With the recent fall in all asset classes, one has to consider all possible risks. Not that this is possible, but the products that we are about to discuss have a very decent chance to fight most financial risks. Today we are going to present 2 bonds from the federally owned utility company Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

The bonds in question

TVE and TVC basic information (proprietary software)

These two bonds are among the most interesting products that trade on the exchange. They are puttable automatic reset rate securities. This means that they will be reset to a lower rate based on a spread above the 30-year constant maturity rate (CMT). For TVE as an example, if the CMT + a spread of 0.84% is lower than the current coupon, the coupon will be reset to a lower-rate coupon. This automatically gives the holder the option to put its bond to TVA and receive $25 for each bond. It is a very rare situation in fixed income when we have a put option rather than a call option. Both bonds had their rates reset in March and April 2020 to rates of 2.216% for TVE and 2.13% for TVC. At the time the 30-year treasury yields traded at their all-time lows:

30-year Treasury Yield (Saint Louis FED)

For TVE and TVC to become puttable, again we will have to see this chart making a new low on the calculation date of any of the securities. It is not a highly probable event, but it has its value for sure, which we will discuss later.

If we strip the put option from TVE and TVC we can just notice that they are rated AAA by Fitch, Aaa by Moody's, and AA+ by S&P. At the time of writing the YTM of both is around 3.75%. TVC matures in 6 years while TVE matures in 7 years. The spread to the 7-year treasury yield at the moment is around 0.9%. We will try to defend the thesis that this is a very large spread that is not justified and it is quite normal for these products to trade with tighter spreads to the treasury.

Company profile

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is a federally-owned electric utility corporation in the United States. TVA's service area covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. While owned by the federal government, TVA receives no taxpayer funding and operates similarly to a private for-profit company. It is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and is the sixth-largest power supplier and largest public utility in the country. This company is like a country inside of the country. It was part of Roosevelt's new deal so it is created by crisis to survive all kinds of crises.

Credit ratings

We start with the definition of AAA credit rating by Investopedia

AAA is the highest possible rating that may be assigned to an issuer's bonds by any of the major credit rating agencies. AAA-rated bonds have a high degree of creditworthiness because their issuers are easily able to meet financial commitments and have the lowest risk of default. Rating agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch Ratings use the letters "AAA" to identify bonds with the highest credit quality, while Moody's uses the similar "Aaa" to signify a bond's top-tier credit rating.

As of the moment TVA has the following credit ratings from the three agencies:

TVA Credit Profile (TVA website)

The latest updates from the agencies can be found here:

Usually, there is nothing to say when the company has such high credit ratings, but we will post just some of the quotes from rating agencies so that the reader gets the idea that TVA is basically as risky as the USA itself.

Fitch:

Debt Profile

TVA's debt profile is neutral to the final rating. The TVA Act limits the authority's outstanding bonds to an amount not to exceed $30 billion. Outstanding power bonds and discount notes counting against the debt limit totaled approximately $21 billion at fiscal YE 2019. Power bonds have maturities that are reasonably staggered and range between one and 50 years. Discount notes have maturities of less than one year. TVA's outstanding power bonds are not obligations of the U.S., and the U.S. does not guarantee the payments of principal or interest on the bonds. However, Fitch believes the repayment of outstanding global power bonds would ultimately receive the support of the federal government in the event of fiscal distress given TVA's status as a wholly-owned corporation of the U.S. government.

S&P:

The 'AA+' debt ratings are above the 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for the debt in the authority's name, reflecting the application of the GRE criteria and our opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood that the U.S. government will provide timely extraordinary support to TVA debt in the event of financial distress.

Moody's has always considered TVA bonds as safe as possible under their methodology as well:

Credit Rating Dynamic (Moody's)

Financing spreads of TVA

Spread TVA vs Treasury (TVA Website)

TVE and TVC vs treasury yield curve

TVC and TVE on the Yield Curve (author's spreadsheet)

TVA used to issue 30-year issues and recently it has issued a 5-year power bond. For the 5 shorter-term bonds the nominal coupon has never been more than 0.5% higher than the corresponding Treasury yield on the day of the issuance. The Last Bond was issued on 9/15/2021 with a spread to 10-year treasury of 0.19%. In the great financial crisis, TVA was able to issue 30-year bonds at less than 1% spread to the Treasury.

