2 Small-Cap Unpolished REIT Gems

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

It’s May, and the end of May at that. Before we know it, we’re going to be a whole halfway through 2022.

2020 was filled with upheaval, as we all know. There was the financial devastation of lost jobs, the psychological upheaval of economies turned upside down, the physical pain of actually contracting Covid-19…

And, yes, the emotional tragedies of lost loved ones.

So, we were naturally all hoping for a better year in 2021. And, to some degree, it was.

But 2021 was also a year when political passions boiled over in the U.S., causing (even more) immense rifts in the population. Families were still separated as Covid-19 fears continued. Likewise, livelihoods were still stilted due to those same factors.

Nor can we forget that inflation was steadily becoming a money-depleting force… no matter what the Fed kept saying about it being “transitory.”

And then we get to this year, when:

Consumers prices are painfully high and still going higher;

The markets are giving people ulcers (those not invested in sleep well at night, or SWAN, stocks, that is);

International upheavals are exhausting the world in every single way possible;

Babies and their parents in the U.S. are suffering from formula shortages.

So we continue to live in rough times, to say the least. Yet, despite all that – not a single bit of which I take lightly, mind you – there was, is, and will still be beauty to be found.

Asher Again

What beauty am I talking about?

Well, let’s start with how many beautiful babies the shutdowns produced. Because, hey, what else were young couples stuck at home going to do with their time?

Let’s be realistic here.

There were also still marriage vows given and received by beaming grooms and blushing brides. One of those lovely ladies was my second daughter, Lexy, who just gave me my first grandchild.

I can’t be prouder of that kid, and he hasn’t even said “REIT” yet, much less successfully bought into one.

Speaking of such things, my followers still made money off real estate investment trusts and other quality stocks. Even now, with the markets down intensely, there are still amazing opportunities to take advantage of.

If you just know what to look for, when, and how.

For proof of that, I’m going to go back to the whole “it’s May” statement I made at the beginning. This month saw enormous market drops that, no doubt, left people crying inside. Maybe outside too.

It’s scary. I get it.

But May is also – and forgive me for going there yet again – my grandson’s birth month. So even without the very attractive valuations we’re looking at in so many cases, I’m not willing to disparage it.

You say you didn’t have an amazing event happen – whether a baby or a wedding or a new job or whatever? That doesn’t mean this month has to be lost. Because, as I’ve already said but have no problem saying again:

“There are still amazing opportunities to take advantage of. If you just know what to look for, when, and how.”

Emeralds in the Rough

Consider my grandson’s birthstones.

Most of you reading this will know it as emerald. In which case, not every month’s “rock” can claim what May’s can.

It’s a major gem, right up there with rubies, sapphires, and amethysts.

People pay good money for these natural wonders. Go to Nordstrom.com, and you can find an earring set with a total emerald weight of three carats. Described as “marquise-cut… tipped in angular 18-karat rose-gold prongs,” the jewelry goes for $4,240.

And when I looked up “most expensive emerald in the world,” I found www.expensivevenge.com, which listed:

10. The Afghan Emerald, worth $1 million to $1.5 million

9. The Taj Mahal Emerald, worth $1.8 million

8. The Flagler Emerald, worth $2.8 million

7. The imperial emerald of Grand Duchess Vladimir of Russia, worth $4.5 million

6. The Grand Muzos, worth $4.5 million

5. The Rockefeller emerald, worth $5.5 million

4. The Palmette Necklace by Edmond Chin for the House of Boghossian, worth $3.6 million to $6 million

3. Elizabeth Taylor emerald and diamond necklace, worth $6.2 million

2. Elizabeth Taylor’s Bulgari emerald brooch, worth $6.6 million

1. The Bahia emerald, worth $400 million.

Now, many of those pieces of jewelry include other precious stones in them, not to mention precious metals. Moreover, the craftsmanship put into them – and history behind them – add immensely to their value.

But that’s my exact point.

Emeralds in their natural state aren’t automatically gorgeous. They need to be verified by an expert, cut, and polished before they’re ready to grace someone’s ears or neck or fingers.

In the same way, a small-cap REIT might not look as impressive as some other options out there. But selected by a knowledgeable investor and then placed in a well-balanced portfolio?

Oh, how it can sparkle and shine.

Screening for Small-Cap REIT Gems

As you can see below, our coverage spectrum at iREIT on Alpha is broad. We can divide it up into manageable segments several ways; but for now, let’s do it by market capitalization.

(iREIT on Alpha)

When we do, we can see there are 37 REITs with $1 billion or less. They have an average dividend yield of 3.7% but have clearly underperformed the mid- and large-cap categories.

Included in the small-cap basket are nine REITs that aren’t paying a dividend at all – five of which are in the lodging category:

(iREIT on Alpha)

By removing them, we get an average dividend yield of 5.1% instead.

(iREIT on Alpha)

That’s the pool we’re working from today. And then we narrowed down our list even further by choosing two small-cap REITs that have sold off sharply.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)

(CIO) NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP).

Both clearly contributed to the larger -20% year-to-date return statistic shown in that first graphic. In fact, they’re each down 34%.

But we think that’s far enough – more than necessary, in fact. Which is why we think it’s time to study them more closely.

Rinse and Repeat With a City Office REIT

City Office, which has a $575 million market cap, owns high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities. Its portfolio is spread across:

Orlando (8%)

Tampa (13%)

Raleigh (18%)

Dallas (15%)

Denver (9%)

Phoenix (23%)

San Diego (5%)

Portland (4%)

Seattle (5%).

