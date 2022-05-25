MartinFredy/iStock via Getty Images

The fascination of shooting as a sport depends almost wholly on whether you are at the right or wrong end of the gun."― P.G. Wodehouse

Today, we take our first in-depth look at AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW). The stock of this ammunition manufacturer has hit the skids despite impressive revenue growth and is also nicely profitable. Not a well-thought-of sector at the moment given the recent Texas school mass shooting. But from an investment perspective, is it time to buy the dip? We try to provide the answer to that question via the analysis below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

AMMO, Inc. is based just outside Phoenix, AZ. The company designs and manufactures various ammunition products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense.

January Company Presentation

These include:

StelTH Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense.

STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them

One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty

January Company Presentation

In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition as well as operates the website Gunbroker.com which the company recently acquired. The stock currently trades just above four bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $450 million.

January Company Presentation

Third Quarter Numbers

On February 14th, the company reported its third quarter results. Profits came in at 14 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis, a nickel above the consensus. Revenues rose nearly 290% on a year-over-year basis to just under $65 million, inline with expectations. A large portion of the revenue increase came from the recent purchase of Gunbroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries. This line of business contributed $17.6 million worth of revenues during the quarter. Ammo sales from the rest of the company totaled $44.1 million versus $12.8 million in 3Q2021.

January Company Presentation

Some other interesting tidbits from the quarter.

100% of the company's production for 2022 has been pre-sold.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.1 million versus $2.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Gross profit was $22.5 million in the third quarter versus $3.3 million in the year-earlier period.

Gross profit margin rose to 34.8% in the third quarter from just 20.1% in the same period a year ago.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $10.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in last year's third quarter

Leadership also reiterated FY2022 (which ended March 31st) guidance of revenue of at least $250 million and adjusted EBITDA of $80 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The stock gets little coverage from Wall Street, partially because of the ESG movement. So far in 2022, only Roth Capital has chimed in on the stock. It maintained its Buy rating on POWW on February 2nd, but did lower its price target two bucks a share to $9 at that time.

There has been no insider activity in the shares so far in 2022. Approximately 14% of the outstanding float in the stock is currently held short. The company ended FY2021 with approximately $27 million worth of cash and marketable against negligible debt. Leadership also added $30 million to a stock purchase authorization program.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has AMMO, Inc. earnings around the same as in FY2022 (30 to 35 cents a share) even as sales rise more than 25% to just north of $310 million in FY2023. Earnings growth will be subdued in FY2023 as the company is building a new 160,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. The building is running on schedule and currently expected to open in the summer of 2022, with capacity approaching 1 billion rounds annually.

Given the demand for its products and growth prospects, AMMO, Inc. seems undervalued. The balance sheet is pristine, a new buyback authorization is in effect, and capacity will go up greatly when its new facility opens in a few months. With a divided Congress, there is little chance of significant legislation into the upcoming mid-terms. And given current projections of a political shift in those elections, little to no chance after the mid-terms. Options are liquid and lucrative on this name. Therefore, I have a fairly decent sized position in AMMO, Inc. using simple covered call orders. Fourth quarter results should be out shortly.