The retail sector faced a difficult start to the year with tough comps leading to a hurdle too high for companies to top. DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) fell into the trap of previously guiding far too high for the year despite numbers easily exceeding the pre-Covid levels. My investment thesis is ultra-Bullish on this beaten-down sporting goods stock with a far superior business now.

Tough Comps

DICK'S reported the truly amazing combination of comp sales falling 8.4% in the quarter ending in April while net sales of $2.7 billion were 41% above 2019 levels. Investors need to review the stock in the lens of the gains since 2019.

The market clearly needs to ask where the business stabilizes in comparison to 2019 levels. The sporting goods retailer is vastly improved now and the market should start valuing the higher earnings base with stronger valuation multiples. DICK'S is no longer donating market share to online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN) due to a strategy to use stores as distribution centers.

DICK'S FQ1'22 presentation

DICK'S now utilizes stores to complete 90% of sales. The retailer fulfills 70% of online orders through the store network delivering goods to consumers much faster than shipping from a random distribution center. In a lot of cases, customers order online and pick up in the store or curbside providing a service that Amazon can't match.

This concept really alters the view on high inventory levels at store locations. As DICK'S and other retailers were forced to adjust business models during covid lockdowns, the company quickly shifted to delivering goods from stores including pickup curbside.

In order for this model to succeed, the local store needs the inventory to deliver goods. A retailer having the product in a warehouse several states over does no good for a consumer wanting the product that day.

The stock initially plunged on the FY22 EPS cut, but also, the market was highly concerned about higher inventories. DICK'S reported inventories soared over 40% in the quarter YoY to reach $2.8 billion. The company had inventories of only $2.1 billion at the start of May 2019 and CEO Lauren Hobart explained the inventory situation on the FQ1'22 earnings call as follows:

However, I want to be very clear that we are not seeing any meaningful trends that are different from what we saw in Q1 and we believe our inventory at plus 40% actually is very healthy and we are very pleased with it. In fact, there are areas where if we could have more, we would have more. There's been some disruption in terms of when inventory is flowing in. But we had anticipated that certain categories like fitness and outdoor equipment would normalize this year. And they have normalized as we expected. We are still chasing products in certain categories and our inventory is healthy. We are not anticipating any significant markdown risk.

Naturally, the market is concerned the executive management team is a little too positive on the ability to handle higher inventor levels, though the amounts adjusted for higher sales levels are about neutral. In the April quarter, DICK'S did boost merchandise margins by 143 basis points versus 2021 in a positive indication management is accurate in wanting more product in certain categories while still avoiding markdowns.

The business is far more attractive due to the shift to new distribution concepts and ideas along the House of Sport and Going, Going, Gone store concepts. DICK'S is now busy innovating along new store concept ideas and delivery methods. The retailer is no longer asleep at the wheel and donating market share.

Conservative Guidance

DICK'S cut guidance for the year from the prior outlook of $11.70 to $13.10 to an adjusted EPS of $9.15 to $11.70 due to pressures on consumers and not actual observed changes to the prior plan. After all, the sporting goods retailer just beat FQ1 EPS targets of $2.53 by $0.32 for a strong start to FY22.

DICK'S FQ1'22 presentation

The company will use the higher sales and margins to double EBT margins from 2019 levels to 10% while further boosting EPS due to lower share counts. DICK'S repurchased shares at far higher levels, but the company still managed to lower the share count in the process.

The company had 92 million shares for FQ1'22 in comparison to 97 million in the prior-year period. DICK'S predicts utilizing $300 million on share buybacks this year to reduce the share count to ~88 million for FY22.

Note, DICK'S management suggests the company provided conservative EPS guidance for the year at a midpoint of $10.43 per share. If a recession occurs, DICK'S shouldn't need to cut guidance again while upside exists on a stronger economic scenario.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the financial results for 2022 appear very difficult to predict. The inflationary pressures and recession fear could easily cause consumers to pull back on purchases, but the stock appears far too cheap here. DICK'S has a much strong profit machine now due to better operations.

Investors should use further weakness to load up on the stock while knowing the rest of the year could be very volatile.