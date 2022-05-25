O'Reilly Automotive: Long-Term Drivers But Potential Speed Bumps Ahead
Summary
- O'Reilly has delivered strong and steady growth in a slow growing industry due to superb execution, market share gains, and several recent exogenous catalysts.
- Since the COVID outbreak, the company's same-store sales, revenues, and earnings have been boosted by inflationary pressures resulting from the Federal Reserve's easy money policy and supply chain disruptions.
- O'Reilly's earnings margins could compress should the cost of its products when inflation pressures abate, but management appears to be managing inventory prudently to minimize the potential impact.
- The valuation is attractive for long-term investors but be prepared for a potential speed bump in revenue and earnings growth that could cause near-term stock price volatility.
My investment thesis
In my October 7, 2021, article on O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), a distributor and retailer of auto parts, I articulated my key thesis points, which are summarized and updated in the table below.
|
Thesis points
|
Update
|
Even though the auto sector has seen low growth, the leading auto part retailers consistently deliver attractive growth through superb execution and market share gains
|
O'Reilly, together with AutoZone (AZO) and Advanced Auto Parts (AAP), have executed well and continued to gain market share. These top three players now have a combined 35% share
|
Growth accelerated following the COVID outbreak as consumers spent time and stimulus money on their cars, and chose to drive over taking public transportation
|
The COVID outbreak led to supply chain disruptions, which has resulted in persistent inflation across the sector. The number of miles driven has rebounded from pandemic lows
|
The cutback in new car production resulting from the semiconductor chip shortage is causing consumers to purchase and drive pre-owned, out of warranty cars which require more replacement parts
|
The number of new vehicles sold has remained weak and is currently below 1999-2007 and 2012-2019 levels, which bodes well for auto part retailers
As this builds on my previous article, I strongly encourage you to review it for additional background before reading on.
Growing strong for over a decade
O'Reilly's revenue and EBITDA have grown steadily over the last decade and accelerated after the COVID outbreak (figure 1).
Figure 1: O'Reilly per-share revenues and EBITDA
The company has continued to increase store count through the pandemic (figure 2, dotted red line, right axis), and comparable store sales skyrocketed to 13.3% in 2021 (solid red line, left axis). Comp store sales for the first quarter of 2022 remained strong at 4.8%.
Figure 2: O'Reilly comp store sales and numbers of stores
O'Reilly has grown revenues faster (figure 3, red line) than its competition, which are Advanced Auto Parts (AAP, blue line), AutoZone (AZO, orange line), and Genuine Parts (GPC) (green line).
Figure 3: Comparison of auto parts retailers' revenue growth
O'Reilly's EBITDA margins are higher than the competition and have expanded since the COVID-19 outbreak (figure 4, red line).
Figure 4: Auto parts retailers' EBITDA margins (TTM) comparison
O'Reilly, along with AutoZone (figure 5, red and orange lines), have reduced share count by over 20% in the last 4 years, more than Advanced Auto and Genuine Parts (blue and green lines)
Figure 5: Auto parts retailers
In the recent market pullback, O'Reilly's stock price (figure 6, red line) has tumbled by over 25%.
Figure 6: Auto parts retailers' stock price (adjusted for dividends)
As a result, the company's free cash flow yield (figure 7, blue line) is above 6%.
Figure 7: O'Reilly's free cash flow yield
So, what is there not to love about it?
The effects of inflation
O'Reilly's and its competitors' same-store sales, revenues, and earnings growth were boosted by inflation due to the Federal Reserve's loose money policy and supply chain issues. In the two years since the onset of COVID, the consumer price index of motor vehicle parts and equipment has jumped 17% (figure 8). In comparison, it was up about 3% in the two years prior to the COVID outbreak. Management confirmed in its 1Q2022 earnings call that inflation continued to be in the high single digits for the first quarter of 2022, but that it has not seen its customers trading down to lower cost products so far. However, it noted that inflation has put pressure on the ticket count of DIY (do it yourself) customers.
Figure 8: Consumer pricing index rising for motor vehicle parts and equipment
St. Louis Federal Reserve data: CUSR0000SETC
Inflation-adjusted revenue growth
O'Reilly's revenues grew 1.6x since 2015 (figure 9, brown dashed line), but after adjusting for the effects of price inflation from dividing sales by the inflation index, the company's revenue growth moderated in 2021 (solid green line). However, the trajectory of inflation-adjusted revenue is still in line with its long-term growth trend.
