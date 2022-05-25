J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investor sentiment has been borderline in recent weeks after U.S. retail and consumer-oriented stocks tumbled in mid-May with consumer staples shedding off 8.6% and the consumer discretionary tumbling 7.4%, the biggest decline of any S&P 500 sector.

Rampant inflation, rising fuel and gas prices, a tight-roped supply chain, and consumers cutting back on spending left investors with cold feet and saw major retailers report less-than-expected earnings.

The downturn in consumer spending and surging prices are rapidly playing out in the bottom lines of big-box retailers, causing investors to feel hawkish over the upcoming quarter's performance.

Consumer retailer of perishable and nonperishable goods, Dollar General (NYSE:DG), is expected to report earnings on May 26, ahead of the market opening. Ahead of its earnings, DG stock was spiraling in all directions and has so far shed off 27% from its high of $260.00 per share in late April.

Year-to-date, share prices are down 20%, and while the consumer and retail industry have undergone major headwinds in recent months, upcoming earnings could perhaps play in Dollar General's favor. Earlier in March this year, company management was able to adjust its position and address some major headwinds that would see them report lower earnings and revenue.

In the slowing consumer market, and surrounded by hawkish investors, the low-cost retailer is perhaps now poised to fly under the radar, prompting it to become a consistent purchase for value investors who are looking to lower their risks, while still seeing some positive returns.

Under The Radar Performance

Dollar General might perhaps have been flying under the radar in recent months, but investors could soon be prompted to change their position after Q1 earnings.

For starters, Dollar General Corporation is a major discount retailer with more than 18,200 stores in the United States, with its core market primarily being lower-income American consumers and households. The company offers a selection of merchandise, consumables, home products, and apparel at discounted prices.

Dollar General is perhaps one of a few discount retailers that's managed to keep prices stable as inflation and rising operating costs have become major headwinds for the retail sector. Existing names such as Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ross (ROST) and Target (TGT), among others, have in recent months increased some of their in-store offerings to offset inflation-driven costs.

Close to the end of 2021, Dollar Tree, perhaps a major competitor for Dollar General, announced that it would raise the prices for most of its products to $1.25 to help offset costs. Around the same time late last year, Dollar General reported a 2.8% increase in net sales of $8.7 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to the $8.4 billion for the same period a year before.

Dollar General on the other hand said in mid-March 2022 that it would work on a pricing strategy that would see some of its products remain at $1 and additional in-store marketing plans to help keep prices at a low price point.

While some retailers are working to change direction in different ways to help offset pandemic-driven costs, Dollar General is taking an approach not many retailers are open to at the moment. Positive sales from new store sales were perhaps one of the core driving factors that helped the company post positive Q4 results.

Against all odds, Dollar General has been running positive four-quarter earnings of 10% on average and has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%

It is considered a bold move from the discount retailer, with some estimates claiming it could hurt the company's Q1 earnings. But in the current consumer environment, where more and more Americans are looking to cut spending, and source more affordable and cheaper goods, Dollar General's strategy might just help them post revenue pegged above market estimates.

Favorable Price To Earnings Ratio

For value investors, especially in the current market conditions, price to earnings has become a major deciding factor when choosing a stock that can offer both consistency and above-average returns.

Dollar General has presented a strong twelve-month PE ratio of 23.34, a favorable comparison to the PE ratio of the S&P 500 which stands at 24.32. The overall industry PE ratio is currently at 28.49 well within Dollar General's ballpark.

On average, the company has a PE ratio of 20.35, still close within range, and as of May 24, its PE ratio closed at 19.29. If we look at how the company performed in the past in post-earnings trading, their PE ratio seemed to increase slightly, and remain consistent throughout. This is clear with its Q4 earnings on March 17, which saw its PE ratio jump from 20.91 to 21.84.

In this regard, we can consider that Dollar General looks to have a lower forward PE ratio, versus its price still relative to this year's earnings. This could perhaps be an indicator that the PE ratio is likely to increase following its earnings report.

