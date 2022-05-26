JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) reported revenue of $26.66 billion in the first quarter of 2022, down 3.12% from the first quarter of 2021. This was due to a delayed spring selling season and tougher comparisons from Q1 last year. Despite a 4% drop in comparable sales in the most recent quarter, the professional category remained strong with 20% growth Y/Y on the top of 36% comps last year. With the economy reopening, demand for PRO services is expected to remain strong. Given the company’s breadth of assortments in the PRO category and its ability to attract professional customers through reward programs, it can continue to gain additional market share in the PRO segment.

Additionally, the company intends to achieve operational efficiency through a number of initiatives, including the Perpetual Productivity initiative and a market-based delivery model. Although the revenue dropped in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021, the company's operating margins improved, indicating that the initiatives are paying off and the company is on track to meet its guidance of 12.8% to 13%. While the stock has corrected along with the broader markets due to concerns about cyclical slowdown and interest rate hikes, I believe the company will emerge much stronger on the other side of the cycle. The stock is trading at a FWD P/E of ~13.65 times FY22 consensus EPS estimates. Given the company's future prospects, the valuation looks attractive. Long-term investors can consider buying the stock after the recent correction.

Q1 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. posted the Q1 results with revenue of ~$23.66 billion (down 3.12% Y/Y) slightly missing the consensus estimate of ~$23.76 billion. The primary reason behind this miss was a same-store sales decline of ~4% Y/Y which was worse than analyst expectations. Diluted EPS of $3.51 beat the consensus estimates of $3.22 helped by good margin performance. The gross profit margin increased 83 basis points Y/Y to ~34.03% while operating margins improved by 67 basis points. Operating income increased ~1.85% to ~$3.3 billion compared to ~$3.24 billion in Q1 2021. Net income for the quarter increased to ~$2.33 billion from ~$2.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

Strong Performance in PRO Category

In Q1 2022, Lowe’s comparable sales declined 4% Y/Y with US comps down 3.8% Y/Y. Despite a drop in comps sales, the company delivered PRO sales growth of 20% Y/Y in the quarter on the top of 36% comps last year.

In building products, the company saw broad-based strength across key PRO categories including electrical, building materials, lumber, etc. This reflects the strength in consumer demand for home improvement projects. With the economy reopening many home improvement companies are seeing strong PRO demand and peers like Home Depot (HD) and Floor & Decor (FND) have talked about similar trends on their conference calls. We expect continued strong demand for PRO-related assortments in the coming quarters.

The company is focused on expanding the brand and product offerings to meet the needs of our PRO customers. In the recent quarter, the company introduced Owens Corning's (OC) new fiberglass rebar known as Pink Bar. It is stronger than traditional steel rebar and 7x lighter which makes it both easier for the PRO to work with and less costly to ship.

The company also announced the national expansion of the APOC roof coating brand, a leading roofing manufacturer. These new products and brands complement the company's existing PRO brand portfolio, which includes Bosch, DEWALT, FLEX, GRK, ITW (ITW), and others.

In addition to increasing assortment, the company is also expanding the PRO fulfillment capabilities with a new PRO fulfillment center in Charlotte. These fulfillment centers are used to stock the SKUs that PRO customers need in job lot quantities on a regular basis. Furthermore, the company is expanding on existing job site delivery capabilities handled by Lowe's PRO supply branches and stores.

The company launched a new reward program, MVPs PRO Rewards, and Partnership, that focuses on forming business partnerships with professionals. Through this program, the company intends to gain and analyze insights about the PRO customers which should help it to better predict their needs and requirements and plan accordingly for the future.

In the U.S., sales penetration in the PRO category increased by nearly 600 basis points to ~25% in 2022 from approximately 19% in Q1 2019. This reflects that the company has been making continuous progress toward capturing market share in the PRO segment. Given the PRO-specific initiatives and its past record in successfully gaining PRO-market share, I believe the company will be able to continue its market share gains in this category in the coming years.

Increasing Operational Efficiencies

Despite a Y/Y decline in sales in Q1 2022, the gross margin was 34.03%, up 74 basis points from the same quarter last year. This was mainly attributed to improved product margins, favorable product mix, and higher credit revenues partially offset by live goods damaged by unseasonably cold weather.

On the SG&A front, the company leveraged 21 basis points in comparison to Q1 2021. These results reflect excellent execution in a number of key initiatives including enhanced labor management tools, PPI initiatives, pricing capabilities, and market-based delivery strategy.

In my previous article, I discussed how the company is transitioning to a new market-based delivery model where big and bulky products will be directly shipped to customers’ homes without flowing through the stores. The company implemented this strategy in Florida and Ohio to ship bigger appliances. As the company expands this market-based delivery strategy in Florida, other big and bulky products including patio, grills, and riding lawn mowers will also be delivered from cross-dock terminals. As a result, this will free up some of the backroom spaces in stores which could be used more efficiently. Because of this the company will better leverage fixed costs while enhancing customer services at the same time.

