Marston's PLC's (MARZF) CEO Andrew Andrea on Interim Results Investor Presentation - Transcript

Marston's PLC (OTCPK:MARZF) Interim Results Investor Presentation May 25, 2022 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Andrea – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Marston's PLC Interim Results Investor Presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. Questions are encouraged and could be submitted at any time via the Q&A tab that's just situated on the right hand corner of your screen. Please just simply type in your questions and press send. The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all of the questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investment Meet Company dashboard and we will notify you by email when these are ready for your review. Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll. And if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful.

And I now like to hand over to CEO, Andrew Andrea. Good morning, sir.

Andrew Andrea

Good morning. Thank you very much and thank you all for attending the presentation today of our interim results that we presented to the market last week. And by way of introduction, Marston's is a pub-operator principally in England and Wales, but we've also got 20 pubs in Scotland, around 1,500 pubs overall. And we also have a 40% minority stake in the Carlsberg Marston's Beer Company having disposed of Marston's Beer Company into that venture during the pandemic.

So, first of all, I'd like to start with sort of an overview of how we've seen the last six months and the things we've been up to. And the first thing I would say is that trading has been pretty resilient throughout the six month period, despite the clear disruption of Omicron impacting the very profitable and critical December trading period. And coming out of the other side of the half year, we are seeing trends continuing to improve from both the footfall and like for like perspective. From a cash perspective, excluding some one-offs that we previously guided the market on, underlying cash flows were an inflow. Typically, our business is a cash outflow in H1, most of our profit is earned in the second half year.

And from an inputs perspective, we made encouraging progress on guests, standards, engagement scores, which I'll touch on a little bit later. And during the six month period, despite the impact of omicron and that disruption, we've undertaken some significant change activity in the period underpinning the new strategy, which I will set out to you a little bit later on. And our key focus is on simplifying our business from a segmental perspective, so what segments do our pubs sit in and from a category management perspective menus, drinks ranging, and so on and so forth. And very importantly, it's worth noting that pubs historically have been incredibly resilient and are well placed to meet those macro challenges going forwards.

So looking at the market dynamics as we see them and there are three key elements. First of all, there is clearly some concern about the resilience and stability of the consumer in the current macro backdrop. Overall footfall is in still – still decline in the sector. We're down around 15% or so, but those trends are slowly improving. And importantly, our older customers, who understandably were most reticent to return to pub, are starting to come back whether that be the groups of elderly customers, who come and have the midweek lunch or the old chaps that come and have five pints of Cask Ale a day 11 o'clock seven days a week. The sales trends overall are pretty stable and the monthly sales cycle is also starting to become more predictable. And what I mean by that is the payday to payday dynamic of spending most when you've just been paid and that easing off ahead of being paid – the next payday is coming back with more certainty.

We are seeing some discounting by some in the marketplace. We're seeing a return of the 50% offer. It's not something we necessarily accord with. That doesn't mean discounting is not relevant, but 50% is a pretty high level of discount. We believe the relationship with the guest is simply the deal rather than bringing them into coming and experience our pubs. And overall the insight tells us one very clear thing; do not short-change your customers. Don't compromise the experience from a service product and standard perspective. From a cost and labor dynamic perspective, every company is talking about a very challenging inflationary position and that has been putting pressure on our food supply chain.

We have longstanding relationships with our food suppliers. We've got through a pandemic and we will get through this together and we'll touch on that a little bit later. From a labor market perspective, it's fiercely competitive. Supermarkets are paying 16 year olds, outside London £10 an out of stack shelves, and that's putting pressure on overall supply and indeed cost pressures and I'll touch on how we've addressed that a little bit later on. And from our perspective, you need three things in your back pocket to address and meet these challenges. The first of those is you need pricing and the ability to take price, the ability to innovate and demonstrate agility and nimbleness. And finally, just reinforcing this point about the historical resilience of pubs, whilst it's clear that consumer confidence is falling, our insight is similarly showing that people still want to socialize. That demand to socialize is staying incredibly steady, not understandably post coming out of the pandemic. And from our perspective, pubs are an affordable place to socialize.

And importantly, from a Marston's perspective, only 3% of our business is in city centers. We're majority community pubs. And from that perspective, community pubs are far more resilient than city centers. Our city centers start to grapple with the unwinding of the work from home dynamic and it does appear that the three day week is increasingly becoming the norm. But overall pubs are very well placed to weather these economic challenges ahead.

