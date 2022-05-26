Walmart Vs. Target: One Is The Much Better Bear Market Buy
Summary
- This bear market has seen even dividend aristocrats crash as much as 25% in a single day and 30% in a week.
- But not all aristocrat crashes represent potentially good bargain hunting opportunities, fundamentals and valuations always matter.
- Walmart and Target are both very safe dividend aristocrats that have made investors rich over time.
- Both are suffering from temporary inflation and supply chain issues that have resulted in the worst crashes since Black Monday, 1987.
- Target is a higher quality dividend king, with better risk management, 2X the growth rate, a higher yield, and 4X the long-term return potential of WMT. WMT remains a "hold" while TGT is a potentially strong buy (verging on a very strong buy) for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
2022's bear market has been a scary time for many but a glorious time for bargain hunting for smart investors.
The incredible carnage seen in some stocks isn't surprising.
Speculative tech names like Snap (SNAP) have fallen as much as 41% in a single day, and are now down 85% from all-time highs.
That's what you get when a company IPOs at 64X sales and growth slows.
However, not even the legendary dividend aristocrats have been immune from the pain.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which has a 49-year dividend growth streak, and in 2023 becomes a dividend king, fell 20% last week, including an 11% single-day decline.
Target (NYSE:TGT), a dividend king with 50-consecutive years of annual dividend hikes, fell 25% on the day it missed earnings, and 30% last week.
It was the 2nd largest single-day crash in Target's history and helped make retail one of the worst sectors of 2022.
- -30% last week
- -40% YTD (12% worse than the Nasdaq)
Of course, we all know that being "greedy when others are fearful", as Buffett recommends, can be a wonderful low risk/high probability road to riches.
Buying aristocrat crashes is another successful strategy.
From 2009 to 2018 the average and median 12-month return for aristocrats that fall double-digits was 32%.
- about 3X better returns than buying and holding the aristocrats as a group over time
But there are some important things investors need to know before trying to bargain hunt Walmart or Target.
So let's take a look at why the market suddenly hates WMT and TGT, whether or not their fundamentals are intact, and most importantly, which is the better bear market bargain buy today.
Why Wall Street Is Freaking Out Over Walmart And Target
Both Walmart and Target are supposed to be defensive retailers, with much of their sales coming from consumer staples like clothing and food.
That's why their earnings held up so well during previous recessions.
- WMT 2008 EPS: +9%
- WMT 2009 EPS: +8%
- WMT 2020 EPS: 0%
- TGT 2008 EPS: +4%
- TGT 2009 EPS: -14% (S&P 500 -30% during the Great Recession)
- TGT 2020 EPS: +19%
So why are these aristocrats acting like speculative tech stocks?
Because in 2021 massive stimulus and a booming economy drove record demand for goods.
Supply chain disruptions raised input prices but retailers were able to pass on costs to consumers who didn't care about inflation at the time.
Today things are very different. Stimulus is done, and while consumers are still flush with cash and rising wages, energy prices have soared as well.
Target reported that fuel and delivery costs were $1 billion more in Q1 than management expected.
At over $4.5 per gallon, gasoline has never been more expensive (not adjusting for inflation).
- JPMorgan thinks gas could hit $6.2 per gallon in August (without any increases in oil prices)
Energy costs, combined with food inflation (both a result of the war in Ukraine) and soaring home prices, are major reason inflation is at 8.3%, the highest level in 40 years.
It's also why consumer sentiment is at the worst levels in 11 years.
While the job market is booming, inflation is starting to make life so difficult for so many Americans that even defensive retailers like WMT and TGT are starting to feel it.
Management attributed the softness to three factors, mostly affecting its domestic operations: overstaffing on account of shorter-than-anticipated absences by employees that caught COVID-19, a mix shift from general merchandise toward less-lucrative grocery as consumers redirected dollars considering inflation (which was exacerbated by high transport costs), and fuel and supply chain expenses that rose faster than Walmart’s ability to lift prices." - Morningstar about Walmart results
Inventory management is also proving a challenge since consumers are now shifting toward lower-cost goods, which meant that Target's more premium-focused exclusive brands took a hit.
