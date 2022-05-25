sharrocks/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Q3 results (ending 31 March) and associated updates and guidance from The Procter & Gamble Company’s (NYSE:PG) management on the 20th of April have been reassuring (P&G Q3 Results). Not only did organic sales grow by 10% but within those figures, sales volumes have grown by 3%. This is significant, as it demonstrates that volumes were not negatively affected by inflation-induced increase in prices. P&G’s European peer, Unilever (UL) (OTCPK:UNLYF), reported stronger growth of 12% during the same quarter, but that was mainly due to price increases while sales volumes decreased by 1% - not significant but I would always take an increase over a decrease any day of the week. (Results, presentations and webcasts)

P&G's gross margin faced a hefty drop though in that quarter, falling by 4% from 51% to 46%. This is below the average of the past five years which was around 48-50%, and is directly related to the inflationary pressures of the past few months. But this big drop was tempered by cost savings on selling, general and administrative expenses, leading to a stable operating profit margin of 21%. And cash flow generation remained very strong; out of operating profits of USD $4 billion, the company generated operating cash flows of USD $3.2 billion. And out of net income of USD $3.3 billion, the company generated free cash flow to shareholders of USD $2.5 billion, giving assurance to investors that their dividend and share buyback pay-outs are well protected.

The inflation impact is manageable

P&G is one of the best placed major companies to navigate through the inflation turmoil unscathed, and investors know it. Over the past 12 months, P&G’s shares easily outperformed both U.S. and European peers, as well as the overall S&P 500. P&G’s shares are higher in price today than 12 months ago, compared to drops as steep as 25% for peers, and a drop of 6% for the S&P 500. This is justifiable. P&G is likely to not only stand tall against inflationary pressures, but also to benefit from them.

First, the strong U.S. dollar does not help when translating foreign earnings into P&G’s financial results. But P&G’s investors should not lose sleep over that. Half of P&G’s earnings are generated within the U.S., one fifth in Europe, a tenth from China, a tenth from Asia Pacific (mainly Japan and Australia) and only around a tenth from genuine emerging markets. Granted, the U.S. Dollar has been bashing all other currencies, large and small, since the beginning of the year.

But with the U.S. Dollar reaching the highest levels in 20 years, and future increases in interest rates already priced in, the meteoric growth of the U.S. Dollar is likely to slow down. The benefit for P&G though is that inflation in the cost of inputs is tempered by the stronger U.S. Dollar. Commodity prices are all denominated in U.S. Dollars, and while non-U.S. companies will suffer a double blow by paying higher nominal prices plus suffering from a higher USD, P&G only has to contend with the direct input costs.

Second, P&G has no exposure to food – 37% of Unilever’s revenues – which has been the hardest hit sector by the inflationary spiral, that was aggravated by the Ukraine war.

Third, P&G has stronger pricing power than most of its competitors, as it has a leading market position and brand loyalty in many of its key products.

Deep moat that provides long-last protection

A key reason why Procter & Gamble is a gem and a store of value for the long term is the brand power, which creates Warren Buffett’s moat around the company, protecting it from competition. P&G's brands such as Pampers and Gillette are used as proxy names for nappies and shaving razors, respectively, in many countries, signifying their historical dominance in their product sectors. The company generates USD $ billion from its baby Pampers products alone – exactly a tenth of its annual revenues, and a 25% global market share in nappies and baby wipes (P&G 2021 Annual Report).

Gillette and Venus represent a semi-monopoly in shaving razors globally, with a 60% market share, and a dominant 25% leading market global market share in electric shavers. In shampoos and haircare, P&G has another dominant global market position with a 20% share, thanks to brands such as Head & Shoulders and Pantene.

Tide, Ariel and Downey are other leading global brands that give P&G a dominant 25% global share in homecare and detergent products. P&G has many other brands across its 10 product categories, but its focus on a relatively small portfolio of brands has always helped it to concentrate its resources on boosting those brands and gaining and keeping dominant market shares.

P&G’s ability to produce millions (or billions) of replicas of the same at very low marginal cost is another key reason why Procter & Gamble has been a favorite for Warren Buffett. The company generates 45-50% gross profit margin from its sales, demonstrating that cost efficiency in production.

Even after hefty expenditures for marketing, distributing and selling its products, the company generates an operating profit margin of around 20% and an equivalent percentage of sales as operating cash flow, giving the company amble firepower to invest and increase shareholder returns simultaneously. The company boasts that it has started paying dividends since 1890, and has been increasing dividends for every year since Eisenhower was in power in 1957 and before broadcasting in color TV became mainstream.

Reassuring future outlook

P&G has a shiny future, with plenty of room and firepower to keep growing its profitability and shareholder returns for many years to come. Net debt to operating cash flow of 1.2x gives P&G a credit rating of AA-, meaning the company has enormous financial strength and flexibility that can fund years of investments and increase shareholder returns comfortably. The company’s financial muscle will help it to navigate safely through the economic hurricane, to continue growing dividend pay-outs and share buybacks, as well as to be able to invest and exploit opportunities through possible M&As. Plenty of opportunities will be available for sure, given the market turmoil, and P&G can make transformational prized acquisitions at discounts that have not been available for years.

The company’s management has been conservative in allocating its cash resources, investing almost a fixed amount of USD $3 billion a year in capital expenditures over the past five years – a mere 17% of its operating cash flows. Management has not been tempted by their financial firepower and low interests into making rash big acquisitions. They focused instead on consistent organic growth that has been paying off. The company expects organic growth this year to reach between 6-7%, and core EPS is expected to grow by 3-6%.

P&G said that in 2022 cost headwinds of USD $2.5 billion are expected from higher commodity costs, in addition to USD $400 million from higher freight costs. In total, this would represent around 8.5% of the annual cost of sales, including 6.5% for input costs. (P&G Q3 report). Manageable, and easy to pass on to consumers. Unilever, on the other hand, expects of a total of EUR 3.2 billion of cost headwinds from input costs alone, representing close to 11% of cost of sales.

Valuation is definitely on the high side, some let off in price will help

Despite the recent market declines, P&G’s shares are still trading in record territory, doubling in the past two years alone. With a P/E ratio of 25x, and market cap to operating cash flow of 20x, it is hard to see much upside left for the share price – even with the decent growth levels that are being sustained. Peers Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) trade at around 13x market cap to operating cash flow. Strong growth pumped by currently high levels of inflation are probably priced in the share price, with expectations that the company will have a free rein in pushing up its prices this year. But still, there is little room for error in how the shares are priced at the moment. A dividend yield of only 2.5% confirms that the share price is on the high side for this giant.

A bedrock of stability and growth – a rare combination

The 184-year-old company shows no signs of aging. P&G was established only 61 years following the establishment of the United States, and has been a bedrock in the U.S. economy since then. Procter & Gamble has been a long favorite of Warren Buffett for a reason. One of his litmus tests of confidence in an investment is that investors should imagine that the stock market closes permanently (or the stock is de-listed, for example) once the investor buys that stock in the stock market. The rationale is that an investor should have confidence that the stock of the company she/he is investing in can continue growing in the long term based on rock-solid enduring fundamentals of the business.

Procter & Gamble has been a favorite of Warren Buffett, and should be a favorite for all long-term investors. It is a rare solid investment that combines features that both income and growth investors would be looking for, and that investors can hold comfortably for the long term without blinking. Some discount on the current share price levels would make it irresistible for both new and existing investors to buy.