Looking at the financials in the first instance, overall revenues were up on 2021 that simply reflects the fact that in 2021, we had much more COVID impact less so in 2022, although we did lose December. Importantly, at a pub operating level, we have returned to pub profitability at an operating level.

I mentioned our 40% stake in Carlsberg Marston’s; they've had a challenging half year. They are exposed to the on trade Marston's Beer Company had around 20 odd percent of the Carlsberg market, which has been a poorer performing category. And as a consequence, we guided the market last week that the cash dividend that we were expecting from CMBC is not likely to be made this year and we expect a gradual rebuild back to a normalized level of around £20 million of per annum over the next two to three years or so.

So at pub level, the key point to note is we are back in the black, an improvement in 2022, despite the impact of omicron.

And looking at trading, over the last six months, in the first few weeks of the year, as you can see, the like-for-like sales were up about 1%. That Christmas trading period significantly hit the eight weeks after that omicron, driving a 9% decline as we reported in our January trading update. Subsequent to that, that period up to the half year we were down 1%, but it's worth noting that in the two weeks of the February storms, which coincided with the critical half term weeks, we were down 8% in those two weeks.

And since the half year, despite the fact that the VAT on food and soft drinks has reverted back to 20% from 12.50%, we are in positive, like-for-like territory, it's worth noting that VAT was about a 4% contributor to like-for-like sales. But importantly, what we are seeing is slowly but surely those trends improving.

Turning now to cash flow, our operating cash flow was up in the half year. And importantly, before one-offs, as I mentioned earlier, we achieved an underlying cash flow of £13 million in the period versus a significant outflow last year, albeit that was Omicron driven.

We previously advised the markets that there were two one-offs due to be paid deferral of duty and VAT from the pandemic was paid during the period of £50 million. And we received some deferred consideration for the brewing disposal of £28 million. So a net outflow of £22 million. It’s worth noting that we have no residual hangovers now of payables as a consequence of the pandemic. We're fully up-to-date with the VAT and tax mandate.

So underlying cash flows were positive in the period, and it's worth noting that typically we earn about two thirds of our profit in the second half of the year. And as such one should expect an improvement in cash flow during H2.

With regards our debt structure, the majority of our debt is long-term. As you can see on this chart, we have bank facilities out to 2024. So there is no immediate refinancing facility. One would expect that to be refinanced, perhaps Q1 calendar of next year, and with £50 million of headroom on that facility.

On a long-term perspective, we have a securitization in about two thirds of our estate. It has a very smooth amortization profile out to 2035 and it's fully hedged. So not sensitive to any changes in interest rates, importantly, that securitization, we didn't require any concessions from bond holders in the six month period, despite Omicron.

We also have 35 to 40-year property leases. So in essence, these are sale and leaseback transactions where the freehold reverts back to us at the end of the term. And because of that reversion, it is classified as borrowings on the balance sheet. That is linked to inflation. Importantly, we have an RPI cap and collar of 1% and 4% on those leases. As such, this high inflationary environment we are pretty well protected against.

So overall, our borrowings are £1.25 billion. We have a very clear plan to reduce borrowings to below £1 billion by financial year, 2025.

Turning now to property, pensions and NAV, from a property perspective, it's worth noting that we impaired our property portfolio by around £380 million as a consequence of the pandemic. And we are moving to a new valuation methodology whereby rather than having a three yearly external valuation, we are having an annual valuation of about a third of the estate on a rotational basis. And that first tranche will be valued in the second half year. And we are cautiously we are optimistic that that will drive an NAV upside overall.

And it's worth noting disposals for 35% higher than book value in H1. Recently, C&C exited their stake holding in Admiral Taverns at an 11 times multiple. That gives us confidence that there is still underlying strong value in pub assets as we come out of the pandemic.

From a pension perspective, we currently got an accounting surplus and we contribute 6 million a year of cash flow into the pension. The external valuation is in 2023. Clearly, we have again, cautious optimism, we're on track to clear the technical provision deficit in the pension scheme and as such that 6 million call on our cash flow would fall away from 2024 onwards. And during the period, we saw a 7 pence increase in net asset value per share.

Now not surprisingly a lot of the noise and a lot of the talk on my road show over the last week or so has been about inflation and input cost inflation. And I box these into three tranches, product, labor and utilities. On food and drink, I'm pleased to say that we now have a handle at a degree of stability in our food inflation at around 7% that was certainly far more volatile in February and March as Ukraine emerged. And then on our drinks contracts, we've got contracts out to 2024, which are CPI-linked with that increased due in October.

