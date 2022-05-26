Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

What Happened?

The focus of this article will be to impart two of the major lessons I’ve learned from my 30 years in the market. We will also review the current state of affairs of the oil and gas industry. We will focus on my long position in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to discuss oil's present state of affairs and illustrate the following two lessons learned:

#1 – Its “time in” the market, not "timing" the market that creates true wealth via capital appreciation.

#2 – There are ways to protect your portfolio other than selling your position outright if you feel a hedge is appropriate.

In the following sections I will detail how I have managed my Chevron position. Furthermore, I will explain why and how the above lessons learned apply. Let’s get started.

Capital gains are how true wealth is created

Capital gains from owning a stock for the long-term is how true wealth is created. Of this I have no doubt. As you hear incessantly:

“Its “time in” the markets not “timing” the markets that creates true wealth.”

I completely agree with this market maxim. I have had several multi-baggers throughout my career. Over the years I’ve come to look at investing a lot like the planting of a mighty oak tree. Think of your initial investment as that small acorn which will eventually grow into a colossal oak tree (retirement nest egg) that provides abundant shade (adequate income) for you to enjoy your retirement years.

I remember as a young boy helping my father plant several oak trees around our new home he built that was to be his final estate. As my father and I were planting the saplings, my father explained to me that one day, years from now, we would all enjoy the shade the trees would provide. Further, the trees would protect the back of the home as well. Years later, I’ll never forget seeing my father sitting in his rocking chair enjoying the shade of the mighty oaks years later.

By investing early and holding stocks for the long-term, I have become financially secure with over a million-dollar net worth at the age of 58 due in large part to the capital appreciation in my portfolio providing a substantial total return. I never focus only on the dividend or distribution but on the prospect for capital appreciation as well. This is important for retirees and especially younger investors early in their careers.

Retirees should always keep an eye on their principal as well for two reasons. First, you never know when you may need it. Things happen and you may need the cash at some point. And lastly, when companies begin to go under, usually the first thing that happens is the stock price craters and the yield spikes. Eventually, if the company can't turn things around, investors get diluted by a new share offering and/or the dividend gets reduced or cut completely. That's why I don't focus on high yield investments for my primary retirement SWAN income portfolio. Luckily, I have concentrated on the total return aspect of my investing which has provided me with an adequate amount of capital to not have to move so far out on the risk curve. I have held several stocks for many years, like my Chevron position. I have a 100% total return over the past five years on the position.

I wrote an article in 2017 proclaiming the investment was an excellent total return opportunity based on the strong potential for capital appreciation coupled with a growing dividend payout. I have a 106% total return on the position with 66% coming from capital appreciation over the last five years.

Chevron 5 Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Now, I was one of the few that saw the pandemic crash coming. My call was actually documented in a Yahoo Finance article published in January of 2020. I did sell out of the position in January of 2020 and bought it back during the comeback rally after the 30% drop due to the COVID pandemic.

Chevron 5 Year Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This brings me to my next point. There is a way to protect or hedge a position if you believe a substantial pullback may occur rather than selling out. I rarely if ever sell holdings in my SWAN retirement income portfolio. Let me explain.

SWAN Retirement Income Portfolio protection strategy

In my previous piece on Exxon Mobil (XOM), I discussed my sale of half my position. I got a lot of push back by shareholders stating the oil boom is just getting started. They expect the stock to continue to perform for years to come. The sale of half my position was more of an idiosyncratic risk management move. Even so, as Warren Buffett says:

“Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

Well, it seems to me a plethora of very greedy people have been buying into the oil boom story as of late. In fact, all of the capital appreciation for the last five years in Chevon has come in just the last six months. The stock is up 68% for the last five years and 68% for the last six months as well.

