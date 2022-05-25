fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) released Q3 FY22 results overnight (Tuesday, May 24). INTU shares are currently up 7.4% today at $385.23 (as of 12:15 pm EST).

Intuit shares have nearly halved (down 46%) since their peak in November 2021, though they have still gained 46% (including dividends) since our original initiation in September 2019:

While we had reduced our Intuit holdings by nearly three quarters between June and October 2021, we were wrong in not fully exiting and downgrading our rating when INTU stock then rose even further.

Intuit is now back at 33x guided FY22 EPS. Q3 results again showed strong structural growth, and full-year guidance was raised despite macro headwinds. We believe FY21-25 EPS CAGR will be in the mid-teens while the P/E should be 38x, which together mean a total return of 77% (20.9% annualized). Buy.

Intuit Buy Case Recap

Intuit is one of the strongest businesses in our coverage, providing mission-critical software and services (with accounting and tax at the core) to small businesses and consumers in the U.S. and selected international markets, on a largely recurring revenue model (including with subscriptions).

Intuit is also a platform business, enjoying strong economies of scale, operational leverage and the ability to cross-sell. Under the "One Intuit Ecosystem" strategy since 2017, management has enabled the flow of data across its platform as well as opened it to third-party operators, creating a powerful ecosystem of apps, data analytics and referrals:

Intuit has targeted, and historically delivered, double-digit revenue growth and an expanding EBIT margin; we believe this will continue in the future, underpinning a double-digit EPS growth:

Multiple expansion contributed to the run-up in Intuit's share price. Its P/E rose from 39.2x (relative to FY19) at our initiation in September 2019 to 62x (relative to the mid-point of its FY22 EPS outlook) when the shares peaked at $716.86 in November 2021. However, earnings also grew substantially, with the FY22 EPS outlook implying a growth of 74% (at mid-point) since FY19.

Intuit has also been an active acquirer in recent years, buying Credit Karma for $8.1bn in December 2020 and Mailchimp for $12.0bn in November 2021. These large transactions typically involve a large equity consideration, but they make strategic sense and are expected to meet the same 15% Return on Investment hurdle that management applies to all investments.

Q3 FY22 results again showed strong structural growth in Intuit's businesses.

Q3 FY22 Results

Key P&L items for Intuit's Q3 FY22 (ending April 30) are below:

Year-on-year comparisons for Q3 FY22 are distorted by the November-2021 acquisition of Mailchimp for Online Services in the Small Business & Self-Employed ("SBSE") segment, as well as an earlier start to the U.S. tax season this year for the Consumer and ProConnect segments. There was also a one-off $141m charge for the Free File settlement with U.S. states in May 2022.

However, year-on-year comparisons are still meaningful for other parts of SBSE and for Credit Karma, both of which showed strong growth. Intuit also continued to gain market share in Consumer.

Strong Growth in SBSE Segment

In Q3 FY22, SBSE revenues grew 20% organically year-on-year (42% with Mailchimp), including Online Ecosystem revenues growing 31% organically (67% with Mailchimp). While these growth rates were lower than in Q2 FY22, this quarter had a tougher prior-year comparable, as revenue growth accelerated by a high-single-digit between Q2 and Q3 back in FY21 (as COVID headwinds eased):

SBSE Online Ecosystem revenue growth again met management's "above 30%" target organically. Within this, Online Accounting revenue grew 32% and Online Services revenue grew 28% organically (121% with Mailchimp); International online revenues grew 29% (221% with Mailchimp).

SBSE Online Ecosystem revenue growth continues to be driven by 10-20% growth in both customers and Average Revenue Per Customer.

QuickBooks Advanced, which targets the mid-market (10-100 employees) just above Intuit's traditional customer base, has been launched in Canada, its first international market, in Q3.

SBSE Desktop Ecosystem revenues grew 3% year-on-year in Q3, decelerating from 6% in Q2. Management had warned last quarter that Desktop revenues would face headwinds in H2 after a planned transition to a subscription model in the autumn, and would decline over the longer term.

Record Revenues in Credit Karma

Credit Karma revenues grew 48% year-on-year in Q3 FY22, in the first quarter where the prior-year quarter also contained a full 3 months of contribution (the acquisition closed in December 2020); sequentially, revenues grew 5.4%, similar to the quarter before:

Credit Karma revenue growth was "driven primarily by growth in average revenue per monthly active user", with personal loans and credit cards as the biggest sources of growth, followed by auto loans.

The number of TurboTax online customers who deposited their tax refunds into Credit Karma Money accounts has tripled this year, after Intuit integrated Credit Karma Money into TurboTax.

Continuing Consumer Share Gains

In the Consumer segment, Intuit has continued gaining market share, albeit in a market that will cyclically contract this year.

For FY22, Intuit now expects its TurboTax product to gain another 1 ppt of share in the overall market (or 2 ppt in the DIY category alone). However, the total number of IRS returns is expected to decline by 3% this year, compared to 3-4% growth in the last two fiscal years. The decline is due to the non-repeat of one-time stimulus-related filers in the prior year as well as a "significant" increase in the number of IRS extensions (which should return as tax filings in future years).