What we have done to mitigate that is we've taken food and drink price increases in March, on menus, I'll come back to it on drink, we recognized we were slightly behind our competition. So customers have accepted that drink price increase. It was to some extent, expected. We've also simplified our menus, significantly driving an overall lower cost of our food. And as you can see, a fair proportion of our contracts are still fixed into the medium and longer term overall.

From a labor perspective, we took the bold decision to increase the hourly wage rates of our younger workers to well ahead of the minimum wage. So for example, 16 year olds, rather than £4.63 minimum wage, we're paying £5.50. Now that in aggregate cost, annualized cost is £3.5 million, £1.8 million additional costs in H2 versus our previous guidance and overall, whilst one may look on this as a cost, I do see it as an investment. This should drive reduced level of staff turnover, lower recruitment fees, lower training fees, and instinctively if we are more competitive in the marketplace, we should attract better people.

We should feed through to the sales line. And finally, on energy, we are hedged on gas until April of next year, but we came out of our electricity hedge in March of this year. And the energy markets as you are all probably aware are incredibly volatile. And as a consequence we've issued guidance that we expect an incremental on cost of energy versus our previous expectation of around £5 million for the second half year, £10 million annualized and gas, we will make a call next year.

Notwithstanding that, although we've made great strides in becoming more energy efficient in recent years, we've introduced an energy saving initiative going green into our pub estate and we know what good likes in our pub. And we can see like-for-like and diversity and energy usage in our pubs. And we've an incentive scheme in place, which as one would imagine is very high returning.

So overall, we've got a grip on our food inflation. We are taking a very conscious decision on labor cost increases and we are mitigating that through price. On energy we are guiding that at this stage, we're not using price to mitigate that, and that will flow through to the bottom line.

And one thing we just set out for the analyst and I won't go into this in much detail is that since 2019, there have been quite a few moving parts with milestones. Most notably on the right hand side, we disposed of Marston’s Beer Company into CMBC in 2019 that drove quite significant earnings and cash flows. As I guided earlier, we're not expecting a cash dividend from CMBC in financial year 2022. Just worth noting, the original business plan had a cash dividend equivalent to our net cash flows overall.

And from a Marston’s Pubs perspective, we disposed – we made disposals in 2019 to the tune of around £8 million of EBITDA. In December of 2020, we acquired the operations of the Brains' pub estate in Wales, on a CapEx-light basis, equivalent to £10 million EBITDA uplift. Our IT strategy has changed, we are moving to a cloud-based strategy. And as a consequence, we’re redirecting £6 million of cash that we’re sitting in CapEx across to the OpEx line. And we’ve given that H2 energy cost guidance. And at the bottom there on the left hand side, the nemesis to, I think accountants and analysts are like the impact of IFRS 16. So what we are now is very much a focused pub business with that minority stake in CMBC.

So moving on now to the strategy, and we launch this to the market, we have a very clear and quite simple vision pubs to be proud of. And the two key elements of that are pub that means we are not restaurants. We are not casual dining, and you should feel comfortable coming into any of our establishments to come to have a drink. And to be proud of while sort underpinned by some objective goals at an emotional level is this a place where you would recommend to eat or recommend to work.

And if the answer to no, is that – it is no in any of our pubs, we need to do something about that. Underpinning that vision are some core pub goals, everything starts at pub level. Are we loved by guests? I’ll touch on our Reputation insight platform in a moment, but Reputation basically say the gold standard is a score of 800 or more. Are we trusted? Are our standards right? Defined as a five star EHO, and are we seen as a great place to work? We have an engagement tool Peakon that is used globally in many organizations. And again, their benchmark of good is a score of eight or more.

And underpinning that is driving a harder sales culture in our business, defined as maximizing foot fold and sales per guest visits. Importantly, it’s worth noting that managers are bonused on those first three and that rolls up to my own personal bonus, that those core pub calls therefore are relevant top to bottom in the organization in a consistent manner. And I think that one voice one focus approach is incredibly important.

And as you can see underneath that we’ve made good progress in H1, our Reputation score, EHO scores have improved, and although Peakon retains might not look like progress, Omicron significantly reduced our employee engagement and the Peakon universe or it generally speaking. So I’m really pleased I’ve got back to those pre-Omicron levels of engagement as we came out at the half year.

At corporate level, there are three quite simple goals. The first of those is better than the rest, and that’s a consistent market out performance in both our food-led and wet-led businesses. Just to be clear, I am focused on driving long-term like for like sales growth. I’m not bothered about chasing the last five weeks. There’s got to be a consistent level of growth year in, year out. Back to £1 billion is a dual faceted target of getting our borrowings down below £1 billion by 2025 and improving the sales of the organization to back above £1 billion.

