Volatility: A Leg Up For Active Credit Managers

peepo/E+ via Getty Images

By Jaina Varsani

In market volatility, some favor adjusting exposure via passive vehicles, but we believe a more nuanced, active approach is where real opportunities lie.

With passive investments, investors can seek to quickly and efficiently gain exposure to credit assets when markets are down and withdraw after they have risen. However, in our opinion, active credit strategies are a better way to take advantage of market opportunities that volatility creates, particularly in today's environment.

Let's take the Global Corporate Index. It represents 17,000 bonds, across approximately 19 sectors and rating bands. Passively, you need to have a broad, prorated representation of this index to generate the returns the index will achieve. But there is a hidden value that this approach does not capture. Within the index, there is a wide dispersion of available spreads relative to underlying credit risks that a passive investor can't capture, but that an active investor can.

Let's consider BBB-rated bonds. Theoretically, all of these bonds should have the same underlying credit risk given their external rating, and therefore the market should be offering roughly the same yield for them. A devil's advocate might say a BBB bond in the financial sector would not be the same as a telecommunications bond, for example. So, let's take BBB telecommunications issuers. They should broadly be providing the same yield, but don't generally do so in market sell-offs. Today, you could potentially get a spread pickup of over 150 basis points for one BBB senior bond versus another with a similar duration risk. In addition, one can find bonds in less cyclical sectors such as utilities and healthcare with spreads of 100bps and 50bps, respectively, over the index level, simply by credit selection. In periods of calm, this dispersion is typically much less pronounced.

What about where the credit rating agencies rate a particular bond as high yield (with a large spread), but which internal research suggests should be rated investment grade? Such "rising stars" can be an additional source of value for active managers beyond what passive investing can achieve (some of these bonds currently offer additional 160bps of spread over market-rated investment grade names). There remain many such bonds following downgrades at the onset of COVID.

In summary, we believe the best way to take advantage of market volatility is through active credit investing across sectors, issuers, and issues to find the value hidden in credit markets - particularly in volatile markets.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.