BlackJack3D/iStock via Getty Images

The cybersecurity industry has seen strong investor interest in the past years and the positive sentiment accelerated in 2021 as sophisticated attacks such as Sunburst hack and Log4j made headlines. In addition, in the light of geopolitical tensions, the potential for cyber warfare has significantly increased--thus further increasing the demand for strong security systems.

Many cybersecurity stocks are trading at attractive valuation premiums, with P/E >50 and P/S >10 being the norm, not the exception. Are the valuations justified. In this article I will analyse the fundamentals of SentinelOne (NYSE:S), a leading cyber-security stock from Israel. I structure a Residual Earnings framework based on forward 5-year analyst consensus and find that the stock is likely overvalued. My base-case target price is $13.78/share.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading cybersecurity company from Israel. The company pioneered the XDR (extended detection and response) application system, which basically is a cybersecurity platform powered by artificial intelligence. XDR collects and correlates data sources across multiple sources to detect and automatically respond to cyber threats. According to IDC, Sentinel's addressable market is expected to grow from approximately $26 billion in 2020 to $40.2 billion in 2024, representing a 4-year CAGR of about 11.9%. In the company's IPO prospectus S-1 filing SentinelOne highlights 4 major markets: 1) Corporate Endpoint Security; 2) Cybersecurity Analytics, Intelligence, Response, and Orchestration; 3) IT Operations Management, and; 4) IoT Security. SentinelOne serves customers globally and has offices in Israel, the United States and Japan. SentinelOne first sold shares to the public in July 2021. Notably, SentinelOne stock is the biggest single investment of Daniel Loeb's Third Point, holding $1.02 billion worth of shares.

SentinelOne's mission is as follows:

SentinelOne is autonomous cybersecurity built for what’s next. Our mission is to keep the world running by protecting and securing the core pillars of modern infrastructure: data and the systems that store, process, and share information.

Financials

SentinelOne has seen super-charged growth in 2021. Annualized recurring revenues, ARR, grew from $131 million in 2020 to $292 million in 2021, representing an increase of 121% year over year. In addition, SentinelOne managed to increase active customers with 100k+ of ARR from 219 in 2020 to 520 in 2021, growing 137% annualized. However, despite the strong revenue growth and despite the increase in gross margin from 58% to 63%, SentinelOne is not profitable. In 2021, SentinelOne recorded losses attributable to shareholders of $271 million.

SentinelOne ended the year 2021 with $1.67 billion of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $29 million. Cash provided from operations was negative $95.6 million and investing cash outflow was $19.7 million

SentinelOne Investor presentation, 2021

For the current fiscal year management gave strong guidance: Revenues are expected to be between $366-370 million, indicating high double-digit year over year growth of 79-81%. The company also expects to increase operating margins, yet has not given a specific estimate as the company's primary focus remains product portfolio expansion, business scale and topline revenue growth. SentinelOne has set a long-term target EBIT margin of greater than 20%.

Valuation

Valuing a loss-making, yet high-growth company such as SentinelOne is very difficult. Predicting a company's business operations including revenues and profit-margins multiple years out into the future tends to be highly imprecise. Thus, please take the following section with caution.

To value SentinelOne, I use the Residual Earnings Framework based on the following key assumptions:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2027.

I think a WACC of 8.5% is adequate, reflecting SentinelOne's relative strong growth potential and favorable exposure to the secular cybersecurity tailwind.

For the terminal growth rate, I apply expected nominal GDP growth at 3.5%. Although I think that growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth is understating SentinelOne's potential, I want to be conservative in my valuation.

Based on the above metrics, my calculation returns a base-case target price of $13.78/share. Thus, SentinelOne stock appears overvalued by more than 35%.

Analyst Forecast, Author's Calculation

However, as I said, investors should acknowledge that there is considerable uncertainty in forecasting business fundamentals of a growth company for multiple years into the future. Thus, investors might want to consider different scenarios. Enclosed you will find a sensitivity analysis based on different combinations of TV growth and WACC. For reference, red scenarios imply overvaluation, green scenarios undervaluation. Feel free to select the scenario you deem most appropriate.

Analyst Forecast, Author's Calculation

Risks

Investors looking to buy into SentinelOne's equity - despite the stock's valuation premium - should be aware of the following downside risks: First, SentinelOne is writing losses. There is no guarantee that the company will achieve significant profitability in the next few years, if ever. Second, a worsening macro-environment including inflation and supply-chain challenges could negatively impact SentinelOne's customer base. If challenges turn out to be more severe and/or last longer than expected, the company's financial outlook should be adjusted accordingly. Third, investors should monitor competitive forces in the cybersecurity industry. If competition increases more than what is modelled by analysts, profitability margins and EPS estimates for SentinelOne must be adjusted accordingly. Fourth, much of SentinelOne's share price volatility is currently driven by investor sentiment towards risk and growth assets. Thus, investors should expect price volatility even though SentinelOne's business outlook remains unchanged. Finally, inflation and rising-real yields could add significant headwinds to SentinelOne's stock price, as the higher discount rates affect the net-present value of long-dated cash-flows.

Conclusion

SentinelOne's exposure to favorable tailwinds in the cybersecurity industry exposes the stock to strong growth potential. But arguably, these favorable trends have already been fully priced into the stock, thus balancing the current risk/reward. In fact, a residual earnings valuation implies that very likely too much speculation is priced in and it is difficult to justify the company's current price-based consensus fundamentals. I initiate with a sell recommendation and a base-case target price of $13.78.