And the reason for that is having disposed of the beer company on a run rate pro forma basis, sales around £800 million. So there’s a £200 million sales growth challenge there. And finally, we are committed to doing business the right way, committed to being a responsible, sustainable business underpinned by a strong ESG agenda. And there are three core pillars underpinning that strategy guest obsession raise the bar and we will grow and I’ll touch on some elements of that in a moment.

But in achieving these goals, what we are doing is giving it, creating a business that is growing earnings, reducing debt, improving returns, improving cash flow that enables us to consider the reintroduction of dividends by reducing debt, increasing returns. We’re clearly creating shareholder value into the future. So quite a simple strategy. The key – some of the key pillars underpinning that guest obsession is all about asking the question. Does it matter to guests?

Everything we do has to start with a customer relevance. And if it’s not relevant to customer, why are we doing it? I’m going to touch on the segmentation of the estate shortly. It’s a key element of our strategy. And similarly, the category overhaul. And finally, from a guest perspective, we’re – we’ve introduced a new booking system in the six-month period. And we are trialing various call handling tools to find an efficient and cost effective way of capturing customers that are trying to contact us the phone at a time when the pub is busy and unable to capture that call.

So if I start with category management and the menu overhaul, it won’t surprise you that food quality is the number one driver of dissatisfaction, conversely dissatisfaction, however you want to cut that cookie. And we had quite simply too many menus, too many dishes, too many ingredients, no real alignment to our formats and segments and internal advocacy was low. Our chefs were saying, these menus are quite difficult to cook.

Then we brought in as one of several new recruits and I’ll touch on this in a moment, a new director of Category Management, and he oversaw a menu relaunch project. And before I get into the results, the behavioral facets of this were absolutely critical. And the first of those is that from meeting one to launch was a three-month turnaround. We launched these menus at the end of March. Importantly, commercial operations and finance had equal voice in coming to the conclusions on what dishes went on – which menus and so on and so forth, underpinning all of that project though, was no compromise on quality.

I mentioned earlier, if you short-change customers, they will notice. So the team had permission to remove things on our menus that weren’t important to guests. An example would be we had tomato seltzer on our curry dishes; funnily left we had a lot of return tomato seltzer. So it had no place on the dish. It wasn’t important. We just whipped it off. That was worth several pence per dish. But similarly reinvest where appropriate.

So that chicken burger on the top right hand corner, the hash browns were an addition to that burger, it is going gangbusters at the moment. And underpinning all of that as a comprehensive training and digital spec book program, we closed for half a day with the chefs could all cook off all teams weren’t taste the menu. And that enabled us to launch the menus in a more positive manner than I’ve seen probably in my time at Marston’s.

The outcome of that, as you can see, was a very focused and efficient category outcome. Having the number of menus significantly reducing the number of dishes and SKUs, and because we were serving better quality food to a better specification that enabled us to take price over and above the VAT reversion. And in net cost terms, we saved £1 million, but at gross level, that number was £2.5 million. We reinvested £1.5 million back into enhancing the dishes and indeed the crockery. And the feedback has been pretty positive. Guest scores are improving. Importantly, very minimal comment on price and internally our chefs love it. Our front of house team's love the menu and our support teams are shouting about our menus from the rooftop. So we’re really successful exercise. And the great news is there’s more to go at. I think we’ve only achieved perhaps 70% of what we initially intended.

With regards to the raise the bar platform, this is all about people. We employ over 12,000 people. Our team members ultimately drive our success. And in this challenging labor market, there are three facets to our HR agenda, recruit, reward, and retain.

From a recruitment perspective, during the period, we’ve – we have recruited five external hires directors of recruitment and resourcing from Greene King, director of category management at Whitbread pizza hut, director of digital. She’s joining us in July from a national competitor. And we brought two senior directors of operations into our food led business, both with ex-Whitbread and MMB experience. And underpinning my executive committee, there is a leadership group that is 30 strong. We’ve changed a third of that group. So five of those were those external hires, five promoting some of the bright young things within our organization.

And at pub level, there are two key drivers. In addition to all of the other app based work, we’re doing to get to recruit team members that are starting to pay dividends. So our apprenticeship program is key to our future talent pipeline. We’re just under 300 apprenticeships. We’re extending it to a broader chef program. And importantly, we retain about 80% of those that come through our program. So great pipeline to future talent.

