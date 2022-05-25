Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) CEO Karim Mikhail on H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Call May 25, 2022 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Karim Mikhail - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Caufield - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Matthew Caufield

All right, welcome everyone to the HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference. My name is Matthew Caufield on Biotechnology Analyst here at HC Wainwright. And this afternoon I'm joined by Karim Mikhail, President and CEO of Amarin Corporation. For our viewers, Amarin holds an important position within the cardiovascular space based on commercial -- their commercial product for VASCEPA. And its European counterpart, VAZKEPA for the treatment of cardiovascular CV risk reduction for patients on statin therapy, but VASCEPA receive his original indication is based on triglyceride reduction in severe hypertriglyceridemia patients. So Karim, thank you very much for being here with us today. We appreciate it. So to begin, the recent Q1 update covered European VAZKEPA expansion, decreased domestic VASCEPA sales year-over-year, and US generics. Can you discuss the six countries potentially being launched in Europe this year? And when you think European sales can specifically become real contributors to the top line?

Karim Mikhail

Okay, thank you, Matthew. So, our growth strategy is really focusing on a successful launch in Europe and international expansion beyond Europe. And we have already disclosed that we're going to have up to six countries that we will be launching next this year. So we have already received pricing and reimbursement from Sweden. And we're in very active negotiation with many other markets, we did disclose publicly that we're going to have news on two of the larger markets before August, whether final reimbursement or a step forward in the process but this is really the year for pricing and reimbursement in Europe, because we expect up to eight countries to price and reimburse. And we're going to hopefully launch in six of these. So this means that 2023 is going to be a full launch year for at least six, seven markets, within the European within the European market. So it's a lot. It's a lot that we're excited about.

And in the meantime, as you've said, we've been dealing with first quarter, that came a little bit on anticipated in terms of the impact of the surge generic, our prescription volume is very much what is expected. So we were at 12% decline. But within the exclusive segment where we're really focusing on, we did stabilize our prescription volume, so we did not lose within the exclusive segment. But it's obviously within the non-exclusive segment where, we are not competing in a way where it's all about the genetics, and most of these plants are offering a blended offering to their customers. So even when we want to be price competitive, they're just interested in having a generic. Having said that, we are trying to anticipate as much as possible the shift in market dynamics. And our priority is going to be to ensure that we have a fully focused effort on cash and cash preservation to ensure we have the runway we need for meaningful revenue in Europe.

Matthew Caufield

Sure, that makes sense. And then looking to strategic marketing partner Edding with regulatory decision expected second half ‘22 for the VASCEPA CV risk reduction in mainland China, and potentially in year-end launch. Could you walk us through this new opportunity for VASCEPA in the context of the ongoing expansion that you just discussed?

Karim Mikhail

So China is a very, very significant market. I mean, if you look at products that really, were launched in a true blockbuster fashion, I mean, Lipitor sells until today, more than $1 billion despite generics on the market. So the potential is definitely it's definitely there. Currently, in terms of timelines, we're expecting regulatory approval before end of the year. The reduced data is part of our package. So we expect to be able to promote the cardiovascular risk benefits, at least if not the indication in the Chinese -- on the Chinese market. And, today we are shifting our focus a little bit from regulatory approval to really getting ready for commercial launch. And to be prepared for that there are so many things that need to be in place, including, by the way supply. I mean, you spoke about launch this year, I can tell you the rule in China, you cannot start manufacturing the first batch until you get regulatory approval.

So we're already we're just waiting for that green light to get our supplier who's assigned to supply China to start manufacturing because of course you have a special dresses a special pack. It's not as big as we use in Europe or in the US. So it's a very dedicated back but it's a huge opportunity and we're working very closely with our partners to ensure that they are ready for a commercial launch. Because the regulatory approval is one battle. But to be ready for a commercial launch is a completely different ballgame.

Matthew Caufield

And then any more specifics sense of the market opportunity itself compared to in the context of the European initiative for the Chinese market, but I mean…

Karim Mikhail

Look, if you look at the statin potential and the number of eligible patients, China by itself could be as big as all of Europe, right? That that's basically the size of the market, the challenge is going to be to get national reimbursement, and at what price level, because as you can imagine, the Chinese government would not want to pay the EUR160 that we have achieved in Sweden. So usually, prices in China are less, but then it's a very good sort of balance between how much volume you're going to get for what price. And mostly, Chinese prices are not are not referenced, and if they are, most of the time, your price in China is actually confidential, so it's not disclosed.

Matthew Caufield

Interesting, that's very helpful. And then as focus continues on driving the VAZKEPA, European contribution to top line growth and prospective future revenue guidance, possibly down the road. Can you talk about business development prospects, such as the fixed dose combination for VASCEPA and statin therapy? The necessary steps there, and the specific opportunity that could present?

Karim Mikhail

Sure. So first of all, we're really focusing on the launch of the mono, right on the VASCEPA because the value that will be created for a fixed dose combination is part statin and part of the VASCEPA. So you really have to have a successful VASCEPA launch. And that's number one priority today. Having said that, a fixed dose combination development is not a one year, right, it's a two year to three year process. So in your first year, you do formulation, and bioequivalence. Second year, you do your stability study, and third year you file. So that's really the runway more or less for the US.

In Europe, it can be slightly longer, because European agencies require more clinical data to be in the file. But having said that, this is going to be a very significant contributor for future growth. This is going to be one product that is going to have the highest cardiovascular risk reduction in one pill, right, in one product. Because between the statin at 35% relative risk reduction, and ourselves at 25, you are at 60 plus years of relative risk reduction. So those patients who will be taking this combo, this fixed dose combination, they should feel very confident that their cardiovascular risk is quite sort of under control.

Now, beyond just the benefit for the patients, and the simplest is simple adherence, and there are so many benefits commercially of having a fixed dose combination, because it's a true proven way to extend the lifecycle of the product. So for you -- in Europe today, we have regulatory exclusivity until 2031. A fixed dose combination that is filed with new clinical data, and we don't mean outcome, right, just your typical to a 12-week lipid type studies will have additional can potentially have additional exclusivity, maybe three years. So launching a fixed dose combination helps us extend the lifecycle of the product, especially in Europe, but also for the US, it provides to us an opportunity maybe to come back to the market with a branded product that can potentially be protected, because of its technology, because the technology to manufacture a fixed dose combination is not accessible for everyone. And it is an expensive technology.

So you know, the cost of accessing the market is very high. But we'll have to see where the price of the VASCEPA, monotherapy will be at the time of launch, because that's going to be very determining to whether we launch or not in the US.

Matthew Caufield

And then do you feel there's any sense of an impact on the branding, with the…

Karim Mikhail

Well, in reality in Europe, for example, the brand will be in full growth mode. In reality, what you do is you amplify the growth of the model, some people may think you will cannibalize the model, but you will cannibalize it very positively meaning you're bringing in an additional tried and tested statin along with your own new product. And what it does, it usually adds 2% to 3% to your penetration rate, because it gets far many more physicians who use the statin who have not using the statin, VASCEPA, basically, users early on in the process compared to later.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A