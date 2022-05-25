Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Thesis

Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) is well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds such as the electrification of mobility, the renewable energy transition, and the increased global interest for strong security systems. But can investors generate alpha by investing in Infineon stock?

In this article, I analyze Infineon's fundamentals and structure a valuation model based on the residual earnings framework. My calculation finds that, despite the company's strong fundamentals and growth outlook, and despite the ongoing market sell-off, Infineon shares are fairly valued, if not overvalued. I assign a HOLD/Underweight recommendation with a €25.59/share target price.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a leading semiconductor company based in Germany. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors, including power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. Infineon's positioning is especially strong in the automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer/security electronics sectors. In fact, Infineon's semiconductors are considered No. 1 for automotive (1), industrial power control (2), and power & sensor systems (3). Infineon is structured according to four segments: automotive, which accounts for approximately 45% of sales, power and sensor systems (around 30% of sales), Industrial Power Control (more than 15%), and Connected Secure Systems (approximately 10%). Notable customers of the company include international players such as Bosch, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMPY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Tesla (TSLA), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) (OTCQX:BDRAF) and Osram. Geographically, Europe excluding Germany accounts for approximately 15% of sales, Germany for 10%, North America for another 10%, the APAC region for 15% and China over 35% - being Infineon's most important single market. It operates manufacturing plants in Asia and Europe.

Infineon Investor Presentation, 2021

Financial Performance

Infineon has grown at more than 10% CAGR since 1999, thereby consistently outperforming not only the broad market but also the semiconductor industry. Moreover, growth accelerated since 2018: revenues grew from €9.04 billion in 2018 to €13.2 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of >15%. Respectively, net income increased from €1.15 billion to €1.41 billion over the same time period. In 2021, Infineon achieved a net income margin of 10.7% and recorded EPS of €1.44. In addition, investors might appreciate that the 2021 result incorporates over €1.7 billion of R&D expensing. Cash provided from operations of €3.66 billion was considerably above net income - indicating high-quality earnings power. Infineon ended the year 2021 with €3.55 billion of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of €6.9 billion.

Analyst consensus sees robust growth for Infineon. Revenues in 2023, 2024 and 2025 are expected to be €3.03 billion, €3.3 billion and €3.6 billion, indicating >5% CAGR: EPS are estimated €1.86, €2.01, €2.15 respectively.

Infineon Investor Presentation, 2021

Valuation

To value IFNNY, I use the Residual Earnings Framework, which is broadly considered as a reliable valuation tool for well-established companies such as Infineon. My key assumptions are as follows:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2025.

I apply the CAPM model to derive the cost of equity and as a second step calculate the WACC (9%) according to the business leverage.

With regards to the terminal growth rate, I think growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth is adequate, if not understated.

Based on the above assumptions, my calculation returns a base-case target price for Infineon of €25.59/share. Thus, IFNNY appears overvalued. Moreover, my conclusion isn't necessarily dependent on the above assumptions with regards to the WACC and TV-growth combination. In fact, I have also enclosed a sensitivity table, which shows that almost all scenarios of WACC and TV growth imply an overvaluation. Only by assuming a TV growth of greater than 5% and a WACC below 9.5% would IFXGY's current share price be justified. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation.

Analyst consensus; author's calculation Analyst consensus; author's calculation

Risks

I would like to highlight the following downside risks that could cause IFNNY stock to materially differ from my price target: First, the economic slowdown in China will likely negatively impact the company's operation. In fact, Infineon has 35% exposure to Greater China. Secondly, Infineon is strongly exposed to the automotive sector. If consumer confidence slows significantly, for example, due to inflation, rising interest rates or geopolitical risks, Infineon's financial results could be impacted. Third, competition is a major driver in the semi-industry. While the industry currently has low inventories and application-specific demand vs. supply excesses, CAPEX spending and capacity expansion is not unlikely. Fourth, supply-chain disruptions could increase industry uncertainty and distort supply/demand balances, leading to a clouded business outlook for the industry.

Conclusion

Infineon is a strong player in the semi-industry and the company will very likely deliver above-average topline revenue growth and profitability. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the stock will outperform. Every investment is not only a function of the company's quality but also of its price. And given my residual earnings framework, Infineon stock appears efficiently priced, if not overpriced. I assign a HOLD/Underweight recommendation with a €25.59/share target price.