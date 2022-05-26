spooh/E+ via Getty Images

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) is a great way to gain broad exposure to North American midstream oil & gas infrastructure companies. These are "pass-through" companies in both the sense that fossil fuels pass through their pipelines and storage facilities and also in the sense that they pass through most of their earnings to shareholders as dividends/distributions.

As of May 24th, MLPX offers a 30-day SEC yield of 5.37%, and its quarterly dividend is likely to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit pace with the tailwinds of high oil & gas prices and increasing production.

In what follows, we will look at the case for having some investment exposure to midstream energy stocks generally, and then we'll turn to why investors should choose MLPX specifically.

The Case For Midstream Exposure

Unlike oil & gas exploration and production companies that are heavily leveraged to the prices of the commodities they pull out of the ground, midstream companies are much more neutral toward price. Instead, they mostly rely on take-or-pay contracts somewhat like a real estate lease - regardless what price its tenants charge for their products or how many units are sold, the rent remains the same.

A minority of revenues come from volumetrically determined fees, and an even smaller minority is associated with commodity prices in some way. But, for the most part, midstream's cash flows are remarkably stable and predictable. This tends to make midstream stock prices less volatile as well.

Alps Advisors

In lieu of ample investment opportunities, midstream companies typically pay out a majority of their free cash flows as dividends. Master limited partnerships ("MLPs") in particular are income vehicles that avoid corporate taxation while paying out generous distributions typically classified as "return of capital," thus lowering one's cost basis.

What about the rise of green energy and electric vehicles? If the developed world pledges to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, then the oil & gas industry's days are numbered.

As I see it, the investment thesis for midstream energy relies on the notion that the "net zero by 2050" scenario is unrealistic and unattainable, regardless what politicians say.

One reason to believe "net zero" is unattainable by 2050 is the limited supply of rare earth metals required for EVs and solar panels. Many of these metals are mostly found in politically problematic countries. For example, most of the world's cobalt comes from China. Moreover, demand far outstripping supply ensures that prices should continue to climb higher and higher, making the energy transition increasingly expensive.

Global population growth is not projected to peak until at least 2060, perhaps later, and most of that growth should come from emerging markets where decarbonization is not a high priority.

Enterprise Products Partners May Presentation

According to the International Energy Agency, oil demand is expected to increase by 18% by 2040. If all developed nations are able to achieve their ambitious decarbonization pledges, oil demand should remain roughly flat over the next decade.

Enterprise Products Partners May Presentation

As you can see above, though, the "net zero by 2050" scenario would require a far greater decrease in oil demand than is realistically achievable.

Over the next few years, crude oil production is projected to slowly and steadily increase, as producers focus more on shareholder returns than increasing output.

Global X

If this projection is to be trusted, then the price of oil will likely remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels for some time to come, as production is not expected to return to early 2020 levels even by early 2024.

Lastly, consider the increasingly difficult political and regulatory environment in which midstream (and especially pipeline) companies operate. It is becoming prohibitively hard to approve and construct new interstate pipelines. In theory, this should increase the value of the existing infrastructure network.

So, in short, the world needs oil & gas, North America has a lot of it in the ground, and midstream infrastructure will continue to be useful to transport, store, and export it for decades to come.

The Case For MLPX

MLPX is an excellent way to gain exposure to a select group of midstream energy companies. At only 25 holdings, MLPX holds only the cream of the crop of this sector.

MLPX limits its MLP exposure to below 25% of the fund in order to make distributions more tax efficient. The ETF does not generate a K-1 form, even though some of its holdings are MLPs that would generate K-1s if held individually.

MLPX boasts the strongest returns of any midstream energy ETF, with a four-star ranking at Morningstar.

Data by YCharts

MLPX's closest peer in the ETF space is the ALPS Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR). MLPX's expense ratio of 0.45% is slightly higher than ENFR's 0.35%, but MLPX has delivered slightly higher total returns and offers a slightly more concentrated portfolio at 25 holdings versus ENFR's 32.

MLPX's top 15 holdings shows that the fund mostly consists of corporations with a few MLPs sprinkled in.

Global X

In the midst of a strong economic backdrop for energy, these companies are almost universally lifting their dividends/distributions.

Global X

This is a pleasant change from the 2015-2019 period, during which countless midstream companies cut their distributions in order to focus on deleveraging.

Now with generally strong balance sheets and well-covered payouts, the growth outlook for the midstream sector stretches as far as the eye can see.

Bottom Line

Income and dividend growth investors alike would do well to have some sort of exposure to midstream energy infrastructure, as these companies not only offer high yields but many of them also grow their payouts regularly.

MLPX is a great choice not only because of its 5%+ yield but also because it has historically grown its dividend over time. This is in contrast to most MLP-only ETFs, wherein the quarterly payout has slightly decreased over time.

MLPX is a best-in-class ETF offering exposure to the cream of the crop of the sector at a reasonable expense ratio. Even after a strong few years of appreciation, MLPX remains a buy on dips.