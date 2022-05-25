tiero/iStock via Getty Images

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) remains unperturbed amidst macroeconomic pressures. Revenue growth and margin expansion remain impeccable. Likewise, the Balance Sheet shows compelling financial performance. The values verify the fruitfulness of its continued acquisition. As such, it remains capable of sustaining its operations and dividend payments. But, the current trend of the stock price appears divorced from its fundamentals. Investors must watch out for the downtrend despite the evident undervaluation.

Company Performance

Inflationary pressures and the pandemic pose threats to the financial sector. But, they also highlight the importance of having savings, insurance, and investments. This notion seems to offset and cushion the blow of these disruptions. Amidst economic uncertainties and the threats of climate change, insurance remains a staple. The protection it provides leads to an influx of clients.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is taking advantage of the potential growth avenues today. It has been more than a year since I posted my first article. My optimism proved logical as the values in 2020 and 2021 exceeded my estimation. Its performance remains robust without any indication of faltering. Fortunately, it is one of those capitalizing on growth through acquisitions. It keeps increasing its operating capacity and diversifying its portfolio. With a stronger market presence, it easily meets the demand across different regions.

The operating revenue of $2.4 billion shows the sustained growth of the company. It is a 16% YoY growth and a 22% change from 4Q 2021. It is higher than other large insurance brokers. Thanks to the strong brokerage and risk management as its core segments. They have massive growth amidst the continued expansion. But aside from its larger operating capacity, it is driven by the increased demand for P/C insurance. Additionally, the reopening of businesses makes clients capable of purchasing and renewing premiums. That is why its rapid acquisitions remain timely and relevant. It enables the company to cater to more clients across over 100 countries. With more demand and capacity, it generates more revenues.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Today, AJG remains a staple for many companies. Its expertise and service capabilities help it navigate the stormy market landscape. Also, it remains popular, given its current size and recognition from different institutions. In fact, it is one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years. These attributes help it manage the business and human capital risks and challenges. So, it is no surprise that more clients are seeking its products and services.

Moreover, its stable operations do not rely on demand, expansion, and popularity alone. The company remains solid with its productivity. Both its operating revenue and expenses are increasing. It is logical since it receives higher demand with a larger operating capacity. But, it keeps expenses way lower than revenues. Given this, the operating margin of 26% is higher than in 1Q 2021 and 4Q 2021 at 20% and 12%. Net income is also in an uptrend, showing the stability of its non-core operations. Unusual expenses are low and almost unchanged.

So, it is safe to say that acquisitions are efficient and do not cause disruptions in operations. It can also tell that the company remains stable amidst external pressures. Indeed, it manages its resources very well to generate higher revenues and earnings. Its expansion remains reasonable without overspending. I will discuss more of its efficient asset management in the succeeding parts.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

In the following years, I expect sustained revenue growth and margin expansion. AJG continues to prove its stability and growth potential even under challenging circumstances. With more stable economies in 2023-2026, clients may be capable of purchasing premiums. But this year, I prefer a more conservative estimation. I still consider the adverse effects of the rising inflation and interest rates. I also account for the impact of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The company has no offices or direct operations but has a small number of clients in the area. Also, it has already suspended its relationships and services to clients in Russia. Its impact of it may be more visible in its brokerage segment. The operating revenue may amount to $8.24 billion. It is still an increase but below the historical rates. Meanwhile, the operating margin may be almost unchanged at 0.16. But in 2023-2026, I expect more robust core operations and lower external pressures. The operating revenue may increase from $8.48 billion to $9.10 billion. The operating margin may reach 0.17-0.20. The optimistic outlook is also in line with the hype in the industry.

Operating Revenue (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Remember that the company has already made twelve acquisitions. The number of acquisitions this quarter is already higher than 1Q 2022. Given its profitability, it can sustain its larger size and operating capacity. The liquid assets are also high to cover its urgent needs. It is one of the primary factors behind the strong market positioning of the company. So, growth and sustainability remain reasonable.

Why Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Has Strong Market Positioning

Over the years, AJG has capitalized on growth through prudent expansion and acquisitions. Today, it has a strong market presence across different regions. Its growth remains sustainable as revenue and margin expansion continues. Thanks to its increased operating capacity, enabling it to cater to more clients.

But, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. does not rely on its robust core operations and market demand alone. The company has a strong Balance Sheet that shows its efficient asset management. It is most noticeable in its cash and receivables. At $26.7 billion, they are more than twice as much as the value in 1Q 2021. The combined amount is 61% of the total assets, compared to 51% in 1Q 2021. Meanwhile, the percentage of cash to borrowings is now 72% compared to 69% in the previous year. These values and percentages show increased revenues and earnings. Amidst the expansion, it keeps its costs and expenses low with stable cash inflows. Also, borrowings are lower in 1Q 2022 than in 4Q 2021. It means that the company can expand without raising its financial leverage. It has more than enough liquid assets to cover its urgent needs.

Cash and Receivables and Total Assets (MarketWatch)

Even better, the company is not overspending. The amount spent on acquisition remains reasonable. Its Goodwill of $8 billion is 20% of the total assets. It is still within the reasonable range or percentage. So, the continued acquisition remains efficient and fruitful. The revenues and income it generates are enough to sustain its operations. Hence, the profitability and sustainability show the strong market positioning of the company.

Aside from its solid and intact fundamentals, other factors may drive its success. P&C insurance is now at the forefront of dealing with the effects of climate change. The more frequent natural disasters and the pandemic highlight the importance of insurance. In Asia alone, there were about 432 natural disasters recorded in 2021. It was higher than the average occurrences in 2001-2020 at 357. In the US, 20 natural disasters wreaked havoc on American homes, resulting in losses of $1 billion.

Natural Disasters Frequency (CNBC)

As such, P&C insurance becomes more of a staple, especially in the US. Recent statistics show that it will grow by about 6% per year in the US. AJG may take it as an opportunity to market its products and services. That is why its acquisition remains reasonable and fruitful. It remains one of the largest insurance brokers with 62% of its operations in the US. Also, it may have an edge over many of its peers, given its favorable pricing. Its P&C rates in 2021 relative to 2000 are 118% compared to the CPI of 165%. With its impressive margins, AJG has more room to adjust its prices for more demand.

US Real Pricing Rates (Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Investors Presentation)

Globally, P&C insurance may increase by 3.7% this year and 3.3% in 2023. With 38% in foreign operations, AJG may find untapped potential even in the Asia Pacific. The solid and intact fundamentals show that the company can sustain its expansion. Meanwhile, the hype in the industry shows that M&As are timely and relevant. That is why I believe that the company will continue to expand.

P&C Insurance Growth Rate (Insurance Journal)

Price Assessment

The stock price of Arthur J. Gallagher appears to be moving sideways since 4Q 2021. But, the downtrend in the last month has been massive. At $157.06, it is only 6% lower than the starting price. But, it has already been cut by 16% from the peak price in April. The PE Ratio of 34.61 shows overvaluation, which is also higher than the average of the S&P 500. With that, it may be risky to buy the stock now. It may decrease further until the PE Ratio becomes 24-26 or the price of $100-120.

It may be logical as my estimation in my previous article using the Dividend Discount Model is only $118.88. It is in line with the current PE Ratio. But, we can assess it again since the annualized dividends have already increased by 12%.

Stock Price $157.06 Average Dividend Growth 0.04791132463 Estimated Dividends Per Share $2.04 Cost of Capital Equity 0.06358791378 Derived Value $136.3650652 or $136.37

The derived value adheres to the supposition of overvaluation. It is already 14% higher than the expected stock price in my previous article. But, it is still in line with the dividend growth. There may be a 12-14% downside in the next twelve months for a more reasonable valuation. Nevertheless, the company remains an ideal company for security and stability. It has been increasing its dividend payments for more than ten years. It is a part of Dividend Contenders. With its dividend payout ratio of 44%, it has adequate means to sustain dividends. Also, it has many growth prospects this year, given its acquisitions and the boom in the industry.

Bottom Line

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shows robust fundamentals. Its revenue growth and margin expansion are consistent with its solid Balance Sheet. The consistency proves its capacity to sustain its expansion. Meanwhile, the stock price appears divorced and overvalued, given the recent downtrend. But, its dividends make it a secure investment. The recommendation, for now, is that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a hold. I find it a rosy investment, but the price may decrease further. It may provide more opportunities for potential gains. There may still be upward pressure in the latter part of the year, given its growth prospects.