And secondly, we’ve launched something that we internally call latitude. We are working alongside Novus and Only a Pavement Away, whereby Novus are training offenders about to come back into society. They’ve got quite a big pipeline of trained kitchen staff. We’re dealing with that with kid gloves, and we expect to appoint our first person into pub in the course of the next month or so.

From a reward perspective, I’ve mentioned the hourly rate investment, but we’ve addressed reward right through the organization. The 800 club and I mentioned the reputation platform earlier is an incentive whereby on a quarterly basis, if you have a reputation score of 800 and an EHO score of five-star, the licensee gets a bonus of 500 pounds. It’s gone down incredibly well. People can see it, they are motivated by money. Importantly, it is a use it or lose it incentive though. If you fall below either of those two measures, you lose the incentive. So it ensures sustainability of that top level performance that we’re after. And I do believe more work on that variable pay element for our licensees is the way forward to ensure we are getting great success from great managers.

And from an equity perspective, we’ve reintroduced the share save scheme. We removed it in 2019. So any employee can save from £10 up to £500 a month at a discounted share value based on the share price at the end of this week. And we’ve extended the LTIP to that 30 strong leadership group. So they’ve now got equity scheme in the game.

And from a retention perspective, I mentioned the Peakon engagement platform. This ensures we have monthly communications with our teams. We’re constantly listening. It enables us to respond quickly. We’ve simplified the online – the monthly and quarterly review system into an online system, gone other days of the big show piece and set piece annual review. We want continuous conversations on performance and developments.

We’ve introduced two online training platforms Attensi is a gamified sales platform. I play it myself occasionally and Campus is very much intended for those more governance and solid static training programs overall. And wellbeing is incredibly important to us. It isn’t just a word. It is incredibly important. We’ve signed up to The Burnt Chef Project, the menopause pledge. We have a very comprehensive wellbeing program to ensure that our teams have access to support in the event that they require it. So a very clear agenda on the people front.

From a growth perspective, I mentioned segmentation of our public mistakes a little bit earlier. And what we did last – the back end of our last financial year was concluded on a much simpler segmentation of the business into three tranches community, good value pubs at the heart of the community. And I’ll touch on these with pictures in a moment. Signature and elevated experience, what I would call premium mainstream, a timeless country pub atmosphere and Revere our most aspirational offer in many cases for a special occasion.

And what does the clear blue water like typically a food dish will be £2 more expensive from community to Signature and ditto up to Revere and drink will be between £0.50 and £1 a pint for example, as a gap between the three segments. We completed a food-led review in September, we presented that in our preliminary results, the headline of which was a shift from 80% value food to about a third into those Signature and Revere formats, but also into community wet which I will touch on in a moment.

We’re targeting conversion returns of around 30% on a blended basis. We completed 10 in H1, eight in the second half year. We’re ramping that up to 50 per annum as of next year. In addition, we have a Two for One format in around 75 of our pubs. And interestingly that despite being our deepest value format was our weakest performer coming out of the pandemic. So back in the autumn, we trialed six pubs, three with single price point menus, and just removing the Two for One signage three with a bit of very low level CapEx overall. But in all six we’ve seen an uplift.

Two for One continues to lag our food-led estate by around 10% in LFL sales terms. And as a consequence in spite of the strategic shift over the next few years, we are exiting Two for One by the end of September of this year. We simply can’t sit on our hands and watch that that lag continue for another year or two. And we’ve extended that segmentation to our wet-led pubs management franchise pubs, and around 10% of those will convert to Signature. At the moment, we really only directly retail to the value part of the market with some beautiful pubs in affluent villages, the right thing to do is elevate the overall experience.

And we’re targeting one to two by the end of this year, ramping that up to five to 10 next year. And even further the year after that. These require slightly less CapEx than our food-led because we are using the building. The building is effectively something that just needs enhancing at a similar level of return. And we’re in the process of extending that review to our 300 strong tenant and lease pub estate. So a very clear segmental plan to evolve the pub estate in a much simpler manner overall.

And what does that look like? This is community wet. So this is the Kings Arms at Killingworth a pub previously that was called the Shire Horse. As you can see pre CapEx, it was taking 17,000 a week. We spent just under £300,000. And even despite it being H1 and the impact of the pandemic, the average weekly take of this pub has significantly increased. And what is important to note here that of that £7,000 increase about £5,000 [ph] is drink. And the reason we are seeing this in our conversions is in many of our pub restaurants. I think we lost the drinker. They didn’t feel comfortable coming in to drink, hence the focus on pub in our vision and our strategy. And as you can see the returns are quite significant.

