Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is coming to an end, and one of the most recent miners to report is Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY). On a year-over-year basis, GROY saw a significant increase in sales, benefiting from a broader portfolio that now includes producing assets. However, at 100x FY2022 sales, investors still aren't getting a deal for this growth. So, while investors might be anxious to jump into the stock after its 50% decline, I continue to see better value elsewhere in the sector.

Canadian Malartic Operations (Yamana Gold Presentation)

Gold Royalty Corp ("GRC") released its fiscal Q2 2022 results (CY-Q1-2022) earlier this month, reporting quarterly revenue of $0.64 million. This translated to a 20% increase from fiscal Q1 (CY-Q4-2021) and a significant increase from March 2021. Outside of the fact that the company had a full quarter of operations given the timing of its IPO (March 2021), the higher revenue is attributed to GRC's acquisition of Golden Valley, Abitibi, and Ely, which has broadened the company's portfolio, adding several producing assets. Let's take a closer look below:

Fiscal Q2 Results

GRC released its fiscal Q2 2022 results earlier this month, reporting a quarterly volume of 345 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] and record revenue of $0.64 million. This translated to a 20% increase in revenue from the previous period (three months ended December 31st, 2021), with the company generating revenue from five producing assets, as follows, which all reside in Tier-1 jurisdictions:

Isabella Pearl

Canadian Malartic

Jerritt Canyon

Marigold

Rawhide

While this quarterly revenue figure is one of the lowest among junior royalty companies, GRC should see a boost in revenue as the year progresses, with Q1 typically being a softer period. In addition, GRC will benefit from revenue at the Beaufor Mine, which should begin production at the end of this quarter and is operated by Monarch Mining (OTCQX:GBARF). Based on the company's guidance of $4.7 million in revenue, we should see revenue increase to roughly $1.3 million per annum on average over the remainder of the year, translating to high double-digit sequential sales growth.

GRC - Quarterly Revenue & GEO Volume (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Recent Developments

While there's not a ton to comment on within the portfolio, given the relatively small portfolio, there were some recent positive developments worth discussing. Beginning with the company's top development royalty asset, Ren, Nevada Gold Mines LLC [NGM] has declared a maiden inferred resource of 1.24 million ounces at 7.3 grams per tonne of gold, a medium-term growth opportunity for NGM's Carlin Complex in Nevada. Notably, Ren's grades are slightly above the average reserve grade for the Carlin Complex. Recent drilling continues to expand the JB Zone resource to the south, and mineralization remains open at both the JB Zone and Corona Corridors.

Ren Deposit (Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

This is a major royalty asset for GRC, with the company holding a 1.5% NSR royalty and a 3.5% Net Profits Interest [NPI] on the project. While this should be a major contributor to GRC's revenue later this decade, the deposit continues to grow. The plan is to bring Ren into the Goldstrike mine plan in the short term, with various mining studies on geotechnical ventilation and dewatering parameters underway. While earlier-stage, Rodeo Creek is also an asset worth watching (GRC: 2.0% NSR royalty), lying northwest of South Arturo, a recently consolidated asset.

Nevada Gold Mines Operations (Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

Meanwhile, in Canada, GRC picked up a 0.75% NSR royalty on the Cote Lake Project, which is currently under construction, with the majority owner being Iamgold (IAG). Normally, a 0.75% NSR royalty on an asset of this size would be worth getting excited about and a potential game-changer for a company of GRC's size. However, it's important to note that this royalty only covers Zone 5 and Zone 7, which make up the southern portion of the proposed open-pit outline.

Royalty Coverage - Cote Gold Project (Company Presentation)

While these areas will contribute to production in the earlier years of the mine life, with production expected by Q4 2023, I wouldn't expect a significant contribution from this deal. Instead, the real beneficiary at Cote will be Royal Gold (RGLD), which has a 1.0% NSR royalty on all minerals produced from the Chester 3 mining claims, which contain 70% of the current reserves at the project. Meanwhile, Metalla (MTA) holds the keys to the expansion potential at Cote, with a 1.35% NSR royalty on the Gosselin Zone. So, while I don't think GRC will lose money on this royalty deal (~$16 million), I wouldn't call this a great deal either.

