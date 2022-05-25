RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Volatility gets you in the gut. There's no question that when prices are jumping around, you feel different from when they're stable. - Peter Bernstein

Introduction

A few days back, I had put out a tweet on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report, highlighting how the tech-focused hedge fund Tiger Global had taken a real mauling. That brings me to that old axiom- one man's meat is another man's poison. I think it's fair to say that even as Tiger Global and other tech-heavy funds were sent to the cleaners, owners of the ProShares Short QQQ ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQ) were laughing all the way to the bank; for the uninitiated, PSQ is a leveraged product that looks to provide -1x the "daily return" of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index. In other words, it flourishes when the Nasdaq 100 is failing.

As a disclaimer, I want to reiterate that those who are not familiar with leverage risk, those who are not familiar with the facet of compounding, and those who are unable to monitor the markets on a daily basis, should refrain from pursuing this product. Also do keep in mind the daily reset nature of PSQ, which could make its returns for a period longer than a single day, vary in amount from the -1x return of the Nasdaq 100.

Is It A Good Time To Pursue PSQ?

I'm currently ambivalent about the prospect of pursuing PSQ, and I believe there are good and bad reasons. Here are some considerations which may help you make a decision.

There are many reasons why the Nasdaq-100 has been witnessing some drastic drawdowns this year and at the start of the selling cycle. One common complaint was that valuations were rather pricey and that these stocks needed to come down to more palatable multiples, particularly in an environment where the easy money taps were likely to be tightened by the Fed.

Financing conditions will likely continue to get more stringent well into next year, but I'm not sure the "steep valuations" complaint still holds. For instance, let's look at the forward P/E valuations of the top-10 stocks of the Nasdaq relative to their historical average (these top 10 names enjoy hefty clout and currently account for 53% of the total index). Based on the data below, we can see that 7 out of the top-10 names are currently trading at sizeable discounts to their long-term averages and even for those who are trading at a premium, the percentage difference isn't substantial. Towards the end of 2020, when the tech euphoria was in full flow, forward multiples were trading at hefty premiums of over 50% relative to the historical average.

With valuations at more reasonable levels, there's a chance we could see some bargain hunters come on board and thus dampen the momentum of PSQ.

The other angle that I wanted to highlight was the limited number of stocks that trade above the psychologically crucial 200DMA. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, to see this at levels of 10% is not a very common occurrence and it does point to a very intriguing future.

Having said that, what I also wanted to reiterate are some of my findings from my 2016 Dow Award-winning paper- "Leverage For The Long Run." What I found was that when stocks drop below their long-term moving averages in bear market conditions, it typically serves as a strong catalyst for volatility to be ramped up even more.

Well, in that case, things don't appear to be entirely bright for PSQ, as this is a product that tends to find it challenging to deliver returns when volatility gets amplified beyond the norm. Just for some perspective, over the last 5 years, the index's annualized volatility rate has come in at around 22.55%. Incidentally, there have been periods over the last 5 years when the annualized volatility has even hit levels of 34%. If you look at the volatility-return matrix below, note that, even if we see a period where the Nasdaq 100 does not deliver any returns, PSQ could still end up losing money by over 6% if the volatility rate is within the 25% threshold.

Conclusion

As noted in this week's edition of The Lead-Lag Report, after eight straight weeks of losses (something which we haven't witnessed in decades), the market could be due an oversold bounce, which would of course be bad for PSQ. But then again, I don't believe a sustained rally is in the cards. I say this because I still don't believe market breadth is signaling total annihilation, and besides, high yield spreads have only started taking off recently and still look some way from hitting a climax point.

I feel that Treasuries have only recently begun exhibiting their traditional risk-off characteristics; this could trigger capital outflows away from equities and a rotation toward fixed income assets given the onset of lower yields. This may perhaps galvanize another leg-up for PSQ, but we'll just have to wait and see.