Both Walmart and Target warned that earnings will be a lot lower than previously expected and these supply chain and inflationary tailwinds will remain an issue for at least the rest of 2022.
But here's the good news, these are likely temporary headwinds only.
Both Companies' Fundamentals Remain Intact
Target is the more cyclical retailer and even though earnings are expected to fall this year, overall analysts and management remain confident that it will be able to grow at double-digits beyond fiscal 2023.
Target's Investment Thesis Remains Intact
|Metric
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus (Current year)
|2024 Growth Consensus
|2025 Growth Consensus
|2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|16%
|9%
|4%
|3%
|5%
|4%
|Dividend
|32%
|19%
|4% (51-Year Dividend Growth Streak)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|EPS
|44%
|-21%
|26%
|15%
|12%
|19%
|Operating Cash Flow
|-16%
|-6%
|19%
|20%
|NA
|NA
|Free Cash Flow
|-33%
|-37%
|55%
|27%
|NA
|NA
|EBITDA
|29%
|-15%
|18%
|6%
|NA
|NA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|36%
|-22%
|22%
|9%
|NA
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Over the long-term Target is expected to grow 11.2%, basically matching its 20-year historical growth rate of 11.4%.
Meanwhile, Walmart's median long-term growth consensus is still almost 7%, virtually identical to the 20-year growth rate of 7.6%.
Both companies are doing very well with omnichannel.
95% of TGT's online sales are fulfilled by its stores, allowing it to rapidly scale its delivery infrastructure to compete with the likes of WMT and AMZN.
- in-store pick up allows same day service
- 90% growth in 2021
- 8% growth in Q1
- now represents over 50% of digital sales
TGT is planning on over 30 new stores in 2022, remodeling over 200, and 20 new supply chain fulfillment centers over the next three years.
Both WMT and TGT saw record same-store sales growth during the pandemic, 3X to 4X their usual rates.
Analysts and management expect these to normalize to 3% to 4% in the future, which combined with modest annual store count growth, is expected to drive 4% to 6% annual sales growth.
From there cost management and buybacks are expected to drive solid or even double-digit earnings and dividend growth over time.
In other words, WMT and TGT's battles with inflation and supply chain issues are not thesis-breaking issues, just a bump in the road to continuing their rich traditions of growing shareholder income and wealth.
Target Is The Far Better Bear Market Bargain Buy
If Q1's challenges weren't a big deal then why did WMT and TGT fall 20% and 30% last week, respectively?
The answer, as with most major short-term crashes, is valuation.
Pre-earnings Walmart was trading at almost 25X earnings, historically about 35% overvalued.
Target was trading at 23X earnings, historically 31% overvalued.
In other words, both companies were priced as if nothing could ever go wrong again. And of course, something will always eventually go wrong.
But this is where the important fundamental differences between Walmart and Target come in.
Target Is The Fundamentally Better Company And The Much Stronger Bear Market Buy
|Company
|Walmart
|Target
|WMT Wins
|TGT Wins
|Yield
|1.8%
|2.4%
|1
|LT Growth Consensus
|6.8%
|11.2%
|1
|Total Return Potential
|8.6%
|13.6%
|1
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|6.0%
|9.5%
|1
|Historical Total Return
|15.0%
|14.3%
|1
|12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential
|28%
|32%
|1
|12-Month Fundamentally Justified Total Return Potential
|-9.0%
|30.0%
|1
|Discount To Fair Value
|-13%
|24%
|1
|DK Rating
|Hold
|Strong Buy
|1
|Quality Score
|86%
|95%
|1
|Safety Score
|89%
|94%
|1
|Dependability Score
|87%
|100%
|1
|Long-Term Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|41%
|80%
|1
|Credit Rating
|AA Stable
|A Stable
|1
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|0.51%
|0.66%
|1
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|49
|50
|1
|Return On Capital (12-Months)
|18%
|31%
|1
|Return On Capital Industry Percentile
|66%
|84%
|1
|Return On Capital (13-Year Median)
|20%
|17%
|1
|Return On Capital (5-Year trend)
|2%%
|10%
|1
|Sum
|3
|17
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Target has a longer dividend growth streak, better long-term risk management, and higher returns on capital.
