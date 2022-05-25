Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is a global entertainment company with properties including resorts and casinos. It owns and operates some of the most iconic resorts in the world, particularly located in Las Vegas, including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Park MGM, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and Luxor, along with other well-known resorts in Macau like MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.

On top of the stricter travel restrictions implemented in Macau earlier this year, the latest outbreak of Monkeypox in North America adds another layer of pressure to MGM's business operations. However, experts feel that Monkeypox is radically unique from Covid-19 in terms of transmission and will not likely develop into a global pandemic in the future. In addition, Jefferies reports that despite travel limitations, Macau's casino income has improved.

MGM is an excellent buy at its current price because it remains liquid and is well-positioned to capitalize on possibilities in today's worldwide recovery from the pandemic, is inexpensive, and has a favorable demand outlook.

Q1 2022 Update

MGM continues to show improvement on all of its operating segments including MGM China. As of March 11, 2022, the management submitted a request for an extension and showed their commitment to pay the Macau government up to $6 million in exchange for its license to extend further until Q4 2022. The final reading of the Macau Gaming Law is anticipated to be published on June 26, 2022, and I believe that MGM China, as one of the leading gaming casinos in Macau, can withstand potential competition tightening if Macau's government grants additional concessions, or probably the other way around, as three of Macau's six casino operators are currently operating under gaming rights granted via sub-concessions.

The show must go on despite headwinds and MGM has been investing substantially in its future growth by expanding its gaming offerings that include U.S. sports betting and other online casino games such as poker. MGM also operates tourist attractions in CityCenter which includes resort, hotel and spa in Las Vegas, making it more attractive at today's new normal.

MGM: Strategic Milestones (Q1 2022 Investors Presentation)

The management also completed a significant acquisition with LeoVegas, enhancing its digital footprint, as well as the acquisition of more resorts with the purchase of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. According to the remark below, MGM's efforts to develop further in the Asia region will result in exceptional growth for the company, which I believe will weather out the current economic difficulties.

Shifting to our international growth strategy. Last week, we submitted our area development plan to the government of Japan with our partners at ORIX and the City of Osaka. This is the final milestone before a license decision will be made, hopefully in October of this year. We continue to work closely with the national government to obtain a license that will be hopefully awarded later this year and bring a fully integrated resort into Japan. Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Still Liquid, Despite Dividend Cut

Surprisingly, despite its recent acquisitions, the company has managed to reduce its overall debt to $23,739.5 million, down from $24,821.3 million in the previous fiscal year, and retains a liquid balance sheet.

MGM: Strong Liquidity Provides Financial Flexibility (Q1 2022 Investors Presentation)

As demonstrated in the preceding presentation, the company possessed substantial liquidity of $6,299 million, despite its $1,250 million in long-term debt maturing in FY2023. As selling pressure persists, MGM is repurchasing its own stock at a discount.

Finally, during the first quarter, we repurchased 23.3 million shares for $1 billion. In April, we repurchased another 6.2 million shares. So since the beginning of 2021, we've repurchased 72.7 million shares for approximately $3 billion or 19% of our market capitalization. This activity brings our share count down to about 425 million shares. Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

MGM has a remaining repurchase authorization of $2.2 billion, and according to the management, all repurchases have been retired. I assume that their capital allocation will focus on deleveraging, share repurchases, and more M&A activity in the absence of a dividend update. This makes this stock inexpensive relative to its growth potential.

Improving Profitability

MGM posted a strong topline beat of $45.5 million against analyst consensus this Q1 2022, looking at the total figure of $2,842.4 million, up from $1,589.7 million recorded in the same quarter last fiscal year. Looking at its revenue trend, it has seen strong upward momentum as shown with their trailing 12-month total revenue of $10,706.80 million which was higher than the $9,454.10 million recorded last fiscal year, up from its $4,917.10 million recorded in FY2020 and a bit short with their FY2019 figure amounting to $12,462.8 million. However, looking at its revenue forecast for this FY2022 amounting, MGM could potentially beat its pre-pandemic performance amounting to $12,500 million.

When looking at the company's operating income, it came in at $207.40 million this quarter, up from -$195.00 million the previous quarter. This resulted in an increase in operating margin to 7.30%, compared to -12.27% in the same quarter last year.

The company's bottom line improved in comparison to Q1 2021, however, remained at loss at -$18.00 million, compared to -$331.80 million in the same quarter last year. Furthermore, looking at the company's trailing EPS of $3.18 is still up from $2.44 last fiscal year, and up from -$2.02 in FY2020. While its trailing GAAP EPS remains low in comparison to $3.90 recorded in FY2019, we can see an improvement in its $0.77 Non-GAAP EPS recorded in FY2019 compared to estimated $0.97 in FY2022. This provides investors and traders an improving profitability trend for MGM, despite today's uncertainties.

Trading At A Strong Support

MGM: Weekly Chart (TradingView.com)

MGM is currently sitting above its 200-day simple moving average which serves as a strong psychological support. Nevertheless, if current support fails, I feel a catch above $22 would be a good place to purchase this stock at a substantial discount. If this occurs, it may close the gap established in November 2020, as depicted in the above chart, which is another bullish conjunction to consider when formulating your investing strategy. Examining its MACD indicator reveals that bears are still in power, indicating a potential downside for investors and traders.

Cheaper At Further Drop

Due to operating constraints, it is not surprising to see an absurd figure on MGM's trailing Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 1,000x, but we can observe an improvement in its forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 32.17x. Nonetheless, it remains above its 5-year average of 27x. As previously indicated, MGM has a positive EPS estimate of 0.97x for FY2022, whereas its competitor, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), is expected to have a negative EPS of -$3.27 in the same fiscal year. To sum it up, based on its expected forward P/E ratio of 13.54x, MGM is selling at a discount relative to its future potential and relative to its peer.

Despite the operational constraint, its trailing P/S ratio of 1.36x reveals a favorable imbalance relative to its 5-year average of 1.95x and is inexpensive relative to its forward P/S ratio of 1.06x. Considering its cheap valuation with a trailing EV/EBITDA multiple of 19.05x, which is low compared to its 5-year average of 25.83x, and a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.21x, I believe that the $53-$75 range of the experts' price targets are attainable, particularly their high end.

Key Takeaways

With its value-adding catalyst in place and its growth potential as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, I believe MGM has been unfairly punished by the market. Furthermore, with Monkeypox under control in North America and rising demand from their MGM China segment, this stock is primed for a rebound.

In addition to this gain in profitability, MGM has enhanced its liquidity and created a powerful repurchase catalyst. MGM is now undervalued and trading near a fair support level, making it an appealing buy-on-dip prospect.