Chevron 1 Year Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This may indicate a lot of the upside may already be priced in. What’s more, I am not so sure we are in the beginning of, or nearing the end of, the oil boom story. In fact, due to the Fed’s ultimate goal of demand destruction, China’s willingness to buy Russian oil, the potential that the war in Ukraine could soon end, the rise of alternative energy, the fact that oil companies are having to make substantial carbon reduction capital expenditures, the fact we are extremely late in the business cycle, and last but not least, the potential for a full-blown recession on the horizon, I’d say we are closer to the end of the boom than the beginning. Even so, this is definitely up for debate. The Seeking Alpha commenters on my previous Exxon article made some very strong valid points the oil boom is just getting started. Nonetheless, I am a contrarian at heart. As Mark Twain often stated so eloquently:

“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform, pause or reflect.”

It seems like a lot of people have already jumped on the bandwagon. Moreover, at some point there is no one left to jump on the bandwagon. Not to mention the fact that when the bandwagon is full, it's much harder to pull up the hill. Nevertheless, Chevron remains an intricate part of my retirement income portfolio. My retirement income portfolio consists of stocks I believe have a significant margin of safety based on having an intact growth story, pay a reliable healthy dividend, and have adequate cash flow coverage. Chevron fits the bill. Even so, under certain circumstances where I feel there is a potential for substantial downside based on macroeconomic and/or geopolitical risk, I will hedge my positions employing a covered call option strategy. Let me explain.

Using covered call options to protect and hedge

I like to use covered calls rather than puts mostly because as a dividend investor with covered calls you receive the dividends. Covered calls are one of the most popular strategies for investors to use as a hedge. If you are not familiar with this strategy, call your broker and get some advice as to what may work best for your particular situation. I haven’t employed any covered calls as of yet, but I am beginning my research at this time. What’s more, Chevron is still presenting very strong fundamentals, a fortress balance sheet, and enjoys dividend aristocrat status. Let’s take a look.

Solid fundamental metrics

PEG ratio less than 1

The PEG ratio is a broadly used indicator of a stock's prospective worth. It is preferred by numerous analysts over the price/earnings ratio because it also accounts for growth. Similar to the P/E ratio, a lower PEG means that the stock may be significantly undervalued. Many financiers use 1 as the cut-off point for PEG ratios. Chevron’s PEG ratio of 0.91 is outstanding and one of the lowest in the industry.

Fortress balance sheet

Chevron's strong balance sheet coupled with the oil giant's oath regarding the return of capital to shareholders makes it one of the best buying opportunities in the oil patch today. Chevron's prior investments in large long-cycle oil and gas projects coupled with the oil giant's short cycle U.S. shale assets helps me to sleep very well at night. The company is well-positioned to increase the dividend and buyback shares based on present circumstances. In fact, the company has achieved dividend aristocrat status.

Chevron's dividend aristocrat status

The company’s commitment to return capital to shareholders via dividend growth and share buybacks is well documented. Increasing the dividend has always been a top priority for Chevron.

Chevron Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Chevron is a bonafide dividend aristocrat. Chevron has not missed paying a dividend for the past 34 years consecutively and grown the payout for the last 6. Now let’s bottom line this thesis.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is Chevron has the financial wherewithal to ensure the dividend will remain intact and most likely be increased year-over-year. Come hell or high water, Chevron will come through with the dividend. Nonetheless, we have had quite a run up in the stock. With the dividend yield presently at 3.29%, everyone already being so greedy, and the potential we may be closer to the end of the boom than the beginning, I would definitely layer in to a new position overtime to reduce risk. The bulls make a strong case for oil’s continued rise, yet I surmise a lot of the story may already be priced in at this juncture. The secret is definitely out.

Final Note

There's a fine art to investing during highly volatile markets such as these. It entails layering into new positions over time to reduce risk. You will want to have plenty of dry powder if the stock you’re interested in continues lower. As a Veteran Winter Warrior of the US Army's 10th Mountain Division, the attributes of patience and perseverance were instilled in me, hence my investing motto "patience equals profits." Here's a picture of me in "Winter Warrior" school at Ft. drum, New York.

Winter Warrior Training Ft. Drum, New York (Personal)

Take your time and build new positions slowly, dollar cost averaging in. Moreover, use articles such as these as a starting point for your own due diligence before putting your hard-earned money at risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours.