Furthermore, O'Reilly has continued to outgrow AutoZone (orange line), Advanced Auto Parts (blue line), and the overall auto parts, accessories, and tire industry sector (dotted lines).
Figure 9: Auto parts retailers' CPI-adjusted revenues
Auto part sales have remained stable
The inflation-adjusted sales of auto parts, accessories, and tires has remained stable (figure 10, green line), particularly compared to new car dealer sales (blue line) and used car dealer sales (orange line).
Figure 10: Auto industry CPI-adjusted sales
Note: St. Louis Federal Reserve data:
['MRTSSM44111USN','SalesNewCars'], ['MRTSSM44112USN','SalesUsedCars'],['MRTSSM4413USS','SalesPartsAccTire']
Margins boosted by inflation
In a highly inflationary environment as we have seen over the last two years (figure 11), retailers without long-term customer supply contracts can capture additional margin by selling inventory previously acquired at lower costs to customers at higher current prices, which likely explains the expanding EBITDA margins of O'Reilly and its three main competitors (shown in Figure 4). However, absent continued rising inflation, this is a one-time benefit and margins should revert to long-term historical levels.
(A note for the accounting geeks amongst us: O'Reilly utilizes LIFO (last in, first out) for its inventory accounting, under which the most recently acquired (lower cost) inventory is being replaced with (higher cost) inventory. The company noted in its 1Q2022 earnings call that its LIFO reserve flipped to a credit balance in 2H 2021, which limits this benefit going forward.)
Figure 11: Strong pricing inflation for auto part, accessories, and tire retailers
St. Louis Federal Reserve data: PCU44134413
Conversely, should prices deflate as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and supply chain problems alleviate, retailers will experience a margin compression from having to sell inventory previously acquired at higher costs to customers at lower prices.
Inventory levels
I expect prudent retailers to closely manage their purchases and control the acquisition of non-essential inventory to minimize the impact of potential margin compression should price inflation moderate or deflate.
The nominal inventory levels of Advanced Auto, AutoZone, and O'Reilly have all risen over the last eight years due to the opening of new stores, better stocking of stores, as well as product pricing inflation (figure 12, solid lines). As O'Reilly management discussed in the 1Q2022 earnings call (minute 20:38):
"Now turning to inventory, and as we've shared on our last call, we intend to aggressively add incremental dollars to our store-level inventories as we move throughout 2022, seizing the opportunity to build upon our industry leading parts availability. We finished the first quarter of 2022 with an average inventory per store of $659,000, which was up approximately 3% from both the beginning of the year and this time last year."
However, I note that the value of O'Reilly's inventory on a PPI-adjusted basis has ticked down over the last year (dotted lines) as the referenced 3% increase in per-store inventory is lower and more than offset by the higher inflation over the last 24 months.
Figure 12: Inventory levels of auto part retailers: nominal and PPI-adjusted to 2002 dollars
Interestingly, O'Reilly, AutoZone, and Advanced Auto have all been trimming the months of inventory they hold (calculated dividing nominal inventory by trailing twelve-month cost of goods sold multiplied by twelve). O'Reilly and AutoZone have reduced the amount of inventory held by two months since 2020 (figure 13, green and blue lines), which should mitigate the margin compression suffered should inventory costs deflate.
Figure 13: Inventory levels of auto part retailers: nominal and PPI-adjusted
Bottom line
- O'Reilly has delivered strong and steady growth in a slow growing industry due to superb execution, market share gains, and several recent exogenous catalysts.
- Since the COVID outbreak, the company's same-store sales, revenues, and earnings have been boosted by inflationary pressures resulting from the Federal Reserve's easy money policy and supply chain disruptions. However, both effects are beginning to taper off.
- O'Reilly's earnings margins could compress should the cost of its products deflate when inflation pressures abate, but management appears to be managing inventory prudently to minimize the potential impact.
- The valuation is attractive for long-term investors but be prepared for a potential speed bump in revenue and earnings growth that could cause near-term stock price volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.