Important point to note on our CapEx program, and returns and driving out performance. Number one, our managers have uncapped bonuses. So this manager will be re rewarded very well for achieving this level of performance. And secondly, in appraising our CapEx, although there is a hurdle rate the money we are spending, in that CapEx appraisal, we are also setting out what we expect that pub to do from a fair maintainable trade perspective. What should this pub be capable of getting to? So the – in the event, the example of the Kings Arms, this should be a £30,000 a week pub. And what we’re trying to drive is a desire and passion to exceed the appraisal, take the pub to a level well over and above that CapEx return. And that in turn will ensure that we don’t drift back to the original 17,000 and then reinvest and start that cycle all over again.

The next pub is a Signature Pub. This used to be the poppy fields, a rotisserie pub on the outskirts of Maidstone. It’s now been converted called the Fields at Aylesford to Signature. And as you can see a far more enhanced spend, you can see that there’s a very clear place to drink that there are bar stools, there’s a wood burner at one end, go and drink there. You can eat to the right, the garden and the outside area has been enhanced. And we’re seeing a change of customer. It’s increasing number of drinkers, increasing number of females, both drinking and eating. And this pub at the moment actually is throwing out over 35,000 a week. And importantly, on a warm day, we’ll do 50/50 food and drink. Again, the drinkers are coming back to this pub.

And then finally, from a Revere perspective, as our director of proposition and formats calls it, these are more waggy. These pubs are more blingy attracting a more affluent customer. This is the Curious Cow in Harrogate [ph] used to be a rotisserie called The Old Spring Well, and again, we’re very pleased with the initial performance of this pub overall.

In addition to that, another key element of our growth plan is franchiser. It’s a model we introduced back in 2009. And for those of you not familiar with the franchise model, in essence, what we do is, we supply all the products, pay all the bills, do all of the marketing for a pub and the franchisee simply needs to sell. And in return, they get a percentage of the turnover to pay for themselves and their staff. That model operates in over 600 of our pubs. Now you get that owner driver mentality, driving sales and earnings growth with very, very minimal failures in that regard.

We introduced an evolution of that model called the Pillar Agreement, which enabled a franchisee to own their own food agenda, but put that onto our [indiscernible] system. We’re going to take that to 60 sites by the end of this year, and then evaluate how we can improve that further. And importantly, we’ve now trial – we are now trialing franchise in four of our new build pubs that are due to become community wet over time. But we put the community wet menu in there with a franchisee and the early times are encouraging with double-digit sales growth. So the continued evolution of franchise in our view is a core driver of future growth.

And from an inorganic perspective, I mentioned the Brains transaction to set out what we did there. Brains operated 150 or so pubs. We did a desktop exercise, well was shut at that time. And we said, we would run a 100 of those or also of those pubs on a long term lease and a proportion of those pub we would run for Brains on their behalf for a couple of years. So a CapEx light acquisition and it’s performing well. Brains has outperformed the Marston’s well, the Marston’s core well estate, we are converting to franchise and seeing growth. And one of the big challenges was kitchens. They had different kitchen equipment. We’re in the process of rolling out the Marston’s menu, which represents further margin opportunity.

We’ve converted a couple of the sites in the first half of this year, four for next year, and we’ve identified further opportunities looking forwards. And a couple of the sites that were going to be – we were going to stop managing in a couple of years’ time. We’ve actually decided to take them on board. They will come across the Marston’s in the course of the next couple of months or so. And as a framework for future M&A, therefore, we’ve got a platform whereby we’ve got property partners who want to own the freehold and will simply buy it be the pub operator driving EBITDA growth in that regard.

Now we, sorry, now we were challenged at the last results about the roadmap to getting to 200 million sales growth and rightly so. And what this chart sets out is in essence about a half of that growth will come from the repositioning of the pub estate, about a quarter will come from opportunities within franchise expansion and Brains and out with those direct interventions what left – what’s left is a sales task, which requires around 2% like-for-like sales growth. And what I accept the consumer environment is challenging as we came out to the financial crisis. Pubs typically grew like-for-like sales by 3% to 5%. So I don’t think it’s an over demanding LFL target over and above that £140 million.

From an ESG perspective in the preliminary results we set out our net zero plans in some detail in the appendices to this presentation, that roadmap is clearly set out. I mentioned though that the Going Green campaign has been introduced. I think there’s an immediate quicker win to drive further reductions in energy usage. A second environmental consideration, which we are evaluating and finalizing at the moment, is a reduction in food wastage. It is important to me that in any environmental challenge, we are clear about the targets we want to achieve. And when by, and we will set those out at the preliminary results at the end of November.

