahead. And I think what Siva showed in like a 20-minute pitch is it's actually exactly the opposite, it's the fewer layers you have means you're ahead because you don't need as much real estate to deliver the same amount of bit growth. That makes our business very capital efficient over time. Now, obviously, the capital efficiency from one node to another is going to be different.

Harlan Sur

Right.

David Goeckeler

And BiCS5 was specifically chosen because wanted it to be very capital efficient and a very good transition, a lot of the same tooling in the fab, those kinds of things. So, it was designed in a way to make that a very efficient transition. BiCS6 is a little bit more of an architectural transition, will be a little bit more capital intensive. Average it all out, we're still comfortable with 15%.

Harlan Sur

That's right.

David Goeckeler

And we're driving to --

Harlan Sur

And then just one last question of Wissam on the target model, I've been getting some questions from investors. 17%-22% sort of cross-cycle operating margins, how do we think about the free cash flow margins on that?

Wissam Jabre

Well, we haven't -- I mean, look, we haven't guided the free cash flow per say, but we're really focused on optimizing our cash flow generation. And we're taking a lot of actions, whether on the working capital perspective we have a long list of initiatives, whether on looking at our capital efficiency, capital management, and most of all, discipline and ROI-based investment. All of these are really meant for us to continue to improve on that free cash flow margin.

Harlan Sur

Great insights. Thank you, Dave. Thanks, Wissam.

David Goeckeler

Thank you.

Wissam Jabre

Thank you for having us.

Harlan Sur

Thanks.