Comparison with corporate bonds

A group of corporate bonds with lower ratings that have similar YTM as TVE and TVC:

Comparable Corporate Bonds (Finra Website) Comparable Corporate Bonds 2 (Finra Website)

Coca-Cola (KO), Toyota (TM), and Costco (COST) are certainly a trademark for the U.S. investor, but bond yields are correlated with credit risk. If credit premiums are widening, TVE and TVC should be the last to widen. Here is one bond to compare:

Coca Cola A+ Rated Bond (Finra Website)

If an A+ rated bond from Coca-Cola can trade at 0.5% spread to treasury, why would an AA+ bond from a federally owned utility with a cap on leverage trade at 0.9%? There are many examples like this.

The Put option

As per the prospectus:

If the Coupon Rate is reset to a lower rate, the holder can put (return) any or all of their Bonds to TVA and receive $25 for each Bond they put

It is very important to understand that the put option is only a right for the holder of the bond. If for some reason the 30-year yields make a new low on the calculation date for the bonds they will have the right to receive $25. At the current price, this is around 9% capital appreciation potential. The value of this put option has to be added to the price of the bonds but it is not very likely to have any effect on pricing.

How to calculate the value of the put option

If the 30-year treasury yield makes a new low sometime in the future on the calculation date that determines the coupon for TVC or TVE a holder of TVC will generate a profit of around 9%. This will give some extra value to TVC and TVE in comparison to the other 6-7-year bonds only in a situation where the current spread between the 30 years and the 5-7-year treasury widens. If for example, the 5-7-year treasuries yield goes lower on its own, the price of TVC, TVE, and any other high-quality bond will just move higher on its own even without having a put option. The holder of TVC and TVE needs to understand that the put option does not give that much of an extra value, but in no way it is negative. It probably can be treated as irrelevant in this particular case.

So, to calculate the value of the options one needs to calculate the probability of this scenario: 5-7-year treasury yield stays flat at 2.8% while the 30-year Treasury yield goes to 1% at some point in the future on the calculation date for TVC as an example. Let's say you give this scenario a 5% probability to happen and you generate an extra 9% somewhere in the future before maturity. If we assume this can happen every single year with the same probability then we can say that it is most likely to happen in 3 years' time, so we are about to receive 3% "extra yield" per year on average. So with 95% probability, we receive 3.7% and with 5% probability, we receive 6.7%. This adds 0.15% to the yield of TVC or around 20 cents. Now you need to think how much of a probability you give to the 30-year making a new low at 1% while the 5-7-year stays flat at 2.8%. 5% probability is just used for the calculation, the real probability is way lower than 1% and this is why this put option at the moment has almost 0 value.

Fair value estimate

To reach some "fair value," we will use the last 4 issues TVA has placed. These are 3 10-year bonds and 1 5-year bond. The average spread to treasuries they were issued at is 0.33%. At the moment we have the comparable Treasury yield at 2.8% so our fair value estimate is for the TVE and TVC to be priced at 3.13%. For TVC this gives a price of around 23.70. Here is the price/yield chart for TVC:

TVC Price/Yield Chart (Author's Spreadsheet)

In times when people invest $1000 and become millionaires, making 2-3 % on a trade is not that spectacular so I will paraphrase. TVC in the example gives you 3% capital appreciation potential while you are holding an AAA instrument with a very low duration and hedging reaction. The calculations are pretty similar for TVE.

TVC and TVE as a leveraged pair trade

One who believes that the YTM spread between TVC and TVE and the 5-year and 7-year treasury will narrow and wants to trade only this narrowing can simply go long TVC and TVE and short IEF. The risk of course is for the spread to widen and even though I am not seeing any reason for this, it can pretty much happen with such low volume products. The borrowing cost for IEF was lower than 1% last time I checked it so the largest cost of the trade will be the rising leverage expense and the more time it takes for the spread to narrow the lower the ROE of the proposed trade. One needs to be good at astrology to determine the timeframe for the spread to narrow.

Conclusion

TVC and TVE represent 14% of our newly announced portfolio to subscribers based on the logic presented in the article. If you find the idea well presented, you may have the interest to check out the other part of the portfolio. In the meantime, we continue to try to fight all risks possible with such ideas