Intuit's views on long-term growth in IRS filings and its own market share gains remain unchanged. Total IRS filings have grown at a CAGR of 1.4% in the past decade, and Intuit's market share, while consistently increasing, remains at approx. 30%:

Intuit expects customers in underpenetrated segments (including Latinx, the self-employed and investors) to grow double-digits in total. The TurboTax Live product, which connects TurboTax users with tax professionals, is expected to reach $1bn in revenues in FY22 by growing customers by 20% and revenues by 30% approximately.

Limited Macro Impact To Date

Intuit has observed no impact from macro headwinds to date, and management expects the business to be resilient overall in the event of an economic downturn.

As CFO Michelle Clatterbuck pointed out, Intuit actually raised their FY22 guidance (more below). Intuit "have not seen a lot of impact to our business" and "don't anticipate seeing an impact"

CEO Sasan Goodarzi explained the reasons for Intuit's resilience on the call:

Tax is very resilient in any type of an environment, and it's more than 30% of the company's revenue when you look at both TurboTax and our ProTax (now ProConnect) business. In Small Business, there is a flight to digitization to manage your cash flow [and] we are now fundamentally a growth and money center platform for small businesses. And so there is a flight to be able to manage your cash flow on our platform… When it comes to Credit Karma … when you get into tougher recessionary times, the demand for the products on our Credit Karma platform actually grows … the discussion is about the supply side and in fact, with our partners, there is a flight to quality. Those would be, I would say, the headlines I would share with you about our platform being in need at probably some very unique times where our customers need us most."

As a reminder, during the 2008-9 crisis, Intuit's revenue and EBIT continued to grow, as did EPS (excluding a one-off disposal gain):

We believe Intuit to be one of the most resilient businesses in our coverage.

FY22 Outlook Raised

Intuit has raised its FY22 guidance, with revenue growth now expected to be 31-32% (was 26-28%) Non-GAAP EBIT growth to be 28% (was 25-27%) and Non-GAAP EPS growth expected to be 20-21% (was 18-20%). The guidance increase is from a combination of:

SBSE revenues growing 36-37% (was 32-33%), or 20% organically (was 16-17%)

Consumer revenues growing 10% (was 10-11%)

Credit Karma revenues pro forma growth of 57-58% (was 35-37%)

Non-GAAP EBIT margin is implied to be down by approx. 100 bps year-on-year, but would have been up excluding a 110 bps impact from the one-off $114m charge for the Free File settlement. Non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.38 higher without the settlement.

Q4 FY22 is expected to see a revenue decline of 8-9%, reflecting the earlier tax filing deadline this year.

Intuit Valuation Back to 33x P/E

At $385.23, relative to guided FY22 Non-GAAP EPS ($11.68-11.74), Intuit stock is at a P/E of approximately 33x. This slightly overstates the valuation as FY22 will only include roughly 9 months of Mailchimp.

Relative to FY21 financials, Intuit stock is at a P/E of 41.5x and an FCF Yield of 2.0%, but these overstate the valuation as FY21 financials did not include Mailchimp and only included 8 months of Credit Karma.

Intuit's Dividend Yield is 0.7%, with a dividend of $0.68 per quarter ($2.72 annualized) that was raised by 15% year-on-year at Q2 FY22 results.

Intuit has repurchased $1.35bn of stock in H1 FY22, including $1.03bn during Q3 FY22 at an average price of $476. A further $2.0bn in buybacks were authorized by the Board in April. Management expects to be in the market with further buybacks each quarter.

Net debt was $3.3bn at the end of Q2 FY22, equivalent to approx. 1.2x Intuit's FY21 GAAP EBITDA.

Intuit Stock Forecasts

We raised our FY22 EPS forecast in line with guidance but slightly reduced EPS growth in future years as an offset. Our key assumptions now include;

FY22 EPS of $11.71 (was $11.56)

In FY23 and FY24, Net Income growth of 15.5% each year (was 16.0%)

In FY25, Net Income growth of 12.5% (unchanged)

FY22 share count of 287m (unchanged)

From FY23, share count reduction of 1.0% each year (unchanged)

From FY23, dividend to be based on a Payout Ratio of 25% (unchanged)

P/E of 38x at July 2025 (unchanged)

(The changes referenced are in relation to an update we published this month outside Seeking Alpha, so will not match those in our January article here.)

The 15.5% Net Income growth in each of FY23 and FY24 is equivalent to the sum of 12.5% of organic growth and 3.0% from Credit Karma, implying a 6% benefit to EPS from Credit Karma spread over 2 years. This also implicitly assumes Mailchimp will be roughly neutral to EPS growth.

The higher FY22 share count includes the dilution from the now-completed Mailchimp acquisition. We have lowered our P/E assumption earlier this month to be more conservative.

Our new FY25 EPS forecast is 0.4% higher than before ($18.04):

With shares at $385.23, we expect an exit price of $688 and a total return of 77% (20.9% annualized) by July 2025, in just over 3 years.

The forecasted return is mostly driven by EPS growth, which averages 16.8% in FY21-25 in our forecasts. The annualized return would still be in the mid-teens if we assume the P/E to remain at 33x.

Is Intuit Stock a Buy?

We reiterate our Buy rating on Intuit stock.