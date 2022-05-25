Awilco Drilling PLC (AWLCF) CEO Eric Jacobs on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q1 2022 Results Conference Call May 25, 2022 7:00 AM ET

Thank you very much, Stuart, and welcome to the first quarter presentation for 2022. Today, we're going to go through the agenda, which is the main events and the Q1 results, the dispute update and then a summary. And then we'll be opening up for questions and answers.

I'm taking over to the main events. So we've had no revenue earned in the first quarter. The EBITDA loss of USD 6.2 million and a net loss of USD 6.6 million. And the WilHunter we sold -- or sold for environmentally responsible recycling in Turkey, and we expect that delivery to be sometime mid-June. We've also sold WilPhoenix to Well-Safe Solutions Limited for USD 15.5 million. And the Phoenix is planned to be delivered on or about the 1st of June.

In parallel, we've secured a short-term shareholder loan for up to $4 million as a bridge financing. And we also continued our preparations for the arbitration against -- cases against Keppel FELS. Then I'll hand you over to our CFO, to go through the first quarter results.

Okay. Thank you, Eric. The income statement for Q1 2022, no operations in the quarter, no revenue. The rig operating expense is $2.6 million. That was primarily the ongoing running costs of the WilPhoenix, which averaged at $27,700 per day.

The G&A expense is $3.6 million of that, $2.1 million is in respect of legal fees in connection with the arbitration. So the underlying ongoing G&A was $1.5 million for the quarter. Minimal depreciation and impairment was -- some charges coming through in connection with the SPS costs that filtered through to the first quarter, and they've effectively been written off. So operating loss for the quarter, $6.5 million. Small FX movement, with a net loss for the quarter of $6.6 million, equivalent to $0.12 loss per share.

On to the balance sheet. There we go. So the rig machinery and equipment, $15.7 million as basically the WilPhoenix sales price with Well-Safe less any cost of disposal plus some asset value in connection with office equipment and office modifications. The trade and other receivables, $269,000. There's a couple of small items sold in Q1 that has all since been paid.

Prepayments and accrued revenue, $542,000 principally insurance and inventory onboard fuel inventories, what we have there. And cash at the end of the quarter, $1.9 million. So total assets, $18.6 million.

Below the line there, trade and other creditors, $743,000. Accruals and provisions, probably a significant item in there is about $1.4 million in respect of accrued interest in connection with the WilHunter U.K. Limited tax claim and also the current tax payable of $9.3 million, and those are required to be included in there as part of the group accounts. But as we'll mention later that the claim in respect to that is, I guess, WilHunter U.K. Limited with no recourse back up to the parent.

Thank you very much, Ian. Then a quick update on the disputes. So the arbitration process related to the termination of the new build, the Rig 1 and Rig 2 continue. And as -- people who've been following us know, the claims amount to a total of $97.7 million plus interest. The tribunal hearing for Rig 1 has been scheduled to commence in October '22, with an award expected no later than Q1 '23.

The hearing for Rig 2 has now been scheduled to commence in May 2023. When it comes to the WilHunter U.K. Limited, the tax dispute, as Ian mentioned, the Rule 38 applications demanding the tribunal's decision to be set aside and remade was dismissed on the 6th of December '21. And therefore, the WilHunter U.K. Limited has been put into liquidation or in the process of being put into liquidation, and it's considered a liability for the subsidiary and not for the parent company.

I think that's about it, then we will come to the summary. So both the WilPhoenix and WilHunter are now sold. However, we are looking at new rig opportunities and evaluated case-by-case basis. There is a lot of movement in the market, and we see that there are opportunities. When it comes to our organization, that will be sized to manage the arbitrations while retaining operational flexibility and capability to assess new investment opportunities as they arise.

I'd like to take the opportunity also to thank the crew on the WilPhoenix for an excellent job over the years that they've been with us, and we wish them good luck in their new endeavors. The short-term share loan was secured with funding until proceeds from the rig sales are received. So that loan will be paid back during the course of the summer.

We're actively managing the arbitration process towards Keppel to receive refunds of paid installments, which we are working diligently on that process. And we still remain confident that we have strong cases against the yard. And we're opening up for any Q&A. Catherine, have we received any questions?

Eric Jacobs

If the participants should come up with any questions and we'll close the session, so we feel free to send them to Catherine or myself, and we will do our utmost to answer them. If there are no questions, then I think we'll call it a day.