From a social perspective, we are all about being local pubs. The affinity with the pub and relationship with the pub is the Dog and Duck down the road. It’s not necessarily with national brands. And we’re in the process of finding local and national charity commitments. I mention wellbeing programs earlier and importantly, we are a very important local employer and I mentioned apprenticeships and ex-offenders earlier.

And from a governance perspective, we have a strong governance framework embedded throughout the organization. And from a gender perspective over half of our Board and exec is female and around 40% of the leadership grow. So this is a very strong, clear ESG focus. ESG are not simply three letters we live, eat, and breathe this day in day out.

So to summarize for an outlook perspective, trading has been positive, the guest standard and engagement goals are encouraging. We have been able to use price to mitigate the majority of inflation without compromising on guest experience. And just to remind you, we are confident that pubs remain the resilient, affordable place to socialize overall. Our strategy is focused on creating a simpler, more efficient business, and we are focused on creating a high quality business that is sustainable for the long term. Don’t just chase the sales for the next four to five weeks. And achieving that, delivering that strategy, we have some very clear financial targets underpinned by a strong ESG agenda. So we’re a very resilient business with very clear plan to create sustainable growth and shareholder value going forwards.

That is the end of the presentation. So I will now open this up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Andrew, thank you very much indeed for your presentation this morning. If I may, I will just bring back up your camera. Ladies and gentlemen, please do continue to submit your questions just by using the Q&A tab that situates in the right hand corner of your screen. But just while Andrew takes a few moments to review those questions submitted already. I would like to remind you that a recording of this presentation, along with a copy of the slides and the published Q&A can be accessed via your investor dashboard.

Andrew, as you can see, we’ve received a number of questions throughout today’s presentation. And may I take the opportunity to thank all the investors for submitting their questions. If I could please just hand back to you to run through that Q&A tab and we’re appropriate to do so, if you could just read out the questions and give your response and then I’ll pick up from the end. Thank you.

Andrew Andrea

Sure. Sure. Okay. There are a couple of questions loosely linked. So one is, can you give a clear idea of the plan on how the company maintains margins in the face of high inflation and raw materials, labor, and transport? And then one is, how are you managing inflationary pressure and what trends are you seeing from discretionary spend?

So if I start with the plan to maintain margins in the face of high inflations, yes, high inflation, this has to be about sales generation. And I think the important thing is in driving that 200 million sales growth that will start reinstating and ensuring we get margins back to those pre-pandemic levels. In the short-term, however, whilst we have taken price, I still believe there is further price we can take. So if I give an example in many of our pubs, we move from a £2.80 entry point pint up to £3.

The insight tells us the psyche of the customer is, I want to buy 3 pints for £10. What that tells us therefore is we probably got the ability to move up to £3.30, you certainly wouldn't do that in one go, but you wouldn't be breaching that psychological KVI point. And we adopt similar mindsets of things like fish and chips and burger and chips for example. So I think we've got scope to continue to mitigate in the next couple of years, but ultimately the margin bills will be born out to the fact that we've got conversions that are high returning driving cells feeding through to a high-EBITDA percentage overall. And then with regards the, the managing of inflationary pressure, I think the food is stabilizing at around 7%. The drink we've got visibility out to 2024. I can't really talk about beyond 2024. On food we are working with suppliers, as I said, it looks to have stabilized and from energy at the moment in the short-term is about using less energy overall.

With regards to trends, unlike the financial crisis we have much more visibility to customer data than we've ever had. Back then, all we did was look at the like-for-like sales and we got a little bit of customer feedback. Now we have a database. We have social media platforms. We are able to listen to our customers from many, many angles, and that's what reputation does for us. As it stands at the moment, the trends are that that footfall is slowly improving, sales are stable. There isn't a step change up, but similarly there isn't a step change down so that, where will that be in three months time?

Clearly I'm not a – I don't got a crystal ball. The bears would say the consumer's going to fall off a cliff. The bulls would say, well actually it's holding up okay, because the saving ratio is high. But we will adopt the modus opera backing the financial crisis, every three months we'll report on the market and tell you as we see it. But as things stand from what customers are saying, we are not seeing any significant easing off of spend. Another question was, would we consider the sale and lease back – sale, would we consider sale and leaseback from the freeholder state?

