The 3D CAD software market is expected to grow by about 6.4 % in the coming years and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) appears best positioned to take advantage of this trend towards digital design and construction. My consolidated scenario for Autodesk is an intrinsic value of about $180, making it a hold for now.

Overview

Autodesk primarily provides computer-aided design software programs as a service for designing digital prototypes and models. Its customers can be divided into three groups as can their software: Architecture, Engineering, & Construction; Design & Manufacturing and Media & Entertainment. Despite the company’s most renowned product being AutoCAD, a versatile program for designing prototypes and models, its revenues are still fairly diversified between the three divisions, according to their most recent earnings report.

Also, Autodesk’s last 10 years of financial results have only improved, which is primarily a result of more things being designed digitally. Grand View Research, an Indian American research and consultancy firm, expects the U.S. 3D CAD software market to grow with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate of 6.4 % in the period 2021-2028 as new industries like 3D printing, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality mature.

Although Autodesk’s financials seem volatile at a first glance, they have reported steady to mildly declining revenues in the inclusive period 2012-2017 and from 2017 reported rapidly growing revenues. This resulted in negative earnings in the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. They have now reported positive earnings in the last 3 years with 2020 being great year because of how people were forced to work digitally from home instead of designing in other ways. In 2021, the firm reported their largest revenue numbers ever.

Latest results and acquisition of Upchain

In the most recent quarter, Q1 2022, Autodesk reported a strong albeit lower revenue than previous quarter’s revenue of $885.1 MM. Also, its bottom line went down to $89.1 MM from previous quarter’s $ 136.7 MM. Also, it completed the acquisition of Upchain, a provider of Product Life Cycle and Product Data Management Software, expanding Autodesk’s product offering in the cloud space making it easier and in the long term easier to collaborate on projects for Autodesk’s customers via the cloud. Also, it enables a customer to gain all of the different programs’ functionalities all while still charging less than their competitors, according to the 2021 annual report:

Moat and competitors

In the 3D CAD Software industry, many players exist. In many ways, the French software house Dassault systemès (OTCPK:DASTY) is their biggest competitor with its flagship product Solidworks but as already mentioned, many players exist in the space and it seems as if high switching costs are the essential reason for CAD software users not to switch to any one provider in particular. Also, many engineers have the perception that one of the programs are best in one regard whereas another program might be better for another designing task. Other than a High Switching Costs Moat, Autodesk also possesses a Network Effect Moat which will only get stronger with their goals of better integrating all of their product offerings in one subscription. If one has already used an Autodesk product, another CAD program is harder to use from that point on in the design to manufacturing process.

Risks

As always with acquisitions, there’s the risk that the two companies aren’t able to be integrated properly together. Another key risk is that of key employees suddenly leaving. This poses an especially great threat to many software firms due to their product offering being highly technical. Many customers also expect much of paid software, which leaves little room for technical errors. And just as Autodesk can be said to disrupt the other players in the 3D CAD software industry, Autodesk can suddenly also be victim to technological disruption.

Valuation

A discounted cash flow analysis is appropriate as most of Autodesk’s earnings lie in the future. Although the company’s results have been volatile, I will project them 10 years out into the future for three different scenarios ranging in preferability, from best to worst.

I use a discount rate of 8% due to it being my desired rate of return on investments and an average of the last two free cash flow numbers as my starting point for all three scenarios. In the first scenario, I assume a growth rate of 10% per year for the first 5 years and 8% for the subsequent 5-10 years which is slightly faster than the 3D CAD software market’s growth rate due to the company’s moats. This is the best-case scenario. I also use the market’s current price/free cash flow ratio which is about 28.

Best case scenario

In such a scenario, the intrinsic value per share amounts to about $283 per share. This translates into a current upside of about 59% from the current price of $178 per share.

Base case scenario

In this scenario, I will assume a growth rate in line with what market’s forecasted growth rate of 6.4%. Also, it is to be expected that the 3D CAD software market’s pace cools down and I will therefore use a growth rate of 5% for the last 5-10 years instead of 6.4% throughout. To account for possible changes in investors’ perception of risks in general and to Autodesk, I will use a terminal multiple 15.

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value of the stock amounts to about $143 per share, which is about 20% lower than the current market price.

Worst case scenario

For the worst-case scenario, I will assume a growth rate of just 6%, which is a bit slower than that of the 3D CAD software market’s. For the last 5-10 years, I use a slower growth rate of 4%, which also represents the scenario that Autodesk can’t keep up with its competitors’ product offerings. Regarding terminal multiple, I use a terminal multiple of 10, indicating a value investment at or below that price.

This results in an intrinsic value of $92 per share. This is a downside of 48 % from current prices.

Probabilities

To join the three scenarios together, I will assign probabilities to them and calculate the mean value.

I assign a probability of 30% for the best-case scenario happening. I don’t think paying a terminal multiple of 28 is sustainable in the face of rising rates, rising unemployment and inverted yield curves. The base case seems the most probable but is perhaps too conservative at the same time, so I will assign a probability of 60% to it. To the worst case scenario, I will assign a 10% chance of it happening. This might seem high but this scenario is meant to represent all unfavourable scenarios as well as unpredictable ones.

Therefore, I arrive at a fair value of $180 per share which is roughly where the market prices the stock currently. This is not to say that changes in its stock price are completely irrational and to me, the stock could very well experience a small rally as negative sentiment disappears or general liquidity conditions improve.

Conclusion

Autodesk is part of an exciting and growing industry and it may just be the one player able to gain an advantage over the players as it has several moats around its business. On a valuation basis, it seems fairly valued at current levels but the stock price will most likely move in tandem with other growth names for some time. I will personally wait until I can get a decently sized margin of safety before I buy Autodesk’s stock.