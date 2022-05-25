Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images Entertainment

Though conventional wisdom will often tell you that the best time to buy stocks is when the rest of the market is fearful and running for the hills, we rarely ever put that ideal into practice, especially when we're looking at "fallen angel" stocks that no longer look like surefire wins. The best thing we can all do, in my view, is to position our portfolios for a rebound with very attractive, strong-fundamental stocks that continue to show strong execution while trading at much cheaper valuations.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stands high on that list for me. This well-known home speaker maker has seen its share price drop more than 30% from the start of the year. Demand for Sonos products remains hot, but Sonos is dealing with the same challenges that virtually every other consumer products company is facing: difficulty sourcing key components, certainly not at the same prices as in the past. Many of these challenging conditions, however, should be temporary in nature - and in the meantime, forward-looking investors have a chance to invest in Sonos at a really good value.

Data by YCharts

I remain bullish on Sonos and would use the recent dip since April as a chance to build a position or double down on an existing one. Investors may have reacted over the past several months to the slight cut in the company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year - but I continue to hold firm on A) the temporary nature of the gross margin headwinds that Sonos is facing this year, and B) that the new lower stock price more than compensates for the added risk.

As a recap for investors who are newer to this stock, here are what I view to be the key bullish drivers for Sonos:

Massive global audio market. Sonos estimates the global home audio market at $89 billion, which indicates that the company is currently only ~2% penetrated into this market. To grow into this space, the company champions continued innovation and product refreshes as well as extending its brand both upmarket and downmarket.

Sonos estimates the global home audio market at $89 billion, which indicates that the company is currently only ~2% penetrated into this market. To grow into this space, the company champions continued innovation and product refreshes as well as extending its brand both upmarket and downmarket. At-home entertainment has never been more popular. Streaming has killed cinema, unless the films in question are produced by Marvel. In a time when most people now prefer to watch movies and shows at home instead of going out for the experience, they are also upgrading their at-home entertainment systems with products like Sonos.

Streaming has killed cinema, unless the films in question are produced by Marvel. In a time when most people now prefer to watch movies and shows at home instead of going out for the experience, they are also upgrading their at-home entertainment systems with products like Sonos. Channel expansions. One of the most appealing aspects of Sonos is that it has a wide market reach through its aggressive channel marketing. Over the past year, one of the biggest drivers of growth for Sonos is the success of its co-branded IKEA products (the bookshelf speaker, SYMFONISK, starts at just $99), giving Sonos a lead in the entry-level market.

One of the most appealing aspects of Sonos is that it has a wide market reach through its aggressive channel marketing. Over the past year, one of the biggest drivers of growth for Sonos is the success of its co-branded IKEA products (the bookshelf speaker, SYMFONISK, starts at just $99), giving Sonos a lead in the entry-level market. Building margin profile. Sonos has achieved significant gross margin expansion through favorable product mix, declining tariff costs, and greater economies of scale. Its ~50% gross margins are enviable among hardware vendors. It's also relying more and more on full-price sales instead of discounts.

From a valuation perspective, Sonos continues to trade at attractive earnings multiples. Now, note that in Sonos' most recent Q1 earnings release (the details of which we'll go through in the next section), the company lowered its gross margin targets and thus, its adjusted EBITDA slightly as well - yet again I'll emphasize that even against these lowered targets, Sonos is quite an attractive bargain.

At current share prices near $20, Sonos trades at a market cap of $2.58 billion. After we net off the $606.7 million of cash on Sonos' most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.97 billion.

Meanwhile, as shown in the chart below, the company has updated its adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $290-$300 million for the current year, representing a 14.9%-15.5% margin and a cut of $15 million on the high end due to gross margin pressures.

Sonos FY22 outlook (Sonos Q1 earnings deck)

Against the new $300 million midpoint of Sonos' latest guidance, the stock trades at just 6.6x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA. To me, this is a clear bargain. Recall as well that Sonos has reaffirmed its two-year plan of hitting $2.5 billion in revenue at a 15-18% adjusted EBITDA margin, or $450 million in adjusted EBITDA at the high end (a 50% boost to current-year expectations).

Stay long here; now is the perfect time to invest in Sonos.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Sonos' latest quarterly results in greater detail. Outside of the gross margin headwinds which were no major surprise, the company continued to execute quite admirably:

Sonos Q1 results (Sonos Q1 earnings deck)

Sonos' revenue in the first quarter grew 20% y/y to $399.8 million, beating Wall Street's much more modest expectations of $351.8 million (+6% y/y) by a huge fourteen-point margin. Revenue growth also accelerated substantially relative to 3% y/y growth in Q4; and with this strong showing in Q1, Sonos remains well-positioned to hit or overachieve its ~15% growth target for FY22.

Note as well that Sonos continues to see demand choked off by supply constraints. The company entered and exited Q1 with backlog, without which growth would have been even stronger.

The company also continued on its furious pace of product rollouts, launching Sonos Ray ($279, a soundbar primarily designed for gaming); Sonos Roam ($179 standard and $159 for a smaller version, a portable smart speaker), as well as a new feature called Sonos Voice Control that will be enabled for all voice-enabled speakers starting in June.

The company's big challenge, of course, was rising costs - a problem not unique to Sonos, but virtually every manufacturer in the market. In Q1, Sonos' pro forma gross margins declined 500bps to 44.8% - primarily driven by increases in component costs and elevated freight costs.

Sonos gross margins (Sonos Q1 earnings deck)

Here's some further commentary from CFO Brittany Bagley on the drivers of the gross margin headwinds, made during her prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

The cost of supplying our revenue has increased across components as well as shipping and logistics impacting our margin not just in Q2 but for the rest of the year. We expect to continue to need a material amount of spot buys to offset component shortages and for the lockdowns in China to continue lifting. While the manufacturing capabilities in Malaysia have been very helpful over this period, there are still supply chain dependencies on China and we are working through the impact and costs as a result. We will also further diversify our manufacturing footprint by expanding into Vietnam, which we expect to have operational next year. As a result of these increased costs we are lowering our gross margin range to 45.5% to 46% for the remainder of the year, down from 46% to 47%, but still within our long-term guidance range of 45% to 47%. This implies roughly 44% to 45% gross margins for the second half, but there may be some volatility in each of these quarters depending on the timing of spot buys."

Thankfully, the company was able to partially offset these gross margin hits with improvements on opex costs. Take a look at the chart below: the company drove 200bps in lower operating costs as a percentage of revenue, driven by leverage on sales and marketing expenses:

Sonos opex costs (Sonos Q1 earnings deck)

As a result, the company managed to maintain roughly flat adjusted EBITDA y/y at $46.9 million, representing an 11.7% margin (290bps weaker than the year-ago quarter). Again, I view the gross margin headwinds to be more temporary in nature, as component constraints and logistics bottlenecks should eventually ease.

Sonos adjusted EBITDA (Sonos Q1 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

Keep a close eye on Sonos and invest for the rebound. The company has done an excellent job navigating through and hedging against current macro component shortages, while still keeping the brand fresh with new products and maintaining strong demand. At under <7x forward adjusted EBITDA, Sonos is a hard-to-find steal.