In terms of PPI initiatives, the company continues to employ advanced technology to enhance point-of-sale checkout, modernize project management, improve inventory visibility and digitize in-store pricing in order to drive store productivity. Also, leveraging technology will allow associates to allocate more of their time towards serving customers which should help in enhancing customer service.

Lowe's operating margin increased from 8.6% in 2018 to 13.96% in Q1 2022. The company has been making impressive strides towards achieving operational efficiencies.

Given the company's current operational efficiency initiatives, the company should be able to achieve its operating margin guidance of 12.8% to 13% this year and further improve it in the long term.

LOW Stock Key Metrics

Same-store sales

Lowe’s posted comps sales growth of 26.1% in 2020 as it benefited from consumers spending more on home improvement products. Home price appreciation and stimulus checks also benefited the company. The strong demand continued in 2021, and the comps sales increased by 6.9%.

Moving to Q1 2022, the company's comparable sales declined 4% with the U.S. comps down 3.8% primarily due to a delayed spring selling season and tougher comparables from last year. Looking forward, with the economy reopening and the interest rates increasing, I believe demand will continue to return to more normalized levels after the strong last two years.

LOW Comp Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Estimates)

However, in the long term, as the company continues to gain share in the PRO segment, it should be able to grow above the market growth rate.

Margins

Over the last two years, LOW has done well in terms of gross margin improvement. The gross margin increased 133 basis points from 2019 to 2021. In Q1 2022, the gross margin was 34.03%, up 74 basis points from last year. The strong demand along with the company’s operational efficiencies-related initiatives such as the market-based delivery model and Perpetual Productivity initiatives are the primary contributors to this improvement.

In addition to benefiting from a 133 basis point increase in gross margin, the company used technology to automate processes and reduce SG&A costs in order to improve operating margins.

As a result, over the last two years, operating margins have increased by 350 basis points. The operating margin increased from 9.1 percent in 2019 to 13.96 percent in Q1 2022.

From a longer-term perspective, the company is capable of further improving its margin given the successful execution of operational efficiencies-related initiatives in the past.

LOW margins and S,G,&A (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Is Lowe's Stock A Fair Valuation?

LOW is trading at ~13.65 times the EPS consensus estimate for FY22. The stock is trading at a cheaper valuation compared to the 5-year avg. P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) of ~18.38. Investors are concerned about the impact of interest rate hikes and demand normalization. As a result, Lowe’s stock prices have dropped by over 20% since the first rate hike announcement in March 2022.

In comparison, Home Depot, one of the company’s bigger competitors, is trading at a P/E (Non-GAAP, FWD) of ~17.35 which is at a premium to what Lowe is trading. Investors are putting a premium valuation on Home Depot due to its better execution history. However, looking forward, as Lowe’s turnaround plans continue to progress and it catches up with Home Depot, I believe there is a good chance that its P/E multiple will re-rate and move closer to Home Depot.

LOW Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

What Is Lowe's Stock's Price Prediction?

Sell-Side Analysts are bullish on the company. Out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 17 have a strong buy rating, five have a buy rating, and the remaining eight have a hold rating. The majority of them seem to be optimistic about the company’s ability to successfully execute its long-term strategies like the expansion of market share in the PRO category as well as improving operational efficiencies.

The average target price for the company is estimated to be $249.19 with the higher end being at $300 and the bottom at $190.

LOW Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

LOW Price Targets (Seeking Alpha)

Is Lowe's Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

While Lowe’s stock price has corrected along with the broader markets due to concerns around interest rate hikes and a cyclical slowdown, its long-term turnaround story around increasing PRO market share and improving margins looks attractive. Given the company’s breadth of assortments in the PRO category and its ability to attract professional customers through reward programs, it can continue to gain additional market share in the PRO segment. The company should also be able to improve its margins through a number of initiatives, including the Perpetual Productivity initiative and a market-based delivery model. I believe the stock is attractively valued at a discount to its historical levels and long-term investors who can look beyond the current cyclical slowdown can consider buying the stock.

Is LOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

LOW is trading at ~13.65 times fiscal 2022 consensus EPS estimates versus its five-year average adjusted FWD P/E of ~18.38x. The company sales were down ~3.12% in Q1 2022 versus the same quarter last year, resulting from the delayed spring selling season and tougher comparison from Q1 2021. However, operating margins increased by 67 basis points due to the company's multiple initiatives to improve operational efficiencies. With the economy reopening, DIY demand is expected to decrease, but the increase in PRO demand along with the company's PRO-specific initiatives should help the company offset some of its impacts. Moreover, the $12 billion (9.9% of current market capitalization) allocation to repurchase shares in FY22 should provide additional support for the stock price.

The company’s longer-term prospects look good with management’s continued focus on improving PRO sales and margin performance. The stock is also attractively valued at a discount to its historical levels. Hence, I believe it is a good buy at the current levels.