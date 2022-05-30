masterSergeant/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Want to invest in the government and top-rated corporations of the world's second largest economy? Do you trust them to honor their debts and that the Renminbi will hold its value against your home currency? If you answered yes to both questions than the VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) should be in your research list. My purpose here isn't to convince you to buy CBON, but to provide enough background on the ETF so readers have enough starting data to decide whether further due diligence is warranted.

I am not a buyer of this ETF as I cannot in good conscience answer Yes to both questions I posed.

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

VanEck China Bond ETF is managed by Van Eck Associates and co-managed by China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of China. The fund primarily invests in fixed rate, Renminbi-denominated bonds issued by credit, governmental or quasi-governmental issuers and are rated as AAA. It seeks to track the performance of the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond Index. The CBON ETF was formed on November 10, 2014.

Source: seekingalpha.com CBON

CBON has $120m in assets and offers investors a 3.3% yield. The managers have capped fees thru August'22 at 50bps; after which they will by 68bps. Van Eck lists three reasons to own their ETF:

Yield Premium: Attractive yield pickup over developed markets bonds

Attractive yield pickup over developed markets bonds Portfolio Diversifier: RMB denominated bonds have historically exhibited low correlation to other asset classes

RMB denominated bonds have historically exhibited low correlation to other asset classes Access to the world's second largest bond market: Broad exposure to bonds issued by the central government, policy banks and corporations

Source: vaneck.com CBON

Index overview

Since CBON invests based on an index, let's start there with our understanding of this ETF. I found this data about the index:

The ChinaBond China High Quality Bond Index invests in fixed-rate, Renminbi ("RMB")-denominated bonds issued in the People's Republic of China ("China" or the "PRC") by Chinese credit, governmental or quasi-governmental (e.g., policy banks) issuers ("RMB Bonds"). Chinese credit issuers are generally considered to be issuers of central enterprise bonds, local enterprise bonds, medium-term notes, corporate bonds and railway debt. Credit RMB Bonds must have at least one AAA rating by one of the Chinese local rating agencies recognized by the relevant authorities in the PRC to be included in the Index. Index Weighting: Constituents in the index are based on each constituent's relative market capitalization to the total market capitalization, subject to the following criteria: 20% government bonds; 30% policy bank bonds; and 50% corporate bonds (with an issuer cap of 4.75%).

Source: vaneck.com index

Other important index factors include:

Over 3400 issues with monthly rebalancing

Yield-to-Maturity: 3.31%

Modified Duration: 4.28 years

Average Maturity: 5.37 years

Sector allocations

vaneck.com CBON index

The current Chinese yield curves for government and AAA-rate corporates look like this:

yield.chinabond.com.cn

CBON Holdings review

As of the latest data available, VanEck reported these statistics for CBON:

Yield-to-Maturity: 2.89%

Modified Duration: 4.54 years

Average Maturity: 5.15 years

Sector allocation

vaneck.com CBON Holdings

Based on the rules, it appears CBON would have had to sell Financial bonds at the end of April as the ETF weighting far exceeded the Index weighting. As of late May, the Top 20 holdings were:

vaneck.com CBON Holdings

Despite the Index having over 3400 issues, CBON only holds 100. The above represent 44% of the portfolio. All held assets are denominated in CNY except for the 6% cash holding, which is in USD. I calculated the WAC to be 3.66%. I also calculated a much longer WAM (11 years). The CBON reported number is closer to an unweighted value and a footnote seems to support that.

CBON Distribution review

seekingalppha.com CBON DVDs

With over 40% of the bonds maturing within three years, hopefully CBON will see their average coupon increase and investors start receiving more income.

Performance review

Data by YCharts

Like most fixed-income funds, 2022 has not had a good start. It will take some time to see if the recent low will hold.

vaneck.com CBON returns

By using such a small subset of the benchmark Index, CBON has failed to match the benchmark Index performance except for the 3-months ending in April.

Portfolio Strategy

Fear related the country's debt-laden property sector seemed to have left demand for Chinese bonds intact. With the government lowering its mortgage lending benchmark rates once and more cuts expected to follow, when at the same time as the Federal Reserve is tightening, should weaken the Yuan against the USD. Since all of CBON's assets are in the Renminbi, its relationship to the USD, or the investor's base currency, becomes important.

Data by YCharts

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) plays a major role is trying to control the value of the Yuan against the US Dollar. If the Chinese currency appreciates considerably against the US dollar, it makes it harder for Chinese companies to export. Despite that, this article outlines late April moves by the PBoC to strengthen the Yuan. For investors in the CBON ETF, a weakening Yuan will lower absolute return. Conversely, an appreciation in the currency will further boost returns from holding this ETF. I found one article listing forecasted exchange-rates out to 2026, with fluctuations between 5.9 to 6.7 Yuan/USD.

Other options

For investors who want some Chinese exposure but not exclusively, there are other ETFs they can consider. The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) has a China weight of 37%, whereas the fellow VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is only 5%; several have even less exposure. Also included is the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBH), which eliminates the currency risk.