It's a higher-yielding aristocrat, growing about 2X as fast as WMT, and is far more undervalued.
- WMT trades at 19.3X forward earnings vs 12.4 for TGT
- WMT trades at 11.2X cash-adjusted earnings vs 8.9X for TGT
Analysts expect TGT to deliver 32% total returns in just the next year while they expect 28% from WMT.
Fundamentals justify a 30% total return from TGT in the next year and -9% from WMT.
What does this mean for short to medium-term return potential?
WMT 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If WMT grows as analysts expect by 2025, it could deliver 21% total returns or 8% annually.
- market like return potential
WMT 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2028 if WMT grows as expected (6.8% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 55% total returns or 8% annually.
- matching the S&P 500 consensus
Now compare this to what strong buy TGT offers.
TGT 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential
If TGT grows as analysts expect by 2025, it could deliver 63% total returns or 20% annually.
- Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
TGT 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential
By 2028 if TGT grows as expected (11.2% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 162% total returns or 19% annually.
- Also Buffett-like returns
- more than 3X the S&P 500 consensus
And let's not forget the long-term.
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|6.1% Inflation-Adjusted WMT Consensus
|11.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted TGT and WMT Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,341.38
|$1,688.86
|$347.47
|10
|$2,089.97
|$1,799.31
|$2,852.24
|$1,052.92
|15
|$3,021.42
|$2,413.57
|$4,817.02
|$2,403.45
|20
|$4,367.98
|$3,237.53
|$8,135.26
|$4,897.73
|25
|$6,314.67
|$4,342.77
|$13,739.28
|$9,396.51
|30
|$9,128.95
|$5,825.33
|$23,203.68
|$17,378.36
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
TGT yields more and is growing much faster which is why analysts expect WMT to deliver modest 6X inflation-adjusted returns over 30 years while TGT could deliver 23X returns.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio TGT/WMT
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted TGT Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|1.26
|1.17
|10
|1.59
|1.36
|15
|2.00
|1.59
|20
|2.51
|1.86
|25
|3.16
|2.18
|30
|3.98
|2.54
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
In fact, analysts currently expect TGT to nearly 3X the market's long-term returns and deliver 4X the returns of WMT.
Bottom Line: Crashing Aristocrats Are A Wonderful Opportunity... If They Are Actually Undervalued
Bear markets bring incredible fear, uncertainty, and volatility as well as opportunities for smart long-term investors.
Volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown, CEO Ritholtz Wealth Management
During this bear market, we've seen some tech stocks cut in half, in a single day.
We've seen aristocrats fall 25% in a single day, and 30% in a week.
However, that doesn't mean that every crash is a prudent buying opportunity.
Walmart began its current bear market extremely overvalued, and so did Target.
But after their respective crashes, Walmart remains modestly overvalued while TGT is 24% undervalued and a potentially strong buy.
- higher very safe yield
- 2X the growth consensus
- 4X the long-term return potential
- higher quality and better risk management consensus
- higher returns on capital (and more margin expansion expected in the coming years)
Other than a slightly safer balance sheet (AA vs A, 0.51% bankruptcy risk vs 0.66%), Walmart has nothing on Target.
And with WMT offering market-level returns in the short to medium-term while Target offers Buffett-like 19% return potential, it's clear which is the better aristocrat bear market bargain-hunting opportunity.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns TGT in our portfolios.