(CIO Investor Presentation)

We like its model because most of its properties are located in low or no state tax markets. These drive a diverse employment base with national and international employers, which can obviously drive growth.

Covid-19 also furthered CIO’s value-enhanced leasing model, with properties valued between $25 million and $100 million. Its top six tenants are:

Seattle Genetics (3.5%) WeWork (3%) United Healthcare (2.9%) Ally Financial (2.7%) HF Management (2.6%) H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (2.6%).

CIO’s Q1-22 net operating income (NOI) was $28.4 million – a $3.3 million quarter-over-quarter increase, primarily due to acquisitions completed in Q4-21.

The small-cap REIT reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $17.6 million, or $0.40 per share. That was $1.8 million higher than Q4-21 and CIO’s highest per-share figure ever.

That came from selling its life science portfolio late last year and recycling that capital into acquisitions. Meanwhile, adjusted FFO (AFFO) was $8.3 million, or $0.19 cents per share.

Same-store cash NOI, for its part, was in line with expectations at -4.7%, which was $1 million lower year-over-year. The drop came from lower occupancy, including a major tenant vacating space at CIO’s Park Tower property.

Fortunately, a new lease with a new company began on May 1. Unfortunately, that company won’t begin paying cash rent until next February.

CIO has total debt of $662 million and a net debt (including restricted cash) to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 6x. There are no debt maturities in 2022 and only two small maturities in the fall of 2023.

This stock was one of our best picks in 2021, and we sold most of our shares when they were trading at all-time highs. Now, this year’s pullback has created another opportunity to “rinse and repeat.”

Fast Graphs

City Office is trading at $13.61 with a p/AFFO of 16.2x, offering a notable margin of safety. And analysts estimate 21% AFFO per-share growth in 2023.

I plan to interview its CEO soon for iREIT members – and will be adding a few more shares to our Small Cap Portfolio in the meantime. The dividend yield is now 5.8%, and our estimated total return target is 30% over 12 months.

Fast Graphs

NewLake Capital Is Growing Like a Weed

Our next small-cap gem is NewLake Capital, a cannabis-focused REIT that owns 29 properties located in 11 states.

The company was founded in 2019 and has a market capitalization of around $400 million. Keep in mind that shares are traded over-the-counter.

(NLCP Investor Presentation)

Admittedly, it and its peers have been clobbered this year. Innovative Industrial (IIPR), AFC Gamma (AFCG), Power REIT (PW)… they’re all down.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

NLCP’s portfolio is comparable to IIPR. Both REITs look to invest in institutional-quality facilities, especially in limited-license jurisdictions.

NCLP in particular seeks strong operators with solid property level cashflows and above-market four-wall coverage.

The demand is obvious, with

68% of the U.S. population supporting adult-use Cannabis

82% residing in medical-approved markets.

As CEO Gordon Dugan explained on the Q1-22 earnings call:

“The cannabis industry is not immune to volatility. Quite the opposite. And there's clearly negative sentiment in the market driven by a number of things, but continued delays in federal legislation is certainly one. “Our thesis has always been that legislation will take some time, and we will invest our capital with the operators that have the ability to weather the storm and be the long-term winners in the sector… “Our belief in the growth… of the cannabis industry remains steadfast and our pipeline remains robust with high-quality tenants in real estate. Operators will continue to require access to… very significant amounts of capital to fuel the projected growth of the cannabis industry for many years to come.”

In Q1-22, NLCP generated FFO and AFFO of approximately $7.7 million and $8.1 million, respectively. A year before that, those figures were only $2.5 million and $3.4 million.

And on March 15, the company declared a Q1-22 dividend of $0.33, a 6.5% increase over Q4-21.

(Fast Graphs)

And the company is expected to see 40%+ growth in 2022. IIPR, in comparison, is projected at 31%.

(Fast Graphs)

I own both. But let’s do some more comparisons between the two:

(iREIT)

As shown, NLCP is trading at around 400 basis points (bps) below IIPR yet could generate 25% more growth. To be clear, they’re both really cheap. But NLCP is cheaper – perhaps because it doesn’t have an NYSE ticker attached to it like IIPR does?

Nonetheless, we consider NLCP a terrific small-cap pick… if you have the stomach for it. Our conservative total return estimate is 50% over 12 months.

(Fast Graphs)

In Conclusion…

I’ve been a REIT analyst for over a decade now, and there’s a lot I love about what I do. But one of my favorite things is spotting needles in the haystack.

And I think I’m pretty good at it considering how well iREIT on Alpha’s Small-Cap Portfolio has done.

It takes a lot of work, and I’m often subjected to criticism in the process. However, it all pays off eventually as these unpolished gems turn out to be spectacular finds in the end.

As I explained earlier:

“Emeralds in their natural state aren’t automatically gorgeous. They need to be verified by an expert, cut, and polished before they’re ready to grace someone’s ears or neck or fingers.”

The good news is I just provided you with two such plays presented on a silver platter. The “bad” news is that they’re bound to be volatile still. So make sure to practice sound diversification and don’t put all your emeralds in one basket.

Finally, if you’re in the market for some small-caps, iREIT on Alpha has 22 additional plays on our shopping list. Visit iREIT on Alpha to learn more!

iREIT on Alpha

And regardless, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.