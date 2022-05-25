da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its units of common stock and warrants, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm acquires and operates websites in various industry verticals.

ONFO has little to recommend it as its topline revenue is contracting from a tiny base, other financial metrics are worsening, and it operates in a highly competitive environment with low barriers to entry.

While high risk-tolerant day traders may have an interest in playing the IPO, as an investment opportunity, I’m on Hold for ONFO.

Onfolio Overview

Wilmington, DE-based Onfolio was founded to acquire and run websites in verticals that management believes will offer long-term growth prospects.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dominic Wells, who has been with the firm since May 2019 and was previously founder of Digital Wells Limited, dba Human Proof Designs, which is an Internet marketing agency.

The company’s primary verticals include:

Pets

Arts and Crafts

Molecular Hydrogen Supplements

B2B SEO Services

Graphic Design

Computers

People Search

Onfolio has booked fair market value investment of $6.9 million as of March 31, 2022 from investors including Meraki Partners and individuals.

Onfolio - User Acquisition

The firm seeks to acquire controlling interests in "small websites," which it defines as websites generating cash flows of up to $5 million per year.

Management believes that the acquisition market for these types of sites is fragmented, providing the firm with better deal pricing opportunities which in turn drives improved returns for shareholders.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 206.6% 2021 137.1% 2020 230.2%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped into negative territory in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 -0.2 2021 0.4

(Source)

Onfolio’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Valuates Reports, the global market for digital content was an estimated $161 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $241 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growth in the number of connected devices, faster connection speeds and growing demand for content from users spending more time connected to the Internet.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to produce high growth during the period, with China accounting for strong growth due to increased device adoption and higher game app spending patterns.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

InterActiveCorp

FuturePLC

WeCommerce Holdings

Emerge Commerce

Red Ventures

Thrasio

DrinkHRW

DrMercola

Quicksilver Scientific

AppSumo

FontBundles

CreativeMarket

Onfolio Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and variable gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ 385,923 -25.0% 2021 $ 1,808,543 140.7% 2020 $ 751,290 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ 161,153 -43.5% 2021 $ 735,034 19.5% 2020 $ 615,116 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 41.76% 2021 40.64% 2020 81.87% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ (756,930) -196.1% 2021 $ (1,952,311) -107.9% 2020 $ (1,145,939) -152.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ (791,886) -205.2% 2021 $ (2,006,973) -520.0% 2020 $ (1,147,344) -297.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ (542,460) 2021 $ (1,140,481) 2020 $ (32,445) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2022, Onfolio had $1.3 million in cash and $570,417 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($1.67 million).

Onfolio IPO Details

Onfolio intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its units of common stock and warrants, offering 2.85 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.25 per unit.

Each unit will consist of one share and two warrants to purchase shares of common stock.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable at the IPO price and will trade under the symbol “ONFOW”.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $59.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 20.25%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $12 million for acquisitions of websites, technologies, or other assets [...]; and approximately$1.3 million for marketing, working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is currently not a party to any material legal actions.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Valuation Metrics For Onfolio

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $73,911,149 Enterprise Value $59,458,247 Price / Sales 44.00 EV / Revenue 35.39 EV / EBITDA -23.43 Earnings Per Share -$0.18 Operating Margin -151.07% Net Margin -156.51% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.29% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.25 Net Free Cash Flow -$1,666,233 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.25% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -0.01 Revenue Growth Rate -24.99% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary About Onfolio’s IPO

ONFO is seeking public capital market investment for acquisitions and general use working capital.

The firm’s financials have produced reduced topline revenue, lowered gross profit and variable gross margin, higher operating losses and increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($1.67 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple swung into negative territory as topline revenue declined.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest back into the business.

The market opportunity for providing digital content to consumers is large but highly fragmented and can be difficult to cost-effectively monetize at scale.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (39.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

A risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain cost of user acquisition, which can be subject to its SEO efforts as well as the cost of paid acquisition.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of over 35x, despite generating contracting topline revenue from a small base as well as other disappointing financial results.

ONFO has little to recommend it as its topline revenue is contracting and it operates in a highly competitive environment.

While high risk-tolerant day traders may have an interest in playing the IPO, as an investment opportunity, I’m on Hold for ONFO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.