Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) fell by 7% on May 24th as fallout from updated guidance by social media peer and competitor, Snap Inc. (SNAP), the maker of the "Snapchat" social media platform. The company warned that its Q2 revenue and EBITDA were trending below target. The implication is that SNAP may be highlighting the underlying weakness in the sector with Meta Platforms brands like "Facebook" and "Instagram" likely facing similar trends. The narrative was enough for SNAP to crash by more than 40% and drag down the entire market with NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) closing 2% lower on the day.

That being said, we disagree with this assessment and view the challenges facing Snap Inc as possibly based more on company-specific factors and not a true benchmark for all social media or tech in general. In other words, the selloff in stocks on this day due to SNAP was an overreaction.

We reaffirm a bullish call on FB with the pullback representing a new buying opportunity. In many ways, any operational weakness in Snapchat may ultimately be positive for Facebook and Instagram if it means consolidating its advertising market share and supporting higher user engagement. Meta Platforms is fundamentally strong and currently trading at an attractive level, well-positioned to rebound higher.

Why SNAP Crashed

SNAP last reported its Q1 results on April 21st which were mixed between weaker than expected EPS loss of -$0.03 compared to the consensus at the time for a $0.02 profit. On the other hand, Q1 revenue of $1.1 billion climbed 38%% year over year, in line with estimates. Daily active users reached 332 million, up 18% from Q1 2021. Similarly, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 17% to $3.20, including a 31% increase in North America to $7.77.

The takeaway is that even with the top line strength benefiting from the larger user base, the company continues to struggle to generate consistent profitability. The earnings setback this quarter reversed the trend of improving financials and higher margins the company had built over the past two years.

With the Q1 earnings release, the company issued Q2 guidance for revenue growth in a range between 20% and 25% with adjusted EBITDA to be at breakeven up to a positive $50 million. Notably, this adjusted EBITDA target compares to $64 million in Q1 and $117 million in Q2 last year. Again not making material progress on the earnings side. This explains why the stock was already down more than 50% year-to-date even before the latest crash amid the broader market volatility.

Fast forward to this week, and SNAP quietly filed with the SEC a note explaining that the company now sees Q2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of the previously issued guidance range. From the form 8-K:

Since we issued guidance on April 21, 2022, the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated. As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range. We remain excited about the long-term opportunity to grow our business.

In explaining why SNAP fell by 44% on the news, it's important to recognize that such revisions to targets less than one month since the last earnings report are a rare occurrence for any company. The other option was to simply not make a statement leading up to a big earnings miss when the company reports the final numbers. In this case, SNAP management felt the deteriorating trends were material enough to update investors immediately.

Reading Between the Lines

The market appears to have latched onto Snap Inc's view that its outlook has deteriorated, inferring that advertisers are pulling back on social media platform spend. Naturally, if one company is experiencing such a drastic change in the operating environment, the headwinds must be across the board for everyone.

At the same time, we believe there is room for some skepticism here questioning how or why Snap Inc deserves such market-moving power. The connection between SNAP and other tech giants that collectively lost hundreds of billions in market value on the day's selloff is loose, to say the least.

With all due respect, Snap Inc with 332 million users is significantly smaller than just the Facebook platform which counts on 2.0 billion daily users. According to research from Adobe Inc (ADBE), Snapchat is just the 7th largest social media site in the U.S.

It's difficult to separate macro trends from company-specific factors. One scenario that could explain the company's weaker growth would be users losing interest in the app and migrating to alternative sites. With revenue being the core revenue driver, advertisers may be choosing to spend marketing dollars on other platforms like Instagram, Twitter Inc (TWTR), "YouTube" from Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)(GOOG), or even privately held "TikTok".

Of course, it's easier for Snap Inc to come out and blame the global economy as an excuse for underlying brand weakness. A recent survey conducted by investment bank Piper Sandler Co (PIPR) suggests U.S. teens now prefer TikTok over Snapchat which is the company's key demographic. Notably, the same report said Instagram was the leader in terms of engagement. Advertisers are well aware of these trends and spend accordingly.

The point we are getting at here is that drawing a conclusion on the operating environment for other companies like Meta Platforms based on the experience of a 2nd or even 3rd tier player is misguided and we sense that the market was reading too much into Snap's questionable comments.

Why We Like FB over SNAP

The attraction of Meta Platforms comes down to its global leadership across several apps. This is in contrast to Snap Inc which is all in its lone Snapchat app. There's a case to be made that Instagram and Facebook are more monetizable with a diverse user base in terms of age groups where a greater variety of products and services can be advertised.

The reality is that Meta Platform, despite its own set of mixed results this year, has proven to be structurally profitable. We note that the company consistently generates higher margins as a measure of fundamental quality. Meta Platforms should be more resilient across different economic cycles given their extensive ecosystem.

As it relates to SNAP, even with the crash lower here, the stock remains highly speculative. After more than a decade in operation, the future for Snapchat remains uncertain as the app is exposed to volatile pop culture trends and changing tastes among the younger age group. We sense that Instagram in particular is on firmer ground in terms of engagement and user loyalty.

Even with the crash in the stock price of SNAP, shares still trade at a large premium to FB in terms of the forward P/E ratio and EV to forward EBITDA. Note that it's likely the earnings estimates for SNAP will be revised lower over the next several days and weeks meaning the valuation spread will widen further. By most measures, FB is a better investment with a combination of less volatile earnings and a more positive long-term outlook.

Finally, the other insight we offer is that if Snapchat is indeed losing advertisers due to poor engagement metrics, Meta Platforms can end up a winner if it consolidates its market share. The final Q2 numbers will be an important test for this thesis.

Final Thoughts

The current market environment is challenging for all companies. Historically high inflation, rising interest rates, a Fed tightening cycle, and macro growth uncertainties are real headwinds that have defined the risk-off sentiment. Still, the main risk for FB being the doom-and-gloom scenario of an economic collapse or a "hard landing" is far from certain.

With shares of FB currently trading near $180 and more than 50% off its all-time high, the silver lining is the reset of valuations which appears attractive. In the context of low expectations, FB is a good long-term bet that the company will remain a leader with innovations that will stay ahead of the curve. We are bullish on FB and expect it to outperform going forward while SNAP continues to struggle attempting to play catchup.