Canadian Malartic Royalty Coverage (GRC Presentation)

Finally, the biggest news is that the Canadian Malartic resource base continues to grow at a torrid pace. This does benefit GRC, which has a 3.0% NSR royalty on a portion of the Odyssey Underground Project. However, as discussed in previous updates, the bulk of the resource growth has come from East Gouldie, with the largest beneficiary of this being Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), given its 5% NSR royalty on this part of the project. As shown below, it's East Gouldie that has the largest and highest-grade resource and is the main priority for resource delineation/exploration dollars for the Canadian Malartic Partnership. The reason is that the grades here are much higher than East Malartic and Odyssey.

Canadian Malartic Resource Growth (Canadian Malartic Partnership, Company Filings) Canadian Malartic - Resource Growth (Company Filings, Canadian Malartic Partnership)

The recent discussion of a potential second shaft that could be sunk by the end of this decade would certainly be a game-changer for the Canadian Malartic Partnership. This is because it has the potential to push annual gold production above 850,000 ounces per annum. However, this second shaft would likely focus on East Gouldie and the area east of East Gouldie, which would not be much of a benefit to GRC based on its royalty coverage. So, while exploration success here certainly doesn't hurt the GRC investment thesis, these developments are most exciting for Osisko Gold Royalties and the Canadian Malartic Partnership.

Valuation

Based on ~154 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.10, GRC trades at a market cap of $477 million and an enterprise value of ~$460 million. This is a steep valuation for a company that's expected to do just $5 million in revenue this year and ~$24 million in revenue in FY2025. In fact, from a price-to-sales standpoint, GRC makes Metalla look cheap, trading at ~20x FY2025 revenue estimates. The FY2025 revenue estimate is based on ~13,000 GEOs sold at a $1,850/oz gold price.

Gold Royalty Corp Valuation vs. Peers (Company Presentation, FactSet, Bloomberg Financial Markets, Thomson One Analytics)

From a P/NAV standpoint, GRC's valuation is much more palatable, with the stock appearing to be trading at a large discount to net asset value and its peers. However, while the above chart shows that GRC trades at less than 0.70x P/NAV, I am less confident in these figures. This is because I see a combined NPV (5%) of ~$300 million for Canadian Malartic, Fenelon, Ren, and Cote Lake, plus a combined $50 million for assets like Jerritt Canyon, Lincoln Hill, Gold Rock, Beaufor/Beacon/Croinor, Rawhide, and Marigold.

Across the remainder of the portfolio (170+ royalties), I don't have a lot of confidence in these assets, given that they're very early-stage and or have a mediocre probability of being financed. Meanwhile, several projects are being advanced by a single operator (forcing them to be discounted heavily as they will need to be sequenced several years apart). Hence, I think it's generous to assign a valuation of $100 million for the remainder of the portfolio. After adding all of these assets together, this translates to an estimated combined NPV (5%) of $450 million.

GRC Royalty Portfolio Snapshot (Company Presentation)

Given that GRC has a significant concentration in just a couple of assets (Ren, Canadian Malartic), I believe it's fair to assign a NPV (5%) multiple of 1.10, which is below that of its peer group that is more diversified. After adding in net cash and subtracting out corporate G&A, I see a fair value for GRC of $444 million, or US$2.88 per share, based on 154 million fully diluted shares. So, I am not sure what assumptions are built into the above chart, but I think they are far too generous given that I see a low probability of the majority of this portfolio heading into production any time soon.

GROY Monthly Chart (TC2000.com)

To summarize, while GRC has fallen precipitously from its highs (55% decline), I still don't see the stock as undervalued, and I actually see a fair value 12% below current levels. This does not mean that the stock has to go lower, and a rising tide (gold price) would lift all boats. However, for investors searching for value and a large margin of safety, I still don't see that present in GRC. Instead, I think there is far better value in names like Osisko Gold Royalties among the small/mid-cap royalty names.

GRC Royalty Portfolio (Company Presentation)

GRC has a massive royalty portfolio (195 royalties) compared to some of its peers. However, with more than 85% of this portfolio in the exploration stage and the investment thesis for juniors weakening (higher drilling costs, higher contractor costs, higher development/construction costs), I don't have a lot of confidence in many of these projects heading into production even in the next 5-7 years. Hence, it's hard to place much value on this portion of the portfolio. In summary, I continue to see much more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector, and I would view any rallies above US$3.80 before October as profit-taking opportunities.