I think it's a really good question. Clearly one of the questions is, does the equity market value as being a freeholder or not? And if the answer is no, then [indiscernible] the lease back from a cost of capital perspective might be an option. So it's certainly not a door slammed shut and something that we keep on the table. But clearly at 83% freehold, our desire would be to be predominantly freehold in any regard.

So what – why do you think the market has not responded to the development of the business? The share price doesn't reflect the operational improvements? I think if I look at the markets generally consumer stocks are being hit pretty hard, and although I'm really pleased with the internal progress we've made, if we're going to be honest with ourselves the half-year did have omicron, I think the market needs to see normalized uninterrupted trading. So in that regard, I think H2 is absolutely critical, if we're delivering that like-for-like sales momentum, even if it's only slightly ahead given the concerns about the consumer in my view that will reflect – that will start coming through in the price. But at the moment my observation from my road show so far is that there's a lot of concern about what is going to happen to the consumer, especially in the autumn given the news of the increase in the energy cap to £2,800.

What have you learned about the business over the last couple of years, which must have been very testing?

First of all, we have a brilliant team. We lost very few. We quickly acted. We anchored down where we needed to, and importantly we were self-help. We sold the beer company, which we didn't have to tap the equity market. But the one thing that we've learned is that what, sorry, the two things we've got. One is simplifying your business and making it more efficient is the right way to go. I think we've demonstrating that through our strategy. Secondly, I think there's been a lot of talk about the emergence of tech order and pay apps. We are looking at tech very closely, but we will only use tech, where it's very relevant to customer and improves the customer journey.

So if I use order and pay as an example, we actually removed it from inside our community pubs in the winter, because we had a scenario where a customer would come in on a busy Friday night, sit down order at the table, the bars queuing up, people ordering drinks. The person who's ordered at the table wants to drink now, who do you serve first? So actually that proved quite challenging. However, we do see big opportunity for order and pay in outside spaces and virtually all of our pubs have got, all of our pubs have got outside spaces and in the last couple of weeks where we've had sunny days, we've seen sales and garden sales improve quite materially.

The next one is how does increasing prices compact? The fact that, that the customers have less money due to inflation is discouraging customers a good plan? I think this is about balance. I think the insight tells us customers want to go out. They want to socialize. That's what we saw in the last financial crisis. At the same time, I'm not prepared to compromise quality, so we could sell a cheap place of food, but I don't think customers will come back, so encouraging customers to come and have a good experience means that price falls down the ladder.

And just to be clear, when we are taking price, we're taking 50p to a pound. We're not taking £2, £3 a dish. Our Fish and Chips in our community pubs is still around £9. It goes up to £12 or so in signature, up to £14 in Revere similar sort of price points for burgers. So I think keeping an eye on the KVIs is how you ensure that you are generating value overall.

And then finally, I've got a final question I've got is where is the shareholder value? A very poor share price, no dividend expected privilege card removes, no discount for accommodation. Well we have a privileged card has been replaced by vouchers, which is similar to most of our competitors. The share price, we have a plan to drive shareholder value. And with regards to dividends, we have made it clear that it's our intention to reintroduce the dividend. At some point in future, when we got normalized trading and more predictable cash flows, what is – what I have made clear to the market though, is that the connection between the billion pounds borrowings target and the dividend are separate. If we got predictable cash flows, we were reintroduce the dividend and we recognize that is important to many of our shareholders.

And that concludes the Q&A overall.

Operator

Andrew, thank you very much indeed, for taking the time to address all of those questions that came in from investors this morning. And of course, if there are any further questions submitted today, we'll make these available to your immediately after the presentation has ended for your review.

And ladies and gentlemen will publish all those responses where it's appropriate to do so on the investment company platform. Andrew, perhaps will redirecting the investor in the call to provide you with their feedback, which I know is particularly important to yourself, and the company, if I could please just ask you for a few closing comments to wrap up, with that be great.

Andrew Andrea

Yes. Thank you. I hope we've set out here, that we have a very clear plan, a very clear strategy. We are cognizant of the challenges to the consumer, but we are back in the black. We are making profits again, despite Omicron. We expect to make profits in H2 and as long as, we stick to that plan and pursue that conversion overall. I'm very confident, we will create long-term shareholder value overall.

Operator

That's great. Andrew, thank you very much, indeed for taking the time to update investors today. Could I please ask investors not to close this session as you'll now be automatically redirected for the opportunity to provide your feedback, in order that the management team can better understand your views and expectations? This will only take a few moments to complete, but I'm sure we'll be greatly valued by the company.

On behalf of the management team of Marston's Plc, we would like to thank you for attending today's presentation. That now concludes today's session. So good morning.