There is however the instance that the PE ratio may come back down as we've seen amid the recent tech sell-off. But even in these conditions, DG held a consistent position, moving slightly, but not seeing any major knock-on effects from the sudden sell-off.

Despite the major uncertainty in the market, and the recent sell-off in mid-May, with DG coming down more than 19%, investors are positive that DG is poised for a turnaround post-earnings. Currently, share prices are still 3.23% above the low of $188.34 per share from February 23, with prices standing at $194.42 per share at market close on May 23.

With the company set to deliver earnings in the coming days, some analysts estimate a 3.7% increase in revenue from the prior-year quarter's level. The reaction to this could help share prices shift their current position, as the company is open to adjusting its operating strategy in a tight consumer market, and gaining traction after the recent sell-off.

Based on this metric, Dollar General might be in a comfortable trading position, which could be an attractive selling point for value investors willing to hold on to DG for the short term.

Consumer-Focused Strategies

As already mentioned, Dollar General managed to veer off major headwinds back in March by trying to keep consumer goods at a lower price than market competitors. In light of rampant inflation, it's hard to say how this would have held out, as the company is still looking to offset pandemic-driven costs.

Something that could help Dollar General to increase overall sales, not just for existing and new stores is its partnership with the logistics platform DoorDash.

This could boost traffic for online sales, and also confidence in low-cost retailers that offer same-day delivery of essential household items.

There have also been in-house changes such as upgrading customer experience through its self-checkout facilities, effective inventory management, and private-label offerings that could help increase its top-line performance.

With this in mind, it could mean that Dollar General is taking flight on new routes to help it remain a highly competitive retailer in the consumer market. More so, it's perhaps a way for them to also increase investor confidence that they're open to innovation and adjusting to a changing consumer market.

Where Do You Go From Here?

Dollar General could present a mixed bag in its upcoming earnings, with some analysts lowering the company's EPS from $2.82 in Q1 2021 to $2.33 for Q1 2022. There is perhaps a more positive side to this, with the company expected to raise revenue by 4% to $8.7 billion.

DG could move either way in post-earnings trading, but after the recent sell-off, and the company is positioning itself in such a way to help it remain under the radar, stock prices could perhaps remain more consistent over the coming few weeks.

Additionally, it's also possible that if Dollar General sees a 1% to 2% decrease in same-store sales, earnings per share would remain between $2.25 and $2.35 per share. While this is still lower than the previously mentioned $2.82 for the same quarter a year before, DG is currently operating within a safe trading market.

Of course, investors should take into consideration that the sudden drop in both same-store sales and EPS is due to the fact that over the same period last year, government stimulus checks helped fuel a major rebound for the economy. And while consumers had more free-flowing cash to spend, the premise this year is considerably the exact opposite.

At this rate, it's clear that DG could become a solid purchase for value investors who are willing to stake it for the short-term gain. Other estimates could make the stock difficult to get excited about, especially for investors who are more open to a stock that can provide high dividend yields.

DG is perhaps in a teetering position, swaying between Hold and Buy. So far Zacks Proprietary Ranking has given the stock a #3 position, making it a Hold stock for now. But in the post-earnings, this could perhaps change, with some eager to see if executive strategies decided on in March helped the company perform better in the challenging consumer market.

The Bottom Line

Dollar General has been for some time, a low-flying stock that's now poised in a teetering position, a confusing point for some investors who are looking to buy high-yielding retail stocks after the recent sell-off.

DG stock, while a hold, is perhaps not only a safe purchase but a consistent purchase at best. In the current turbulent consumer and retail market, Dollar General could post positive earnings, helping investors blow off some steam over consumer market performance under current economic conditions.

The sentiment of DG could turn around in the coming days, which could help it become an exciting stock pick, as the company can deliver even when retail spending has been choppy and supply chain issues have been dampening the retailer's overall performance.

Dollar General has a solid strategy, that focuses both on its consumers and its investors, and it's perhaps safe to say that DG could be in for an exciting presentation amid the current environment, but investors who can juggle a strategy aimed at short term growth are perhaps more compelled to add Dollar General to their portfolios in post-earnings trading.